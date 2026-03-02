What The Judges Of America's Next Top Model Have Been Up To Since The Show Ended

Unscripted TV shows were an entirely different beast in the early 2000s. The format was still nascent, and in retrospect, some of the ideas and the execution were ... problematic. Still, some of them were entertaining as heck, and they became unbelievably successful. One such show was "America's Next Top Model," Tyra Banks' brainchild that had just about everyone in the nation with a TV captivated each week.

And what was it about the show that was so captivating? A group of young women, all aspiring to be superstar models, were competing for the grand prize of cash and a contract with a top modeling agency. To win that prize, they took on a series of challenges that were supposedly designed to give them a sense of what they might encounter in the professional modeling world. The show peeled back some of the mystery of a notoriously exclusive industry, and it was fascinating. Making the show that much more enjoyable was a panel of judges, led by Banks, offering insight and making suggestions on how the models could improve. The judges were as much part of the fabric of "America's Next Top Model" as anyone. Here's what they've been up to since the show ended.