Soap Opera Stars Who Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Chatter

Susan Lucci portrayed Erica Kane on "All My Children" from 1970 to 2011, a role that garnered her over 20 Emmy Award nominations. The actor possessed everything from popularity and charisma to talent and natural beauty. However, her natural beauty has had some touch-ups over the years.

There's no doubt that Lucci is one beautiful person inside and out, although some doubt her continuous denial of plastic surgery — Lucci has admitted to getting Botox in 2018, but that's technically considered a cosmetic enhancement. In 2014, Kalos Facial, a plastic surgery office in Atlanta, Georgia, hypothesized that Lucci had received "a brow lift, a face lift, cheek implants, and routine chemical peels" at some point. In 2024, fans familiar with Lucci also questioned whether she had received a nose job, too (via AmoMama). Many commented on how different Lucci's nose looked after an old photo of the soap opera star resurfaced online.

During an appearance on "The Tamron Hall Show" to promote her book in February 2026, Lucci spoke about her mother — who died at 104 — and opened up about the importance of aging with "audacity." "I always hated the expression 'aging gracefully,'" Lucci said. "You are still you. Be you. Dream your dreams. Get your manicure. Buy some new shoes."