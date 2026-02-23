Ainsley Earhardt's Worst-Dressed Moments Since She Started Dating Sean Hannity
Ainsley Earhardt's tenure at Fox News stretches back to 2007, and she gradually became a more prominently featured face. After years in front of the camera, Earnhardt has amassed quite a wardrobe. Backstage glimpses of her TV closet have revealed tons of brightly colored options, meticulously arranged in rainbow order. Of course, with all that screen time, it's not surprising that some of Earhardt's outfits have completely missed the mark.
Fox News has also impacted Earhardt's personal life. Earhardt and her colleague Sean Hannity began their romance in 2020 after years of cozy friendship, and they got engaged in 2024. While the relationship hasn't appeared to have changed Earhardt's style preferences, the extra attention on her life in and out of the studio has provided ample opportunities for people to critique her 'fits. Earhardt often favors shorter, vibrant sheaths. Unfortunately, with all this sameness, even Earhardt's killer legs can't distract from her underwhelming style. When she's tried switching things up, unflattering patterns, odd embellishments, and lackluster pairings have led to more wardrobe debacles.
Although Earhardt's worst-dressed moments are often glimpsed nationally, in some ways, the more recent fashion fails likely have less sting than they would have had earlier in her career. Speaking to Elle in 2016, Earnhardt acknowledged that on-camera errors of all kinds go with the role. "My start was in my hometown . . . if I made my mistakes on air, everyone I knew saw it and was probably laughing behind the scenes."
Earhardt's jacket was giving dishcloth
Ainsley Earhardt's enthusiasm for textured jackets appears to run deep. Unfortunately, between the patterns and the embellishments, many of these jackets are reminiscent of Karoline Leavitt's tweed fashion fails. Although this example thankfully lacks bling, the combo of waffle weave and yellow plaid makes it look more like a dishcloth. While it's unclear what type of closures are on the jacket, the open flap at the bottom creates an awkward effect, almost like when a zipper malfunctions. If it can't be closed completely, Earhardt might be better off leaving the jacket open.
That time her jacket had an odd bow
Luckily, this topper lacks the blazing hue and tacky fringe of one of Ainsley Earhardt's neon pink blazers but fails in different ways. While the Fox News host wore this 'fit for a December 2025 broadcast, it has a Valentine's Day color palette. Less is more in terms of trim, and this look would have been improved by ditching the velvet. The bow at the top creates an unflattering neckline and seems like a confusing add-on. Also, the trim is considerably darker than Earhardt's pants and looks jarring against the pink fabric.
This jacket and shirt were competing for attention
While we're on the topic of jackets, Ainsley Earhardt's decision to pair this tweed topper with a large-collared button-down was a mistake. Alone, the jacket already has a distracting pattern. However, it really doesn't make sense to pair it with this shirt, since the two pieces look like they're working against each other instead of harmonizing. The shirt also makes the jacket appear like it doesn't fit correctly, based on the way that the prominent cuffs peek out, the sleeves seem too short, and the high collar looks awkward.
Earhardt botched color blocking
Ainsley Earhardt loves color, even to extremes, like when she wore a blinding neon yellow suit. Although this yellow top doesn't take the saturation quite as far, it doesn't make sense paired with turquoise pants. True, there are lots of options for color blocking. However, in this case, Earhardt's combo just isn't that flattering. These two hues aren't far enough apart on the color wheel, but they're not next to each other either, parting them in a zone where they don't pop. A sapphire blue top would have been a more eye-catching combo.
Her coat had bathrobe vibes
Ainsley Earhardt stood out from the crowd when she celebrated Veteran's Day in 2022, but not in a good way, unfortunately. In contrast to the sea of immaculate uniforms, the veteran Fox News host looked like she was still getting ready for the day. Although belted coats are usually a flattering choice, the lack of visible buttons throws everything off, making this outerwear look more like a bathrobe. In addition, despite the shorter, above-knee-length hem, we can't see the rest of Earhardt's 'fit, which only accentuates the robe illusion.
The host's floral dress was mashup of bad 80s trends
Rather than a typical black cocktail dress, Ainsley Earhardt decided to step out in something brighter for the October 2025 Al Smith Dinner. Unfortunately, her pick fell short in multiple ways. The blend of color and large florals overwhelmed her frame and looked messy. Not only did the pattern look straight out of the 1980s — so did the dress's cut. Although the drop yoke design of the skirt was a staple back then, it should stay in the past.