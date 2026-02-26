Savannah Guthrie's Reported Next Move Amid Search For Mom Nancy Is One Nobody Saw Coming
After weeks of investigations, Savannah Guthrie and her family are still waiting for answers. Savannah's mom, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing since February 1, 2026, and despite an extensive investigation by local law enforcement, as well as the F.B.I., Nancy's whereabouts remain unknown. In a plea for information, Savannah and her siblings have posted video messages on the "Today" cohost's Instagram page. While they hope for Nancy's return, these messages have been a heartbreaking reveal into the Guthrie family's grieving process. Savannah's February 24 message was particularly poignant when she quietly admitted that her mom may never come home. Although some predicted that Savannah might not return to "Today" after this tragedy, she now appears to be preparing to leave Arizona and go back to New York.
"Her kids and her life are in New York City," one insider explained to the Daily Mail. "It's what her mom would want her to do. Nancy was Savannah's biggest cheerleader." Savannah and Nancy have a close bond, which became even closer after Savannah's father, Charles Guthrie, died when she was a teenager. Back then, Savannah commuted to the University of Arizona as the family processed their grief. Once she got her diploma, Savannah relied on Nancy's encouragement to jumpstart her career in Montana. "She just gave me permission to go, you know?" Savannah later recalled on "Today." "Of course she wanted me to stay . . . but she's like, 'I'm not going to stand in the way of your dreams.'"
Savannah has strong support at Today
Regardless of the outcome, Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping is likely to impact Savannah Guthrie for the rest of her life. Currently, the uncertainty surrounding her mother means that Savannah is dealing with ambiguous grief, a particularly difficult type of loss. "Loved ones are forced to carry two opposing truths: hope that the person is alive and safe, and fear that they may never return," explains the DNA Doe Project. "This mental tug-of-war can be emotionally exhausting and deeply isolating."
The grieving process is unique for everyone, and some have found working beneficial. In addition to feeling like her mom would agree with her decision, Savannah may find particular solace on the set of "Today." Her colleagues have also experienced losses and scary situations, and they've been vocal about the ways Savannah's supported them. Savannah's husband, Michael Feldman, visited "Today" during her absence, and her coworkers are already thinking of practical ways to help the family, as well as bonding in their shared grief. "They're more than co-workers. The tears were real, and [the colleagues] are struggling too," one individual informed Page Six.
In addition, Savannah also might take comfort in the familiarity of being home in New York with her kids and husband. Guthrie and Feldman share two children, ages 11 and 9, and they're navigating the devastating uncertainty of their grandmother's whereabouts. "Savannah isn't running away," one insider informed Rob Shuter. "She's choosing stability, family, and healing."