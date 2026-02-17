Photos Of Dr. Phil's Wife Robin That Make Us Miss Her Pre-Plastic Surgery Face
If you've spent any significant amount of time watching Phil McGraw's popular daytime TV talk show "Dr. Phil," there's a good chance you're also familiar with the host's wife, Robin McGraw. Despite the occasional (and often unsubstantiated) rumors of divorce, the McGraws have been happily married since 1976, with both of their transformations largely playing out in the public eye since "Dr. Phil" originally premiered in 2002. However, it seems as though Robin's transformation, in particular, hasn't simply been the result of time naturally taking its course.
In a January 2020 episode of her podcast "I've Got a Secret!", Robin revealed that she had undergone an eyebrow transplant back in 2011. According to podcast guest Dr. Marc Dauer, who actually performed Robin's transplant all those years prior, this type of procedure can reshape one's face more than one would think. Dr. Marc Dauer. "Eyebrows are such a defining feature of the face. ... They're so crucial to framing your face," he said.
In more recent times, though, Robin appears to have had a more substantial tune-up. And though she hasn't directly addressed getting more extensive cosmetic work done, side-by-side photos tell the whole story. In an exclusive interview from February 2026, plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Zarrabi told us where Robin may have gone wrong with her cosmetic work, explaining that while the purpose of plastic surgery is to keep oneself looking like a younger version of themselves, the McGraw matriarch ended up all but changing her appearance entirely. With that in mind, here are some photos of Dr. Phil's wife that make us miss her pre-plastic surgery face.
When we were (relatively) young
Phil and Robin McGraw were total newcomers to the world of Hollywood when they attended the "90 Stars for 90 Years" gala celebrating Paramount's anniversary back in July 2002. At the time, Phil had been a recurring guest on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" for about four years, though the September '02 premiere of his own, eponymous series, "Dr. Phil," was still a couple of months away. In the decades since, though Phil has gotten older, he's largely maintained his signature look. Meanwhile, Robin, who appeared on numerous episodes of "Dr. Phil" over the years, looks almost entirely different.
When the doctor sang for the king and queen
After Phil McGraw's talk show made its big debut in September 2002, it didn't take long for him and his wife Robin McGraw to start rubbing elbows with some big names in the world of entertainment. Just one month after "Dr. Phil" premiered on television, the pair attended the 15th Carousel of Hope Ball, where they were photographed alongside late radio legend Larry King and his then-wife, Shawn King. Other attendees at the event included Jim Belushi, Tori Spelling and her famous parents, and Halle Berry alongside then-husband Eric Benet.
We'd like to thank the Academy
In February 2003, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS) hosted a panel offering a peek behind the curtain of "Dr. Phil", with series creator Terry Wood and host Phil McGraw himself both taking part. Though it does not appear that Robin McGraw took part in the panel itself, she was photographed backstage alongside her husband, as well as then-ATAS Chairman and CEO Bryce Zabel — the latter of whom moderated the event. Rest assured, however, Robin herself would begin taking a slightly more active role as a public figure before too long.
And the ACM Award goes to...
In May 2004, Phil and Robin McGraw shared the spotlight when they both took the stage at the 39th Annual Country Music Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas to introduce a performance by the duo of Brooks & Dunn. However, that was hardly the only noteworthy moment for the couple that night. While walking the red carpet, the McGraws also got the chance to pose for a photo with country music legend Randy Travis and his then-wife and manager, Elizabeth Travis.
O come all ye faith-Phil
The likes of Larry King and Randy Travis are one thing, but when it comes to Phil and Robin McGraw rubbing elbows with famous people, it doesn't really get more high-profile than the president of the United States. Indeed, Phil and Robin co-hosted the 2004 iteration of TNT's annual "Christmas in Washington" special, for which then-President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush were also in attendance. In fact, when everyone took the stage, Robin was within arm's length of President Bush, with only Vanessa Williams standing between them. Phil and Robin would assume hosting duties several more times throughout the Bush presidency.
Leaving Las Vegas (then going back again)
Much like how Phil and Robin McGraw hosting "Christmas in Washington" became a regular occurrence for a time, so to did the couple's presence at the Academy Of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. The McGraws returned to the stage in 2005, though the 2006 iteration of the show is when Robin finally seemed to understand the assignment, ditching the fancy dresses in favor of a red top with jeans.
Take a look, Robin McGraw's face is on a book
In 2006, Robin McGraw made her authorial debut with her self-help memoir "Inside My Heart: Choosing to Live with Passion and Purpose". As you might imagine, she attended numerous events to promote and celebrate the book, including a private launch party at a home in Bel Air that September, which is where the photo above was taken. Robin and husband Phil McGraw also apparently made a good impression on Larry and Shawn King at the Carousel of Hope Ball years prior, as they were among the guests present at the exclusive soirée.
Going behind the scenes of 'Dr. Phil' ... again
In February 2007, things came full circle for Phil and Robin McGraw, when the Museum of Television & Radio in New York City hosted an event all about peeking behind the curtain of "Dr. Phil" – in much the same way the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences held its own behind-the-scenes panel event exactly four years prior. This time around, though, it seems as though Robin took a more public-facing role in the event, as she was photographed sitting on a panel alongside Phil with a microphone on her lapel.
Robin McGraw steps out
We decided to wrap things up by sticking with 2007 — about four years prior to Robin McGraw's first confessed cosmetic procedure. That April, Robin stepped out without her talk-show-host husband in tow in order to attend the "Dance to Erase MS," an event hosted by the Race to Erase MS non-profit in southern California. That said, Robin wasn't completely alone, as her and Phil's son Jay McGraw and his wife Erica Dahm were also on hand. Other attendees included event sponsor Tommy Hilfiger, Michelle Rodriguez, Seth Green, and the Goo Goo Dolls.