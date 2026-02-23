Ainsley Earhardt's Worst-Dressed Moments Since She Started Dating Sean Hannity

Ainsley Earhardt's tenure at Fox News stretches back to 2007, and she gradually became a more prominently featured face. After years in front of the camera, Earnhardt has amassed quite a wardrobe. Backstage glimpses of her TV closet have revealed tons of brightly colored options, meticulously arranged in rainbow order. Of course, with all that screen time, it's not surprising that some of Earhardt's outfits have completely missed the mark.

Fox News has also impacted Earhardt's personal life. Earhardt and her colleague Sean Hannity began their romance in 2020 after years of cozy friendship, and they got engaged in 2024. While the relationship hasn't appeared to have changed Earhardt's style preferences, the extra attention on her life in and out of the studio has provided ample opportunities for people to critique her 'fits. Earhardt often favors shorter, vibrant sheaths. Unfortunately, with all this sameness, even Earhardt's killer legs can't distract from her underwhelming style. When she's tried switching things up, unflattering patterns, odd embellishments, and lackluster pairings have led to more wardrobe debacles.

Although Earhardt's worst-dressed moments are often glimpsed nationally, in some ways, the more recent fashion fails likely have less sting than they would have had earlier in her career. Speaking to Elle in 2016, Earnhardt acknowledged that on-camera errors of all kinds go with the role. "My start was in my hometown . . . if I made my mistakes on air, everyone I knew saw it and was probably laughing behind the scenes."