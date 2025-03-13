Ivanka Trump Seemingly Channels Kimberly Guilfoyle With Latest Hair Misstep

As much as Kimberly Guilfoyle is trying to focus on her new role as ambassador to Greece, even if it does upend her party girl lifestyle, it seems she just can't quit wearing questionable fashion pieces — and she might be taking other members of the Trump family down with her.

Advertisement

There was the notorious time Guilfoyle tried to bring back the 2000s trend of wearing a "bump it" to boost volume to her hair. This was an ever-present hair accessory during the roaring 2010s when "Jersey Shore" was being pumped into every home as we all watched Snooki's hair get taller and taller, thanks to the magic of the "bump it." For her part, Guilfoyle decided to resurrect the piece in December of 2024, to mixed success. And it seems that Ivanka Trump took notes.

Guilfoyle also revamped the bump while gracing the cover of Resident magazine in January 2025. Maybe it's the confidence with which she embraced the past, or maybe it's the fact that Ivanka thinks she might be able to subtly outdo most anyone when it comes to taking fashion risks. Whatever the case may be, it seems Ivanka copied Guilfoyle in January, boasting a bit of a "bump it" inspired volume while posing with her family in an Instagram post. However, Ivanka didn't just stop there, and she might need someone to rescue her from making more Guilfoyle-inspired looks.

Advertisement