Unfiltered Photos Of Ivanka Trump Put Her Worst Makeup Mistakes On Blast
While President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, has had her fair share of time in the spotlight (much to her step-mother, Melania's, dismay), it's also unwittingly illuminated some of her less-than-flattering beauty moments. The former presidential advisor-turned-influencer has managed to amass more than eight million followers on her Instagram, promoting her "profit-for-purpose" produce company, Planet Harvest, between beauty shots and White House events. She also keeps her inner circle glamorous; she's friends with Kim Kardashian and other fellow celebutantes who know their way around a vanity mirror.
However, all that glitters has evidently gone a little overboard with the bronzer and fake tan at some point. As a former model, Trump was accustomed to having her makeup, hair, and outfits curated by trusted industry leaders. Left to her own devices, the results have been less than photo-ready. Between her upgraded Mar-A-Lago face, unflattering outfits, and Kimbery Guilfoyle inspired hair fails, no amount of Photoshop can hide some of her style faux pas. The same rings true for her worst makeup mistakes, as unfiltered photos of Trump showcase numerous examples of cakey foundation, patchy spray tans, muddy eyeshadow, and chapped lips. She might be her father's favorite child, but these cosmetic catastrophes are truly less than favorable.
There was a clear blind spot in Ivanka Trump's spray tan
While most families share a doctor, dentist, or optician, the Trumps seemingly opt for the same tanning salon. Pictured at the 2006 Entertainment Weekly Oscar viewing party, Ivanka Trump bears a striking resemblance to Donald Trump with her glowing orange complexion in this photo. However, they seemingly missed a spot right at the nape of her neck. Several shades lighter than her body and face, the bright patch calls attention to the physics-defying shadow of her chin. Given her father was hosting "The Apprentice" at the time, it's hard to believe that the tan technician wasn't fired on the spot.
Ivanka Trump won't be taking home the bronze medal
While watching the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in 2018, most people would assume Ivanka Trump had her sights set on gold. However, the first daughter's overuse of bronzer screamed third place at best.
With most of her face obscured by large, circular sunglasses, the entire bottom half of Trump's face is smothered with the product in this pic, fighting her textured red lip for attention. Cakey foundation also brings out the texture surrounding her nose and cheeks, making the entire look look heavy and overdone. Not all looks can be winners, but it's shocking to consider that this botched bronzed situation would even qualify.
Ivanka Trump's cakey foundation was a texture magnet
Not even the blinding lights could outshine Ivanka Trump's cakey base at the 2008 Children's Aid Society's Miracle event. Copious amounts of foundation and powder bounce off the socialite's facial hair, exaggerating the natural feature in a less-than-flattering way. Additionally, the contrast between the rest of her face and her defined line of bronzer creates an unnatural and stark difference, giving the look an overall muddy effect. Nobody is immune to some photo flashback, but this particular heavy application brought attention to all the wrong places.
Ivanka Trump's blush placement could be confused for sunburn
Ivanka Trump always had plump, rounded cheeks growing up. However, her blush placement at the "Born Rich" premiere in New York back in 2003 was less sweet, more sunburnt. With her whole face looking overly flushed in this photo from the event, the heavy blush still can't distract from her bare, textured lips. Trump might have been all smiles at the event, but this makeup mistake left her looking dehydrated and at risk of sunstroke. While over time her complexion has seemingly cooled down, there's no denying that her base at this event was a scorching hot mess.
Ivanka Trump's heavy foundation made her look waxy
While heavy foundation typically clings to every fine line and texture on your face, Ivanka Trump's overboard foundation at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2016 made her look like an exhibit gone rogue.
In this close-up photograph, her waxy, smooth skin is only interrupted by fine lines around her eyes, making them look superimposed onto the rest of her face. This uncanny discrepancy is only accentuated by wonky, uneven false lashes and boxy brows, making Trump look as though she broke out of Madame Tussauds. Although she and Jared Kushner had been attending the Costume Institute Gala, a mask of makeup might have been overkill.
Not even Ivanka Trump's hat could distract from her panda eyes and chapped lips
While ugly hat fails might run in the family, Ivanka Trump's white headpiece didn't steal the show when visiting Westminster Abbey in 2019. Thick, drawn-on brows loom over a muddy smokey eye in this pic, leaving Trump looking desperate for a touch-up. Whether the blown-out, panda effect is intentional or not, the heavy eye look is certainly less than royal. The foundation around her nose also has patches of discoloration and texture, leaving us to wonder if the turbulence on her flight to London might be responsible for the haphazard, messy makeup look.