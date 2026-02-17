Photos Of Dr. Phil's Wife Robin That Make Us Miss Her Pre-Plastic Surgery Face

If you've spent any significant amount of time watching Phil McGraw's popular daytime TV talk show "Dr. Phil," there's a good chance you're also familiar with the host's wife, Robin McGraw. Despite the occasional (and often unsubstantiated) rumors of divorce, the McGraws have been happily married since 1976, with both of their transformations largely playing out in the public eye since "Dr. Phil" originally premiered in 2002. However, it seems as though Robin's transformation, in particular, hasn't simply been the result of time naturally taking its course.

In a January 2020 episode of her podcast "I've Got a Secret!", Robin revealed that she had undergone an eyebrow transplant back in 2011. According to podcast guest Dr. Marc Dauer, who actually performed Robin's transplant all those years prior, this type of procedure can reshape one's face more than one would think. Dr. Marc Dauer. "Eyebrows are such a defining feature of the face. ... They're so crucial to framing your face," he said.

In more recent times, though, Robin appears to have had a more substantial tune-up. And though she hasn't directly addressed getting more extensive cosmetic work done, side-by-side photos tell the whole story. In an exclusive interview from February 2026, plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Zarrabi told us where Robin may have gone wrong with her cosmetic work, explaining that while the purpose of plastic surgery is to keep oneself looking like a younger version of themselves, the McGraw matriarch ended up all but changing her appearance entirely. With that in mind, here are some photos of Dr. Phil's wife that make us miss her pre-plastic surgery face.