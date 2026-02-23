Soap Opera Stars Who Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Chatter
Jeanne Cooper paved the way for elective plastic surgery when she got a facelift in 1984. Instead of having the procedure in private without remark, Cooper and those behind "The Young and the Restless" decided that her character, Katherine Chancellor, should also receive a facelift. The long-running soap opera filmed Cooper's real procedure and bandage unwrapping with permanent results for the actor and series.
Cooper may have been the first soap opera star to proudly show off her plastic surgery, but she certainly wasn't the only to alter her appearance. As time has shown, she's been far from the last — or most dramatic, either. These popular actors from the soap opera world are hot topics of discussion not just for their talent, but for how their faces have transformed over time, allegedly or otherwise.
Susan Lucci
Susan Lucci portrayed Erica Kane on "All My Children" from 1970 to 2011, a role that garnered her over 20 Emmy Award nominations. The actor possessed everything from popularity and charisma to talent and natural beauty. However, her natural beauty has had some touch-ups over the years.
There's no doubt that Lucci is one beautiful person inside and out, although some doubt her continuous denial of plastic surgery — Lucci has admitted to getting Botox in 2018, but that's technically considered a cosmetic enhancement. In 2014, Kalos Facial, a plastic surgery office in Atlanta, Georgia, hypothesized that Lucci had received "a brow lift, a face lift, cheek implants, and routine chemical peels" at some point. In 2024, fans familiar with Lucci also questioned whether she had received a nose job, too (via AmoMama). Many commented on how different Lucci's nose looked after an old photo of the soap opera star resurfaced online.
During an appearance on "The Tamron Hall Show" to promote her book in February 2026, Lucci spoke about her mother — who died at 104 — and opened up about the importance of aging with "audacity." "I always hated the expression 'aging gracefully,'" Lucci said. "You are still you. Be you. Dream your dreams. Get your manicure. Buy some new shoes."
Lisa Rinna
Before Lisa Rinna became a household name on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," she was a successful soap opera star on "Days of Our Lives" and "Melrose Place." When it comes to the actor's face, she's difficult to forget. Moreover, before-and-after photos of Lisa Rinna's plastic surgery transformation are jarring. For one, her plump lips have evolved into their own distinctive entity, both in size and in how she's used them to start drama as a Housewife.
Rinna has admitted to several cosmetic procedures over the years, a refreshing change from the many people in the entertainment industry who deny it. The former Housewife injected her lips with silicone in her mid-20s, something she tried to correct with surgery in 2010. Rinna has also utilized Botox and fillers to achieve her specific look, although it wasn't until she attempted to use Skinvive by Juvéderm in 2024 that people really began talking about her appearance in earnest.
Unfortunately, the majority of people with opinions on Rinna's plastic surgery aren't showering the star with compliments. In December 2025, Reddit users heavily discussed Rinna at that year's Fashion Awards in London. One person did not hold back with this Surprised Pikachu read, writing, "The Donner Party could have fed on [the] lips throughout the winter and nobody would have starved or cannibalized anyone."
Michelle Stafford
Michelle Stafford's debut role was in the short-lived Fox soap opera "Tribes." Since then, she's risen in the ranks and has become known for portraying Nina Reeves on "General Hospital" and Phyllis Summers on "The Young and the Restless," a character she's played on and off since 1994. As a seasons soap opera star, her appearance has changed significantly over the decades.
In 2018, Stafford admitted to using Botox and Forma, a skin-tightening treatment in which she underwent and documented as part of Extra's "Beauty by the Numbers" segment. During her visit with Dr. John Layke of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group, Stafford treated her face, neck, and arms to tighten lose skin, and also received Botox injection to her neck.
Besides these nonsurgical cosmetic enhancements, rumors have continued to circulate that Stafford has had more done under the surface, figuratively and literally. In 2024, the actor attempted to put a stop to the chatter by addressing comments about her physical transformation on Instagram. As reported by Soap Hub, Stafford partially captioned a since-deleted Instagram post, "It's a good thing that I don't give one f*** about anyone's opinion," and brushed off assumptions that she did (or does need to) receive plastic surgery.
Hunter Tylo
Hunter Tylo may be best known for portraying Dr. Taylor Hayes on "The Bold and the Beautiful," although she also starred in "All My Children" and "Days of Our Lives." Interestingly, Tylo was initially cast as Lisa Rinna's "Melrose Place" character, but was fired for being pregnant. This led to a tense court battle between Aaron Spelling and Hunter Tylo. The actor won the lawsuit, as well as million of dollars, and continued to have a successful soap opera career. However, with a career in daytime television comes constant up-close camera shots and endless scrutiny.
In 2006, Soap Opera Digest asked Tylo how she felt about plastic surgery, to which she responded, "The best thing to do is naturally take care of yourself by being healthy ... I know people do [plastic surgery]; it's part of our business and women have the right to do it if they want to."
Tylo has never confirmed being one of the women in question, but old photos of the soap opera star compared to what she looks like as time goes on speak for themselves. In a 2012 issue of Globe, Dr. Anthony Youn gave his opinion about Tylo, saying, "Her lips and cheeks look like they've been inflated ... possibly from excessive injections of fat." Dr. Ellie Levine also said in the same story, "Her cheekbones have more definition and her jawline is more rounded," and proposed a mix of fillers and "surgical contouring."
Brittany Snow
Brittany Snow's filmography is quite extensive, with the actor starring in projects across a wide array of genres. As far as soap operas go, Snow's debut — and subsequent breakout role — was as Susan "Daisy" Lemay on "Guiding Light" in 1999, for which she won a Young Artist Award. Over the years, Snow's facial features have noticeably changed, but with a distinct amount of subtlety. One "then vs. now" Instagram post showcases Snow's transformation best: Snow's lips have become fuller, her eyebrows thicker, and her cheekbones more pronounced.
Opinions are divided when it comes to Snow's potential dive into plastic surgery. However, more people seem to agree that she hasn't gone under the knife. In November 2025, Snow set the record straight in the comment section of a pro-Botox Instagram post showcasing before-and-after photos of celebrities who've allegedly had cosmetic enhancements.
"I've never had any surgery. Not one," Snow wrote. "I lost baby weight in my face, minimal Botox and lasers." While some Instagram users replied to Snow's comment and alleged otherwise, Dr. Jennifer Armstrong (a former star on "The Real Housewives of Orange County") defended her on her own Instagram. "You know what? I believe her," Armstrong said, and explained how Snow's recent appearance could easily be explained by just Botox and fillers.
Sharon Case
Sharon Case has worn many hats over the years: actor, model, and jewelry designer. In the soap opera world, she got her start as Dawn Winthrop on "General Hospital," but has portrayed Sharon Newman on "The Young and the Restless" since 1994. Since the mid-2010s, Case has been another soap opera star whose physical appearance has become a subject of discussion.
In a Soaps forum post from 2016, for instance, users didn't just debate whether Case had received any enhancements, but whether it was acceptable to even speculate. "I don't see how saying someone has had Botox or fillers is bashing, it's not like they can hide it as it is very obvious," one person reasoned.
Since then, netizens have continued to allege that Case has done something to her face, which has, in turn, affected her acting. In a Reddit post from 2024, users pondered why Case's character appeared to have done a 180. "Too much Botox & lip fillers. It has ruined her looks & her acting has been phoned in," one person wrote. Another user from a 2025 Reddit post hypothesized, "It's really hard to emote when your face is so full of filler and botox. I think she's overcompensating for that reason."
Joan Van Ark
Joan Van Ark portrayed Valene Ewing on "Knots Landing" from 1979 to 1993, although she's also made appearances on the soap operas "Peyton Place," "Days of Our Lives," and "Dallas." Van Ark has never personally confirmed instances of going under the knife, so we can't state with 100% certainty that she's received plastic surgery. However, before-and-after photos of the star clearly show that her face has changed substantially, to the point where she looks unrecognizable from her soap opera days.
Sadly, discussions that feature Van Ark don't revolve around her talent on "Knots Landing," but how drastically different every single one of her facial features has become after leaving the soap opera. In 2007, the Daily Mail published an article about Van Ark's appearance at a Hollywood event, describing her look as "shocking," "ravaged," and even "cadaverous." Reddit users echoed these sentiments in 2019. "That is all kinds of tragic," one user summarized. "She ruined her pretty face completely," another wrote.
Jennifer Gareis
Former beauty pageant competitor Jennifer Gareis is best known for portraying Donna Logan in "The Bold and the Beautiful," a role she's had since 2006. Gareis also played Grace Turner on "The Young and the Restless" on and off between 1997 and 2014. Comparing an old photo of Gareis posted on Facebook to what she looks like now, it's hard to deny that somewhere along the way, some sort of cosmetic enhancer was used. In modern times, her cheeks look larger and rounder, her lips look fuller, and her nose looks like it boasts a slightly different shape.
As of publication, Gareis has yet to address rumors of plastic surgery. However, people online have proposed various theories over the years. In 2010, a Daytime Royalty forum member congratulated Gareis on the birth of her baby but added, "I do think she's had too much plastic surgery." In 2014, when Soap Opera Network announced that Gareis would reprise her "Young and the Restless" character, almost every comment mentioned her alleged use of Botox and fillers. "Poor girl. When I last saw her [she] was enviable beautiful ... She should sue her plastic surgeon because what he did to her is a crime," one person lambasted.
Tracey E. Bregman
One of Tracey E. Bregman's first acting roles was Donna Temple Craig on "Days of Our Lives," although she's best known for playing Lauren Fenmore on "The Young and the Restless" since 1983 and the same character on "The Bold and the Beautiful" since 1992. Over the years, Bregman's face has undergone a transformation that may not just be attributed to the natural effects of aging. Compare the above photo of Bregman to a 1981 screenshot posted to Facebook, and the changes in her nose, lips, and general eye area are hard to unsee.
Bregman has yet to confirm any plastic surgery rumors, although that hasn't stopped soap opera fans from speculating. In 2008, one Soap Opera Network forum member alleged, "She had teeth work done, possibly even gum work. She obviously had her eyes done and I am thinking she had a facelift as well." In 2025, a Reddit user called Bregman beautiful but also wrote, "We are all aware that she's had help from her plastic surgeon. There's no shame in it but it would be silly to act like she hasn't had a little assistance along the way."
Josh Taylor
Josh Taylor portrayed Roman Brady on "Days of Our Lives" since 1997, but before that, portrayed a completely different character, Chris Kositchek, from 1977 to 1987. When Taylor took over Roman's character from actor Wayne Northrop, the series used plastic surgery to explain why he looked so different.
In real life, though, Taylor has never admitted to going under the knife to change his own features. Nevertheless, viewers have heavily speculated that Taylor has had some sort of elective procedure over the years, particularly a facelift. Heavy discussions about Taylor's physical appearance can be found throughout the Soap Opera Network forum as far back as 2008. "What distracted me most about Josh Taylor's lift was how it seemed to affect his speech ... I noticed this same speech quality in another daytime actor who'd had a facelift," one user commented. Another person gave him a little more credit, writing, "Josh Taylor has probably done less than anyone thinks ... it just wasn't any good."
Although 2008 was a long time ago, fans of "Days of Our Lives" are still commenting on Taylor's transformation and speech patterns in recent times. In 2023, for instance, a user on the Soaps message board commented, "I can barely understand what Josh says (too much plastic surgery?)." Another responded, "I agree about the surgery and yes, JT has had a lot of work done. It could have affected his jaw."
Don Diamont
Don Diamont was briefly on "Days of Our Lives," but is best known for portraying Brad Carlton on "The Young and the Restless," and then Bill Spencer Jr. on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Diamont has never admitted to any plastic surgery. Still, soap opera fans have speculated that the actor has received Botox, fillers, and/or some kind of eye procedure over the years.
In 2010, Soap Opera Network forum users discussed confirmed and unconfirmed plastic surgery use among stars, and Diamont's name came up several times. "Don Diamont has had some very subtle eye work done plus Botox," one person alleged. Another wrote that they believed Diamont was "no stranger to the Botox needle."
Diamont is active on social media, and uses his Instagram page to post footage of himself working out in the gym as well as his family life. However, these candid and frequent snapshots of the actor have only opened him up to more scrutiny from fans. In 2025, a Reddit user asked "Is Don Diamont ok?" because of "the stilted gait when he stands, the really limited amount of lines he gets, and the whistling when he talks." Several others questioned whether Diamont's characterization of Bill had changed in modern times because of a genuine illness, or because of "pillow face," aka excessive fillers.
Rick Springfield
Nowadays, Rick Springfield is best known as a rock musician — if "Jessie's Girl" rings a bell, you can thank Springfield for the catchy tune. Outside of music, Springfield boasts a pretty extensive acting career; he's portrayed Noah Drake on "General Hospital" on and off since 1981. In 2010, Springfield admitted in his memoir, "Late, Late at Night," that when he was 23, he underwent a blepharoplasty, aka eyelid surgery, to look even younger than he already was. Besides that, Springfield has remained adamant about not receiving plastic surgery anymore. "You can tell when someone has had a facelift and I haven't had a facelift, and I look like I haven't had a facelift," he wrote.
In 2023, when Springfield was 73 years old, he sent the Internet ablaze when shirtless photos of him began to circulate. At the time, he told People that his tip-top shape was the result of the classic working-out-and-eating-clean combo. On Reddit, people complimented Springfield's physique, although they also suggested that unconfirmed plastic surgery had a hand in it. "Some cosmetic work: Hair transplant, plastic surgery, permanent eyeliner it appears," one user postulated.
Eileen Davidson
Eileen Davidson may have cut her time short on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2017, but she continued to act in the soap opera world after that. Davidson is best known for portraying Ashley Abbott on "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful," as well as Kristen DiMera on "Days of Our Lives." In 2016, RadarOnline shared photos of Davidson from her high school years that certainly resemble the star today, but also give way to speculation of cosmetic procedures.
Michigan-based plastic surgeon, Dr. Anthony Youn, spoke to the outlet and implied that Davidson had a nose job at some point, saying, "Eileen's nose appears to have been dramatically thinned." While her face does look different from her early acting days, the only thing the actor has admitted to using is an LED mask. In 2019, Davidson talked about the Kahuna mask on Instagram and how beneficial it was for her skin. At the time, Bravo reported that the mask cost $2,250.
Davidson and her beauty aren't just celebrated among soap opera fans, but among the "Real Housewives" crowd, too. Davidson is one of the rare Housewives who not only avoided starting drama on Bravo, but enhanced her face without overdoing it. In 2024, people on Reddit sang her praises under a post celebrating Davidson's looks as someone in their mid-60s. "Good genes and excellent doctors and fillers. No shade but it's [sic] takes luck and money to look that good at 65!" one user wrote.