Up Close Inspection Of Karoline Leavitt's Muddy Presser Makeup Hints Trump's Sharing His Bronzer
Karoline Leavitt has accidentally exposed how Trump-obsessed she really is, time and time again. This time, though, her adoration for the controversial president is all in the makeup. Leavitt has definitely sported some bad makeup looks since becoming the press secretary last year. Typically, though, Leavitt's beauty routine pales — literally — in comparison to Donald Trump's notorious orange makeup. Yet, at her most recent press briefing, Leavitt defended the controversial president in what looked like a copycat version of his signature bronzer.
On February 18, Leavitt took the podium in the White House press briefing room looking particularly bronzed. As far as we know, she hasn't just returned from a week of tanning by the pool at Mar-a-Lago. Instead, it looks like she went extra heavy with her contouring. On her forehead and cheekbones, she had some extra high-contrast, not-well-blended bronzer. Instead of contouring her face like she clearly hoped, this heavy application made her look splotchy and overdone.
Karoline Leavitt should not be taking any beauty tips from her boss
It seems that Karoline Leavitt has been falling victim to the "Republican makeup" trend cliché more and more as time passes. Yet, this extra-heavy bronzer seems to venture past "Republican makeup" territory and straight into Trump makeup territory. And, based on how infamous Trump's makeup style has become, that definitely isn't ideal.
Trump's skeevy praise of Leavitt hasn't helped rumors that they're too close for comfort. And, if she's taking bronzer tips from the boss or borrowing some orange contouring powder from his surely hefty makeup bag, then she'll probably earn even more praise from the president. As far as praise from everyone else is concerned, this severe new twist on her usual beauty routine isn't likely to earn her much. After all, Leavitt's true age has ignited a brutal internet war and had people ripping her to shreds in the past. Folks already thought she looked way older than 28, and this extra harsh contouring is only making it worse.