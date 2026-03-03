What The Cameras Never Showed You About Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

He was known as the "American Prince," so universally handsome that People magazine named him the Sexiest Man Alive in 1988. She was the chic fashionista working at Calvin Klein. Americans don't have royalty, but for better or worse, we have the Kennedy Family. In the 1990s, John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy were just as famous as then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

What the cameras never revealed about Bessette-Kennedy, though, was that she hated the spotlight her husband had bathed in since the day his father took office in 1961. The paparazzi camped outside of their residence every day, creating a media circus that robbed the fashion publicist of her privacy and slapped her with the unfair label of "Ice Queen."

The fact that the couple tragically died in the prime of their lives only makes their legacy more timeless. Thanks to Ryan Murphy's 2025 FX show "Love Story," the couple is now more popular than ever. The series, partly based on Elizabeth Beller's 2024 biography "Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy," shows the world what Bessette-Kennedy was really like. During an interview with Today in 2026, Beller reminded viewers, "I think a thing to keep in mind is that it's not a documentary, but a dramatization, which they do say at one point." The series has additionally made Bessette-Kennedy's minimalistic style a fashion a star on social media, as new generations are introduced to the blond beauty.