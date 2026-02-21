Cringe Dax Shepard Moments That Made Everyone Uncomfortable

Actor-turned-podcast-host Dax Shepard is undeniably one of the industry's most polarizing celebrities, as his candor and unabashed honesty have attracted both admiration and scrutiny from the masses. Shepard's high-profile marriage to Hollywood leading lady Kristen Bell has also become the source of intense tabloid fodder, as the couple has no problem being up front about the realities of their relationship and airing their dirty laundry.

Shepard has courted controversy quite a few times throughout his career, with many of these cringeworthy moments being captured on his popular podcast "Armchair Expert," which he launched back in 2018. Whether he's attempting to play cupid with his already-taken guests or putting his foot in his mouth with off-colored jokes, Shepard seemingly takes these awkward encounters in stride (even when the rest of the world is left with second-hand embarrassment).

The comedian's unfiltered thoughts have frequently landed him in hot water, no matter how innocent or sarcastic he may have intended them to be. Though he is often defiant when addressing any backlash, there's no denying that Shepard has had awkward moments that made everyone uncomfortable.