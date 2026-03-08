Photo Of Mitch McConnell's Wife Proves Her Makeup Shouldn't Be Captured Up Close

A true Washington, D.C. power couple, Mitch McConnell and wife Elaine Chao have quite the storied careers between the two of them. Chao's began all the way back in 1989, with her role as the deputy secretary of transportation under President George H. W. Bush, and ultimately saw her stepping away from politics in 2021, after the January 6 Capitol riots. However, even after Chao's time working as the secretary of transportation, in President Donald Trump's first administration, concluded she remained among those succumbing to Tik Tok's shady Republican makeup trend. Seen in the below image from 2022, Chao boasts a wide array of tragic makeup mistakes.

Jon Cherry/Getty

First, there's the strange way in which she has overly drawn on her lipstick, especially on her bottom lip. Then there's the mysterious case of her eye makeup. Not only is Chao's eyeliner mismatched and uneven, but her purple eyeshadow doesn't go with any other part of her look or outfit. Similar to how Lauren Boebert struggles with "eyebrow blindness," so too does Chao. Here, her brows are an unnatural shape, both too perfect and too awkward. Not only that, but her blush isn't properly blended and covers too much of her cheekbones and face. In fact, the overall look feels less outdated and more like Chao was jumping on the "Mar-a-Lago" face trend with her makeup.