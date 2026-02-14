Kelly Osbourne Makeup Fails That Will Haunt Her Forever

As the daughter of the late Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne, and TV host, Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne has had eyes on her since she can remember. After hosting "Fashion Police" and guest-judging on "Project Runway," you would assume that a leading figure in fashion would know their way around a makeup brush. However, staying on the cutting edge of the hottest trends can sometimes be a double-edged sword, leading you to experiment and broaden your aesthetic horizon into some ... questionable directions.

Kelly's makeup artist in 2015, John Stapleton, addressed the star's risky makeup choices in an interview with Lifestyle.INQ, acknowledging how "I would definitely try to steer someone out of fire. It's important for my reputation to hold true. ... With some clients, I am close enough to [be honest]. Like with Kelly [Osbourne], there are times that it's a hit while there are times that it's a miss." It's important to note that, with a figure as daring and arguably avant-garde as Kelly, there have definitely been some extreme looks that, being inherently bold, aren't technically badly executed. No stranger to some mod-inspired eye looks, a punk panda eye, and metallic eyeshadow reaching to her temples, one cannot mistake an artistic look for an all-out fail. However, even in experimenting, there were definitely some haunting cosmetic catastrophes that Kelly has had to brush off.