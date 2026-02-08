Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Considering These Plastic Surgery Procedures

English class may have never prepared you to answer the question: What if Romeo got Botox and hair plugs? While Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio was a heartthrob back in the 90s, starring as the romantic lead in "Romeo + Juliet", "Titanic", and "The Beach", the actor's self-confidence might have deflated with age. While DiCaprio has suffered from numerous cringey mid-life crisis moments, his appearance has never gotten in the way of his numerous romances and casting for upcoming roles. However, according to a source on Radar Online, the "Departed" star is rumored to be changing his anti-plastic surgery stance to get rid of some wrinkles and a receding hairline.

While there are numerous actors who regret getting work done, Radar Online's insider source claims that DiCaprio won't take it "too far", explaining that the A-lister "... doesn't want to be a laughingstock." Maybe it's the pressure of being in the public eye, maybe it's vanity, and maybe it's a symptom of strictly dating women half his age. Regardless, there are several reasons why a man snubbed of People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' feature might try to spruce himself up a bit. For the longest time, DiCaprio seemingly sought to reject the opulence of fame and sought out philanthropic projects, such as narrating a documentary you've probably never heard of. C'est la vie, we can't be too surprised if we see him lounging on Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos' super yacht on his way to Turkey.