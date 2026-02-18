Up Close Inspection Of Karoline Leavitt's Muddy Presser Makeup Hints Trump's Sharing His Bronzer

Karoline Leavitt has accidentally exposed how Trump-obsessed she really is, time and time again. This time, though, her adoration for the controversial president is all in the makeup. Leavitt has definitely sported some bad makeup looks since becoming the press secretary last year. Typically, though, Leavitt's beauty routine pales — literally — in comparison to Donald Trump's notorious orange makeup. Yet, at her most recent press briefing, Leavitt defended the controversial president in what looked like a copycat version of his signature bronzer.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

On February 18, Leavitt took the podium in the White House press briefing room looking particularly bronzed. As far as we know, she hasn't just returned from a week of tanning by the pool at Mar-a-Lago. Instead, it looks like she went extra heavy with her contouring. On her forehead and cheekbones, she had some extra high-contrast, not-well-blended bronzer. Instead of contouring her face like she clearly hoped, this heavy application made her look splotchy and overdone.