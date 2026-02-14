The Shadiest Moments In Donald Trump's Feud With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

The start of this long-running feud was inadvertently started by Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, in 2016, several years before she married Prince Harry of Sussex and became a member of the British royal family. That year, the bitter feud between Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton was put on full display during the presidential election. Trump, who was viewed as the underdog at the time with no prior political experience, was consistently criticized for his controversial speeches. From the first day of the election campaign, every inch of Trump's historic rap sheet of misgivings were reported on incessantly. Nevertheless, Trump won the general election with 306 electoral votes. (That said, it's only fair to note that Clinton actually won the popular vote with 48.0%).

Before Election Day on November 8, 2016, Markle appeared on "The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore" and listed several reasons why prospective voters should've voted for Clinton over Trump. "Yes, of course Trump is divisive," Markle said at the time. "[As] misogynistic as Trump is, and he's so vocal about it, that's a huge chunk of it. You're not just voting for a woman if it's Hillary [Clinton] ... but certainly because Trump has made it easy to see that you don't really want that kind of world that he's painting." Clearly, Markle didn't vote for Trump in the 2016 election, though she never explicitly confirmed what she marked on her ballot.