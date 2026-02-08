The Best And Worst Outfits Cheryl Hines Has Ever Worn

When it comes to stunning transformation of Cheryl Hines, both the evolution of her career and her complicated personal life are sure to come to mind, but her style has transformed too. The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star's red carpet looks certainly have gotten people talking, and as the wife of the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., she has been making fashion statements in the world of politics as well. Her direct connection to the MAHA movement has been polarizing, to say the least, but many of the gorgeous ensembles she's sported at official galas have not sparked any controversy.

While she's definitely rocked her fair share of bold and beautiful outfits over the years, it's safe to say they haven't all been winners. Of course, no one can expect perfection every time, but on several occasions, the veteran actor really missed the mark, catching people's attention in the worst way with outfits that range from inappropriate to frankly bizarre. Here are some of Cheryl Hines' most memorable fashion statements that turned heads, for better and for worse.