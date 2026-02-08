Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Considering These Plastic Surgery Procedures
English class may have never prepared you to answer the question: What if Romeo got Botox and hair plugs? While Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio was a heartthrob back in the 90s, starring as the romantic lead in "Romeo + Juliet", "Titanic", and "The Beach", the actor's self-confidence might have deflated with age. While DiCaprio has suffered from numerous cringey mid-life crisis moments, his appearance has never gotten in the way of his numerous romances and casting for upcoming roles. However, according to a source on Radar Online, the "Departed" star is rumored to be changing his anti-plastic surgery stance to get rid of some wrinkles and a receding hairline.
While there are numerous actors who regret getting work done, Radar Online's insider source claims that DiCaprio won't take it "too far", explaining that the A-lister "... doesn't want to be a laughingstock." Maybe it's the pressure of being in the public eye, maybe it's vanity, and maybe it's a symptom of strictly dating women half his age. Regardless, there are several reasons why a man snubbed of People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' feature might try to spruce himself up a bit. For the longest time, DiCaprio seemingly sought to reject the opulence of fame and sought out philanthropic projects, such as narrating a documentary you've probably never heard of. C'est la vie, we can't be too surprised if we see him lounging on Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos' super yacht on his way to Turkey.
Leonardo DiCaprio refuses to age past his prime
It's almost more surprising that Leonardo DiCaprio hasn't had any work done yet, considering a plethora of other ways he's attempted to stay youthful and relevant. The "One Battle After Another" actor even claimed to feel emotionally 32 in an interview with director Paul Thomas Anderson for Esquire, explaining that his actual age is more of a confrontation with the future. DiCaprio goes on to explain how, upon turning 50, "[Being upfront is] almost a responsibility because much more of your life is behind you than it is ahead of you." Despite this awareness of his own mortality and the inevitable process of aging, the "Revenant" star is still seemingly holding on to this crutch of emotional immaturity.
While he's already accidentally admitted that his age-gap relationships make him insecure (including the one with his current girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti), it could be more than romance that's driving the actor to appear youthful. The Radar Online source claims, "He's chasing legacy ... he likes the opportunities middle age affords, but he still wants to impress the ladies, and he still has to be his handsome self. That's not negotiable." Considering how DiCaprio's name alone is still enough to draw audiences in, it seems that the actor is hungry for the kinds of roles that made people fall in love with him back in his 20s. Although he might find that working on his shaky relationship with Ceretti might do him more good than getting work done.