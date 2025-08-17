Who Are Rod Stewart's 8 Kids?
As one of the best-selling rock and pop artists of all time, Sir Roderick Stewart is known for a great many things, from his unmistakable raspy voice to his blonde feathered hair and his flashy outfits. Born on January 10, 1957 (which makes him an ambitious, hardworking, and sensitive Capricorn, for all of you astrology enthusiasts), the British singer-songwriter and record producer has been active in the industry since the 1960s and has sold more than 250 million records, resulting in a net worth of $300 million as of this publication (via Celebrity Net Worth).
He's also been connected with many celebrities and has collaborated with various musicians over the years. Indeed, not only is he a close friend to the British royal family, but he also once irked his buddy Elton John so much that he was featured among other surprising revelations in his memoir (fortunately, the pair have reconciled since then).
World tours, prestigious events, and recording sessions aside, Stewart has also made headlines because of his tumultuous love life, which has led him to father eight children with five different women. Due to his demanding schedule and rock star lifestyle, he may not have had exemplary relationships with his kids, but he's quite proud of them and is still trying to make up for past mistakes. As he told Hello! in 2024, "I used to be much more preoccupied with myself and my career. But I've learned from my mistakes and am more present." So, let's meet Rod Stewart's children and find out if they've followed in their famous father's footsteps.
But first, who are the mothers of Rod Stewart's children?
Rod Stewart has been in multiple documented relationships over the years, some of which fizzled out quicker than others, but let's only highlight the ones that made him a father. He had his first child, Sarah Streeter, with Susannah Boffey, an art student he met in a nightclub in London when he was still a teenager. From 1979 to 1984, the singer was married to model and actor Alana Collins-Hamilton, who gave him a girl, Kimberly Stewart, and a boy, Sean Stewart, and still kept his surname after the divorce. Fun fact: The divorce papers were served by "Friends" star David Schwimmer, whose mother was an attorney.
While many celebrities leave their wives for younger partners, Rod was already in the process of divorcing 39-year-old Alana when he started dating 24-year-old model Kelly Emberg in 1983. Emberg remained in the picture for seven years, during which she gave the star a girl, Ruby Stewart. Rod had two more children, Renee Stewart and Liam Stewart, with Rachel Hunter. Hailing from New Zealand, this model was 24 years his junior, and she stayed married to him from 1990 to 2006.
As for the youngest members of the Stewart clan, Alastair Stewart and Aiden Stewart, they're the sons of TV personality and former model Penny Lancaster. The pair wed in Italy in 2007 and have remained together ever since. When she's not busy supporting her husband and policing for the royals, Lancaster spends her time advocating for various charities and foundations.
Sarah Streeter is a caregiver and only met her dad as a teenager
Born on November 6, 1963, Sarah Streeter is Rod Stewart's eldest child, but they remained estranged for years. That's because the singer was 17 and broke when he had her, and he convinced Susannah Boffey to place their baby girl for adoption. Streeter then spent some time in foster care before being adopted by Gerald and Evelyn Thubron. At the age of 18, she finally discovered who her biological father was, and, over the next few years, she had a few brief meetings with him. Meanwhile, she was also struggling with substance abuse.
Streeter and Stewart reconnected in 2007, after Evelyn's passing, and reconciled for good in 2013 following the death of her adoptive father. Since then, the singer has included her in some of his special events; for instance, he invited her and her husband, Chris, to the release of his 30th studio album, "Blood Red Roses."
As of this publication, Streeter works as a caregiver, and she regularly receives cash from her famous dad. Overall, she seems to have found a modicum of peace of mind. As she told the Daily Mail in 2018, "You can't get away from the fact that he's Rod Stewart the star, but when we're together, I put that at the back of my mind. I'm not engaging with that person but with Rod the man — my dad. I feel like I am a genuine part of his extended family, which is wonderful."
Kimberly Alana Stewart is a fashion guru
Rod Stewart's second child, Kimberly Stewart, was born on August 20, 1979, a product of his marriage to his first wife, Alana Stewart. Inspired by the latter, she's become quite the socialite, and as an actor, producer, model, and celebrity closet organizer, she has a net worth of $10 million (via Celebrity Net Worth) as of this publication. Her TV and movie appearances include the coming-of-age drama "Going to California," the crime drama "Pacific Blue," the sitcom "Undeclared," the horror-thriller "Lost Lake," the indie film "Homecoming," and the reality shows "Living with... Kimberly Stewart" and "Stewarts & Hamiltons." The latter centered on Alana Stewart's blended families, i.e., her kids from ex-husbands Rod Stewart and George Hamilton.
Romantically, Kimberly Stewart has been linked to musician Tommy Lee, Scott Disick, Jesse Shapira, Talan Torriero, Scott Caan, actor Jude Law, Travis Barker, and Cisco Adler, among several other celebrities over the years. She also had an on-again, off-again relationship with Oscar-winning actor Benicio del Toro. However, when she welcomed a daughter, Delilah Genoveva, with del Toro on August 21, 2011, the two of them were no longer an item. Fast-forward to March 17, 2025, when the starlet announced in an Instagram post that she was pregnant with her second child, a baby boy. Surprisingly, she hasn't revealed the father's identity as of this publication.
Sean Roderick Stewart is active in the entertainment business, but he has faced several personal challenges
Kimberly Stewart's brother, Sean Stewart, takes after his celebrity parents: Born on September 1, 1980, he is a model, TV personality, musician, songwriter, and entrepreneur. Nonetheless, just because he is considered a nepo baby, it doesn't mean he has had it easy. As he revealed to Daily Mail in February 2025, "I have struggled with ADHD since I was a kid. I also struggled in school because I had a learning disability, dyslexia, and people called me Stupid Stewart." Moreover, he has battled with drug and alcohol addiction for years and has checked himself into rehab multiple times, which led him to appear on "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew." He was also featured on another reality show, "Sons of Hollywood," alongside Randy Spelling (producer and actor Aaron Spelling's son).
In 2022, Sean turned to fashion by launching a unisex clothing line, Dirty Weekend, with the support of his buddy, Scott Disick — the founder of the brand Talentless. Overall, thanks to his various endeavors, the eldest Stewart son has a net worth of $4 million as of this publication (via Celebrity Net Worth).
As far as his love life is concerned, he got hitched to his high-school sweetheart, Jody Weintraub, on Valentine's Day 2023, while on a trip to Las Vegas. That union didn't last long, though, as they divorced in 2024. Ever since they separated, Sean has been dating model and aesthetician Julia Stambler.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Ruby Stewart is a passionate musician
Perhaps the offspring who inherited Rod Stewart's musical talent the most is Ruby Stewart, who was born on June 17, 1987, to her father's girlfriend Kelly Emberg. As an accomplished singer, lyricist, and musician in her own right, she has performed both solo and with others. You might recall her as a member of the rock'n'roll band Revoltaire, which split in 2012, or the country duo The Sisterhood, which disbanded during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has also played with her superstar dad multiple times; their March 2025 rendition of "Forever Young" in Austin, Texas, for example, was especially noted.
Besides her music, Ruby also landed several modeling gigs and has been featured in The Nashville Edit, Vogue Italia, and Glamour Italia. As of this publication, her net worth is about $5 million (via Love Money). Although her professional life is out in the open, Ruby has been quite discrete about her dating life. Her most documented relationship is with her fiancé Jake Kalick, with whom she welcomed a baby boy, Otis, on May 9, 2023. Kalick is the co-founder of the award-winning Made In cookware.
Renee Stewart is a dancer and a yoga instructor
Many of Rod Stewart's children are multi-talented, and his fifth child is no exception. On June 1, 1992, the singer and his Kiwi wife, Rachel Hunter, welcomed baby Renee Stewart. In 2013, the latter enrolled in the London Contemporary Dance School. She graduated three years later and actively pursued a dancing career, putting on the moves in the fashion and film industries ever since. Boasting an approximate net worth of $5 million (via Love Money), Stewart isn't solely a dancer, though. She also teaches yoga and meditation, both online and in person, not to mention organizing wellness retreats.
As she states on her website, "I saw dance and my yoga experience as two separate journeys. Now, I see them as two guides that seamlessly move alongside one another ... I want to offer a space where people can be moved by their own movement, open their awareness, and ground their nervous system." Dedicated as she is to her two passions, she still makes time to visit her mom's family all the way in picturesque New Zealand.
Liam McAlister Stewart is a professional ice hockey player
If there's one adult member of the Stewart clan who doesn't care about the glitz and glamor, it's Rachel Hunter and Rod Stewart's son Liam Stewart. Born on September 5, 1994, the latter has chosen to focus on his athletic career. Indeed, this particular Stewart has played ice hockey professionally for teams such as the Alaska Aces, the Milton Keynes Lightning, and the Spokane Chiefs, and he even earned a gold medal at the 2017 Ice Hockey Division 1B World Championship, in Northern Ireland. As he told the Associated Press (via the South China Morning Post), "There [are] kids that lie in their parents' shadows, and I just don't want to be that kid. I just want to be one of the guys."
Still, Liam shares a close bond with his megastar dad. The latter has supported him at his most important games, having been spotted cheering for him multiple times. On a fun note, while celebrating Father's Day with him in 2024, Liam shared the recipe of their signature "rockstar martini:" It consisted of vanilla syrup, passion fruit liqueur, lime juice, champagne, and Rod's very own premium Scotch whisky brand, Wolfie's.
As far as his personal life is concerned, Liam shares two children with event coordinator Nicole Artukovich: Louie, born in 2023, and Elsie Skylar, born in 2025. The couple tied the knot in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on May 31, 2024, with one-year-old Louie and most of the other Stewarts in attendance.
Alastair Wallace Stewart is a fashion model and an aspiring filmmaker
On November 27, 2005, at the age of 60, Rod Stewart had his seventh child, Alastair Wallace Stewart, with Penny Lancaster, who was still his fiancé at the time (they would wed two years later in La Cervara, Italy). Alastair is Rod's third son and, in his younger years, he loved swimming. He even won several competitions as a youngster and once dreamed of going to the Olympics. As of this publication, he's a well-traveled jet-setter and fashion model, having represented luxury labels such as the Italian streetwear brand Palm Angels.
In 2024, this Stewart boy started studying fashion design, entrepreneurship, and branding at the JCA London Fashion Academy. He enrolled in a three-year program, but later dropped out because he expressed an interest in filmmaking. As he told the Daily Mail, "I want to be behind the camera; that's my real passion. I've made a few short plays, I write a lot of scripts, and I write a lot of screenplays." All the better for him, since he's been asked by his famous dad to play a younger version of himself in any future biopic, given their resemblance. Outside of filmmaking, Alastair is still interested in sports, especially football (soccer), and he has often joined his dad in cheering for the Celtic F.C., a renowned team from Glasgow, Scotland.
Aiden Patrick Stewart is the youngest and doesn't have a specific career aspiration yet
Rod Stewart welcomed another lookalike son, Aiden Stewart, with Penny Lancaster on February 16, 2011. Not much can be said about the latest addition to this large family, as he is still growing and hasn't forged a clear path for himself quite yet as of this publication. Who knows? Maybe he'll become an acclaimed athlete like his half-brother Liam Stewart, given his interest in football (soccer). After all, he's been seen cheering enthusiastically for the Celtic F.C. alongside his dad and brother Alastair Stewart.
He also plays football himself, though his involvement in the sport once resulted in a harrowing incident. At the age of 11, Aiden caused his family quite a scare when he lost consciousness and turned blue while playing for his Young Hoops Under-12s team. Fortunately, it was only a panic attack, apparently caused by the young boy being a little too eager to impress his iconic dad. Still, the youngest Stewart enjoys music and dancing, too. When he was 13, he spontaneously joined his dad on stage and busted quite the energetic moves. Evidently, that cute surprise appearance stole the hearts of the audience and, naturally, made the rocker proud of his son.
Rod Stewart has made many notable appearances with his children over the years
The flamboyant British rock star may sometimes raise a few eyebrows as one of the worst-dressed celebs to grace music awards or any other prestigious public event. However, Rod Stewart usually seems quite pleased whenever he is accompanied by members of his large, eclectic family. He has made several noteworthyy appearances with his kids over the years, and it's clear they are all an important part of his legacy.
For instance, he proudly posed with a glowing, golden-clad Penny Lancaster and their children Alastair Stewart and Aiden Stewart at the London premiere of "Mission Impossible 8," and the dapper boys turned heads with their matching suits and haircuts. The more, the merrier, of course. On May 26, 2025, at the American Music Awards, Kimberly, Sean, Ruby, Renee, and Liam Stewart all joined dad Rod on stage as a tribute for his Lifetime Achievement Award. It was meant as an emotional surprise for their "Papa Stew," as Ruby affectionately called him. As previously mentioned, the latter has performed with him on stage on multiple occasions, enchanting the crowds with timeless hits like "Forever Young."
Additionally, a month after the 2025 AMAs, on June 29, four of the star's children, Ruby, Renee, Alastair, and Aiden, attended his Glastonbury Festival performance. An amused 19-year-old Alastair was seen carrying his excited little brother on his shoulders at the show. Rod proudly shared the photo to his Instagram page, captioning it "Love ya boys!"