Ivanka Trump Seemingly Channels Kimberly Guilfoyle With Latest Hair Misstep
As much as Kimberly Guilfoyle is trying to focus on her new role as ambassador to Greece, even if it does upend her party girl lifestyle, it seems she just can't quit wearing questionable fashion pieces — and she might be taking other members of the Trump family down with her.
There was the notorious time Guilfoyle tried to bring back the 2000s trend of wearing a "bump it" to boost volume to her hair. This was an ever-present hair accessory during the roaring 2010s when "Jersey Shore" was being pumped into every home as we all watched Snooki's hair get taller and taller, thanks to the magic of the "bump it." For her part, Guilfoyle decided to resurrect the piece in December of 2024, to mixed success. And it seems that Ivanka Trump took notes.
Guilfoyle also revamped the bump while gracing the cover of Resident magazine in January 2025. Maybe it's the confidence with which she embraced the past, or maybe it's the fact that Ivanka thinks she might be able to subtly outdo most anyone when it comes to taking fashion risks. Whatever the case may be, it seems Ivanka copied Guilfoyle in January, boasting a bit of a "bump it" inspired volume while posing with her family in an Instagram post. However, Ivanka didn't just stop there, and she might need someone to rescue her from making more Guilfoyle-inspired looks.
Ivanka Trump should avoid bumping into any more outdated looks
Unfortunately, Ivanka Trump is no stranger to outdated fashion trends, but her turn towards the poofed out hair style of the late 2000s is certainly a turn for the worst. After swearing off politics upon leaving the White House in 2021, Ivanka has transformed her sense of style to be a bit more bold and carefree. However, including a "bump it" or other such sort of hair styling device to grasp for extra ill-placed volume feels like a major step in the wrong direction.
As much as Ivanka insists her exit from politics is permanent, her aesthetic often sends a message to followers and foes alike. There's been several outfits Ivanka has worn that meant more than most realized, and the blue dress here could be an indication that not only has she moved on from politics, she might have moved on from the party associated with the color red and her father. With Donald Trump settling into more conservative ways while also selling out for red hats and even red Teslas, Ivanka's choice of wearing blue could be to let everyone know she's no longer supporting her father. Although, the Kimberly Guilfoyle-inspired hair is where the message gets muddy. But maybe Ivanka just doesn't like Donald Trump Jr.'s new younger girlfriend, and is trying to let Guilfoyle know she's chosen a side.