Don Jr.'s Fiancée Looks Painfully Tuned Up At 2026 SOTU (& It's Giving Guilfoyle)

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's relationship unofficially entered the spotlight in August 2024, at a time when Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle hadn't even made their breakup public. Anderson and Trump were seen publicly holding hands in December, and they went Instagram official by February 2025, with Don Jr. posting pictures of the couple at the Super Bowl. The next month, Anderson attended Donald Trump's congressional address, and almost a year later, she joined the Trump family for the president's State of the Union.

Although Anderson's outfit for both events was relatively similar (a black pantsuit at one, a black pinstripe pantsuit at the other), her face looked noticeably different. Anderson appeared to have Mar-a-Lago face in the making in 2025, and the transformation seemed complete by the State of the Union. Not only did Anderson look nearly unrecognizable when compared to her old modeling pics, but she seemed to have developed facial features that are weirdly reminiscent of Guilfoyle.

Win Mcnamee/Getty

Guilfoyle has long been the poster woman for Mar-a-Lago face, but Anderson's quickly catching up. Compared to how she looked a year ago, her cheekbones are more prominent, and her cheeks are noticeably hollowed out. Anderson's lips are also quite a bit plumper, making it look like she's constantly puckering up.

Guilfoyle's own prominent pout has long been criticized and compared to a fish. However, trends like the "trout pout" are cyclical, and enhanced lips like Anderson's and Guilfoyle's have been alternatively scorned and celebrated. Bizarrely, some modern treatments even utilize trout DNA, putting a new spin on the fish-related digs.