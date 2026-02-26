Savannah Guthrie's Reported Next Move Amid Search For Mom Nancy Is One Nobody Saw Coming

After weeks of investigations, Savannah Guthrie and her family are still waiting for answers. Savannah's mom, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing since February 1, 2026, and despite an extensive investigation by local law enforcement, as well as the F.B.I., Nancy's whereabouts remain unknown. In a plea for information, Savannah and her siblings have posted video messages on the "Today" cohost's Instagram page. While they hope for Nancy's return, these messages have been a heartbreaking reveal into the Guthrie family's grieving process. Savannah's February 24 message was particularly poignant when she quietly admitted that her mom may never come home. Although some predicted that Savannah might not return to "Today" after this tragedy, she now appears to be preparing to leave Arizona and go back to New York.

"Her kids and her life are in New York City," one insider explained to the Daily Mail. "It's what her mom would want her to do. Nancy was Savannah's biggest cheerleader." Savannah and Nancy have a close bond, which became even closer after Savannah's father, Charles Guthrie, died when she was a teenager. Back then, Savannah commuted to the University of Arizona as the family processed their grief. Once she got her diploma, Savannah relied on Nancy's encouragement to jumpstart her career in Montana. "She just gave me permission to go, you know?" Savannah later recalled on "Today." "Of course she wanted me to stay . . . but she's like, 'I'm not going to stand in the way of your dreams.'"