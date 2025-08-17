Who Are Rod Stewart's 8 Kids?

As one of the best-selling rock and pop artists of all time, Sir Roderick Stewart is known for a great many things, from his unmistakable raspy voice to his blonde feathered hair and his flashy outfits. Born on January 10, 1957 (which makes him an ambitious, hardworking, and sensitive Capricorn, for all of you astrology enthusiasts), the British singer-songwriter and record producer has been active in the industry since the 1960s and has sold more than 250 million records, resulting in a net worth of $300 million as of this publication (via Celebrity Net Worth).

He's also been connected with many celebrities and has collaborated with various musicians over the years. Indeed, not only is he a close friend to the British royal family, but he also once irked his buddy Elton John so much that he was featured among other surprising revelations in his memoir (fortunately, the pair have reconciled since then).

World tours, prestigious events, and recording sessions aside, Stewart has also made headlines because of his tumultuous love life, which has led him to father eight children with five different women. Due to his demanding schedule and rock star lifestyle, he may not have had exemplary relationships with his kids, but he's quite proud of them and is still trying to make up for past mistakes. As he told Hello! in 2024, "I used to be much more preoccupied with myself and my career. But I've learned from my mistakes and am more present." So, let's meet Rod Stewart's children and find out if they've followed in their famous father's footsteps.