10 Celebs Who Damaged Their Reputations With Major Fails On Live TV

Southern chef and Food Network staple Paula Deen made headlines in June 2013 when her former employee Lisa Jackson sued her for sexual and racial discrimination, the celebrity cook denying the allegations. Jackson claimed that Deen had made derogatory comments and racial slurs about African Americans, saying she had wanted her brother Bubba to have a wedding with a "true Southern plantation-style theme" with Black male servers, according to Reuters. In her deposition, Deen openly admitted to using the N-word in the past, which caused a media firestorm and backlash.

Deen attempted to clean up her image by appearing on the "Today" show, but made things far worse for herself by going on the defense and deflecting any blame while being interviewed by Matt Lauer. In the sit-down, the host questioned whether Deen had only agreed to the appearance in an effort to help fix her financial situation, with many feeling as though she played the victim instead of taking accountability. "Would I have fired me? Knowing me? No," she said when asked if her offense warranted her termination.

Though the lawsuit was dismissed and seemingly settled out of court, the damage was done and the chef's reputation took a huge hit. Her Food Network contracts were canceled, including her show "Paula's Home Cooking," her products were pulled from stores, and she was also dropped by her publisher. Deen's career never returned to its former glory despite her attempts to reinvent herself and her recipes.