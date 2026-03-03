What The Cameras Never Showed You About Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy
He was known as the "American Prince," so universally handsome that People magazine named him the Sexiest Man Alive in 1988. She was the chic fashionista working at Calvin Klein. Americans don't have royalty, but for better or worse, we have the Kennedy Family. In the 1990s, John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy were just as famous as then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
What the cameras never revealed about Bessette-Kennedy, though, was that she hated the spotlight her husband had bathed in since the day his father took office in 1961. The paparazzi camped outside of their residence every day, creating a media circus that robbed the fashion publicist of her privacy and slapped her with the unfair label of "Ice Queen."
The fact that the couple tragically died in the prime of their lives only makes their legacy more timeless. Thanks to Ryan Murphy's 2025 FX show "Love Story," the couple is now more popular than ever. The series, partly based on Elizabeth Beller's 2024 biography "Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy," shows the world what Bessette-Kennedy was really like. During an interview with Today in 2026, Beller reminded viewers, "I think a thing to keep in mind is that it's not a documentary, but a dramatization, which they do say at one point." The series has additionally made Bessette-Kennedy's minimalistic style a fashion a star on social media, as new generations are introduced to the blond beauty.
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy was a rising star while working for Calvin Klein
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy may have majored in elementary education at Boston University, but after graduation, she ended up becoming a major figure in the world of fashion. The tall, blond, slender trend-setter landed her first fashion job as a saleswoman at a Calvin Klein boutique at the Chestnut Hill Mall in Boston.
Bessette-Kennedy was such a natural that Calvin Klein president Susan Sokol hired her for a sales job in New York City. "She was absolutely charming, she was completely refreshing, she was completely outgoing," Sokol told The New York Times in 1996. The executive felt that the then-24-year-old wouldn't shy away from the celebrity clientele of the big city. Bessette-Kennedy grew in her role as a salesperson to the rich and famous. "She would guide them through the collection, tell them what looked good on them, and advise them on how to put it all together," said Calvin Klein executive Paul Wilmot. "It was a wonderful thing. She sold millions of dollars of clothes over a period of time."
Bessette-Kennedy moved up the corporate ladder over her seven years with the fashion empire. Her rise to the top was even fueled by Calvin Klein himself. However, she left the company in 1996 before marrying John F. Kennedy Jr. No one knows for sure why she quit her high-powered job. Perhaps her exit could be considered one of the glaring red flags in JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's marriage we can't ignore.
How Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and JFK Jr. met has been debated
Every great love story has an origin tale — in a romantic comedy, they're called meet-cutes. In the 1980s and early '90s, John F. Kennedy Jr. was New York City's most-eligible bachelor. The laundry list of women JFK Jr. dated before marrying Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy includes beautiful celebrities like Madonna, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Daryl Hannah. But what was his meet-cute with his future wife?
On the FX series "Love Story," JFK Jr. and Bessette-Kennedy are introduced by the latter's famous boss, Calvin Klein, at a 1992 fundraiser. The scene was written as a love at first sight moment. However, Bessette-Kennedy initially declines giving the Lothario her phone number as a way to test his desire. After that, the bachelor pops over to the Calvin Klein store and requests sales help from his future bride.
In Elizabeth Beller's book "Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy," which serves as the source material for the series, Beller writes that they met in 1992 when JFK Jr. dropped by Calvin Klein for a suit. Beller contends that Klein, his wife, and an assistant decide that Bessette-Kennedy would be the best sales person to help the young man. "Unsurprisingly, John came out of the meeting smitten, with a few men's suits and Carolyn's phone number. He called within days," wrote Beller. "Love Story" writers opted to go with the narrative told by the couple's friends that they met a fundraiser.
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy was mad she never got to meet Jackie Kennedy
Maybe Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis would have been sisters in fashion. We'll never know because the pair never got the opportunity to meet. In Elizabeth Beller's biography, "Once Upon A Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy," Bessette-Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. started dating before Jackie Kennedy's death from cancer in 1994. "Carolyn became increasingly irked that he wouldn't introduce her to his mother," wrote Beller.
Beller speculated that, at the time, JFK Jr. may have still been dating Daryl Hannah. "If Carolyn met Jackie, I think he knew that that would sort of become a life of its own. And maybe he wasn't quite ready for that," Beller told People in 2024. "I know that he did regret it." The author also contended that the rocky relationship between the couple may have been directly due to the fact that he never introduced his future wife to his mother. "Bessette-Kennedy would break up with him over the fact that he wasn't introducing her to Jackie," Beller claimed.
As for Bessette-Kennedy and Jackie's generational-defining fashion style, the pair may have had a similar fashion sense, but Carolyn stayed true to herself. Sunita Kumar Nair, who wrote "CBK: Carolyn Bessette Kennedy: A Life in Fashion" and consulted on the series "Love Story," asserted that Bessette-Kennedy had a style of her own. "She didn't copy Jackie. She had her own voice," Nair said (via Associated Press).
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and JFK Jr. were married at a chapel without electricity
The real story behind John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's secret wedding started because the couple were constantly surrounded by paparazzi in their daily New York City lives, so it makes sense they would want a private wedding where the threat of intrusive shutterbugs and press would not be a factor. JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy didn't want to be like other infamous Kennedy family couples. Instead of an American "royal" affair, the erstwhile Calvin Klein alum and son of the former president married on Cumberland Island, Georgia, on September 21, 1996, by the glow of candlelight. There were reportedly only 40 people present in the 19th-century chapel for the secret marriage.
Denis Reggie, who served as the lucky photographer hired to capture the special day, described the wedding setting during an interview with The Knot. "This is a place where there were no streets, no street lights and no lighting," Reggie told the outlet. "Basically, the sun had set and it was dark and there were candles in the little chapel — no electricity, just candles."
The bride's wedding dress, however, was anything other than rustic. In order to get Bessette-Kennedy's gown perfect, she worked for months with a designer who required her to travel to Paris for two separate fittings. The wedding gown was estimated to cost around $40,000. "It's a very sensuous dress," designer and friend Narciso Rodriguez told The New York Times in 1996. "That's what we both wanted from the beginning."
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy became known as a fashion icon
Like the mother-in-law she never got a chance to meet, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy became a fashion icon. Her fashion sensibility was simple yet elegant. "She looked high-end and well-fitted without being flashy," said former Vogue and Teen Vogue editor Rebecca Resnick Gick (via WSAV.com). Some of her minimalist, timeless signature '90s looks included neutral colors, classic Levi's jeans, tailored blazers, and slip dresses. Following Bessette-Kennedy's marriage to John F. Kennedy Jr., the fashion world hoped to get a piece of the photogenic fashionista's personal style. "We'd love to have her on the cover," Harper's Bazaar editor-in-chief Liz Tilberis told The New York Times in 1996. "She's going to be an amazing symbol of American style."
However, Bessette-Kennedy's personal style was not just a winning combination in the '90s, the timelessness of her look could be placed into any era. One of the most appealing parts of Ryan Murphy's FX series, "Love Story," is to get a peek at Bessette-Kennedy's daily wardrobe. Alec Ginsberg, who owns Greenwich Village store C.O. Bigelow, said that people come into the store because Bessette-Kennedy shopped there. "It's not just the headband, it's that people want to shop where she shopped," he told WSAV.com. "Girls will come in and ask if anyone knew her. They try to find out little bits of information." Anyone trying to achieve Bessette-Kennedy's trending signature look can hop onto one of the multiple social media accounts that outline her fashion sense.
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy never gave an official public interview
Imagine being a private person your whole life and then suddenly becoming romantically involved with one of the most famous men in the country. John F. Kennedy Jr. was certainly used to being in the spotlight with paparazzi following him around New York City. However, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy was a private person. In fact, she never sat down for an official interview with a news publication. According to Forbes, only two recordings of her voice exist. One is from an eight-second clip from "Entertainment Tonight" in 1998, and the other is a three-second clip from "Entertainment Tonight" the following year.
Being thrust into the harsh glare of fame was a tough sacrifice for Bessette-Kennedy to make. "In terms of fame, I'm not sure anything could have prepared her for that level of scrutiny," journalist and co-author of the book "JFK Jr: An Intimate Oral Biography," Liz McNeil, told the BBC.
McNeil argued that JFK Jr. failed to protect his wife from the harsh fallout of the media spotlight. "John was used to it. He'd grown up with reporters, photographers, and later paparazzi. Friends now say that was a shortcoming on his part," added McNeil. "That he didn't give her the emotional support she needed and/or didn't know how to help her."
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy was unfairly labeled 'Ice Queen' by the tabloids
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's husband grew up around the media, but she didn't, and the young lady did everything she could to dodge the paparazzi. Her shyness was perceived as negative, and she got slapped with the "Ice Queen" label. The fact that she did not do one official public interview in her lifetime most likely fueled the naysayers looking to hate on the blond beauty. After the famous couple got married, Bessette-Kennedy thought her and John F. Kennedy's lives would become more private. However, the paparazzi continued to show up every day outside their Tribeca residence.
The new Kennedy wife's friends defended her. Liz McNeil, co-author of "JFK Jr: An Intimate Oral Biography," told the BBC that she spoke with many of Bessette-Kennedy's loved ones. "The friends we interviewed for our book, including RoseMarie Terenzio, my co-author, all talked about how warm she was. How generous. RoseMarie has fantastic stories about visiting Carolyn's apartment anytime she had a date and Carolyn would lay out some outfits for her and often give her something from her closet. I love what Rose said: 'She had a way of making you feel like Cinderella.' And she was fiercely protective of the people she loved."
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy was loved by her family and friends for her generosity and kindness
It's easy to paint a picture of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy as cold because she was shy and didn't want to sit for interviews. However, it isn't a fair assessment, at least according to the people that knew her the best. Some of Bessette-Kennedy's friends hoped that the style icon would be remembered for more than her keen fashion sense.
"Carolyn should also be remembered for her warmth, for her kindness and generosity, for her wit, for her compassion and, most of all, for her great sense of fun," her friend, Colleen Curtis, told The Daily News (via Forbes) days after Bessette-Kennedy's tragic death 1999. In the 2024 biography "Once Upon A Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy," author Elizabeth Beller interviewed several of Bessette-Kennedy's closest friends. "She had a beautiful eye, obviously, but for the people who knew and loved her, her style was not the most important thing," Beller wrote. "She was joyful and buoyant and wanted to partake of everything in New York. She was a warm, effervescent and vivacious person who was misrepresented in the press."
In the 2005 memoir "What Remains: A Memoir of Fate, Friendship and Love," author Carole Radziwill, the wife of JFK Jr.'s cousin and best friend Anthony Radziwill, wrote that Bessette-Kennedy, "Had such energy and was so authentic. She was one of those people who adds energy to a room."
JFK Jr. declined the help of a flight instructor the night he crashed the plane killing his wife and sister-in-law
On a foggy night on July 16, 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr., Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, and her sister Lauren Bessette boarded a single-engine plane in Fairfield, New Jersey, with a final destination of Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. JFK Jr. served as the plane's only pilot despite limited experience flying at night, and less-than-ideal conditions. The plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean about an hour into the flight, killing all three passengers aboard.
In 2000, the National Transportation Safety Board reported that a flying instructor told JFK Jr. he would fly with him that evening. The instructor informed JFK Jr. that the late-hour conditions were not ideal for the inexperienced pilot. However, federal investigators said that Kennedy wanted to take the handles alone.
The NTSB concluded the probable cause of JFK Jr.'s fatal plane crash was "failure to maintain control of the airplane" (via ABC News), or what essentially amounts to pilot error, because he became disoriented. Aviation consultant John Nance explained on "Good Morning America" in 2000, "It's the inability of our head to be able to tell us, if we don't have visual cues, whether of not we are right-side up. And it's something that can affect any pilot." The plane crash is yet another tragedy surrounding the Kennedy family. All three passengers were in their 30s at the time of their deaths, making Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy one of the many Kennedy women who died young.
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and JFK Jr. may have been separated at the time of their deaths
John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy had been married almost three years when they boarded the plane to Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, that would end their lives. The FX series "Love Story" shows the couple arguing before takeoff. The viewer finds out that JFK Jr. had been staying in a hotel as their acrimony reached a fever pitch. The series contends that the couple may have already been separated before they died.
Elizabeth Beller, who wrote the 2024 book "Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy," that serves as the source material for "Love Story" wrote, "A week [after July 4, 1999], John had told several friends and colleagues that he and Carolyn were splitting up. Yet others noted they seemed very happy together, even the weekend before."
Additionally, the couple was inundated with conflict in the weeks before they died. JFK Jr.'s magazine "George" was failing, and Bessette-Kennedy was disturbed by the constant media circus outside of their NYC residence. Furthermore, JKF Jr.'s beloved cousin and best friend, Anthony Radziwill, was battling terminal cancer. Despite the challenges, Anthony's wife Carole Radziwill, who wrote a memoir about JFK Jr. and Anthony's tight bond titled "What Remains: A Memoir of Fate, Friendship and Love," said, "To say their marriage was on the rocks is just inaccurate" (via People). Carole added that Bessette-Kennedy visited her and Anthony in the hospital every night, and that his illness was a tough time for everyone.
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy has perhaps become even more iconic in death than her husband
In the 1990s, perhaps no couple was as famous as the Kennedys of NYC. Despite Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's animosity toward the media, she was still a constant tabloid presence. Now decades later, is it possible that Bessette-Kennedy's mystique and timeless fashion sense has made her more famous than her husband?
In a 2026 interview with the BBC, biographer Liz McNeil discussed Bessette-Kennedy's legacy. "She never gave an interview. So maybe the images took on more power over time," said McNeil. "Instagram discovered her years ago and there seem to be countless accounts so there's an entirely new audience of people who may not have been alive when she was. She remains elegant, mysterious and alluring."
Of course, dying young always adds a level of mystique. However, because of the popularity of Ryan Murphy's "Love Story," people are getting to see Bessette-Kennedy in a whole new light. The series shows the fashion icon as more than just the "Ice Queen" that the media portrayed and instead gives her a sympathetic narrative. "But the woman that we read about and got to know through our research was so funny and vivacious and smart and passionate and driven," Conor Hines from the "Love Story" production team told Daily Beast's Obsessed. "I kind of couldn't believe the contrast between the persona people knew her as and the woman we were reading about. This was somebody who was so full of life, but when documented, was obviously quite scared."