Unfiltered Photos Of Ivanka Trump Put Her Worst Makeup Mistakes On Blast

While President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, has had her fair share of time in the spotlight (much to her step-mother, Melania's, dismay), it's also unwittingly illuminated some of her less-than-flattering beauty moments. The former presidential advisor-turned-influencer has managed to amass more than eight million followers on her Instagram, promoting her "profit-for-purpose" produce company, Planet Harvest, between beauty shots and White House events. She also keeps her inner circle glamorous; she's friends with Kim Kardashian and other fellow celebutantes who know their way around a vanity mirror.

However, all that glitters has evidently gone a little overboard with the bronzer and fake tan at some point. As a former model, Trump was accustomed to having her makeup, hair, and outfits curated by trusted industry leaders. Left to her own devices, the results have been less than photo-ready. Between her upgraded Mar-A-Lago face, unflattering outfits, and Kimbery Guilfoyle inspired hair fails, no amount of Photoshop can hide some of her style faux pas. The same rings true for her worst makeup mistakes, as unfiltered photos of Trump showcase numerous examples of cakey foundation, patchy spray tans, muddy eyeshadow, and chapped lips. She might be her father's favorite child, but these cosmetic catastrophes are truly less than favorable.