Usha Vance's Transformation Has Heads Turning
Usha Vance can seem like something of a dark horse — even to those who know her well. The second lady of the United States has long fostered an air of mystery around her politics. Even her former classmates at Yale Law School were shocked when she supported her husband, JD Vance, in his decision to join Donald Trump's presidential campaign in 2024. One of her former friends told The Cut that Usha's apparently right-leaning politics were hard to believe. "Initially, I thought, 'Surely she can't be okay with this, and she's going to divorce him in time,'" they said. "Then I saw her at the Republican National Convention and thought, 'Could she actually be on board?'" Speaking to the Washington Post, another friend expressed similar shock about seeing Usha at the convention. "It was surreal to see her sitting next to him last night," they admitted.
For many political watchers, it's hard to accept Usha as a willing player in the Trump administration, but Usha's shift toward conservative politics can be explained by her evolution from a top student to a high-powered lawyer to the second lady of the United States. Usha Vance doesn't conform to the Trump women's style world and their pageant-like fashion. She doesn't submit to the stereotypes attributed to conservatives, and she used to be a registered Democrat. However, despite rumors that Usha Vance snapped at JD Vance in public, the couple seems united in their vision for the country. Below is a more in-depth look at said transformation.
Usha Vance grew up in a diverse community
During her childhood, Usha Vance was surrounded by people of different cultures. Her mother, Dr. Lakshmi Chilukuri, and father, Dr. Krish Chilukuri, both immigrated to the United States from India. When she was growing up in Rancho Peñasquitos, California, Usha learned about her parents' culture through a combination of food, language, and religion. She ate traditional Indian meals and spoke Telugu. But, most of all, Hinduism had a huge impact on Usha's young life. As the second lady told Fox & Friends, "I did grow up in a religious household. My parents are Hindu and that is one of the things that made them such good parents, that made them really good people. And so I have seen the power of that."
Usha's understanding of diversity went beyond her parents' culture, however. Southern California is famous for welcoming immigrants from all over the world, and the young Usha met people from many different backgrounds. In another episode of Fox & Friends, Usha explained that her parents "made a life for themselves in a place where there were tons of other immigrants, all of whom had had different paths to getting there but really shared a view that this was the country that they wanted to be in." She noted that the desire to live in the United States was something that united the many immigrants she met growing up.
Usha was raised to value education
Diversity was not the only value that shaped Usha Vance's life before she met JD Vance. The second lady also grew up in a family that stressed the importance of education. In some ways, this was not exactly surprising. Usha's mom, Dr. Lakshmi Chilukuri, worked as a molecular biology professor while her father, Dr. Krish Chilukuri, gave courses on engineering. Her great-aunt, Shanthamma Chilukuri, is a renowned physicist in India and told Reuters, "Most of our family is academically strong, and education has been a top priority."
But Usha didn't necessarily grow up in a strict environment. Her parents simply encouraged her to study and exposed her to a number of engaging subjects. "They would read to me, they would talk to me about all of my interests. But they weren't very pushy," Usha recalled in her solo interview with Fox & Friends. "I think they just felt that as long as I was working really hard at things I cared about, that's what mattered." Ultimately, this parenting strategy worked out really well for Usha, who was known for studying hard in high school. She was accepted to Yale University for her undergraduate degree before becoming a Gates Scholar at Cambridge University. She ultimately rounded out her studies by enrolling at Yale Law School. This final stage of schooling would change her life forever.
Usha Vance met JD Vance at Yale
While Usha Vance was studying at Yale Law, she crossed paths with JD Vance. As colleagues would later note, the two were totally different. Whereas Usha hailed from a family of Californian academics, JD's background was informed by the trauma of a complicated childhood in Middletown, Ohio. While she was Hindu, he was Christian. If she was reserved, he was outspoken. Nonetheless, Usha and JD Vance's first meeting basically sealed the deal for a future relationship. From the very moment JD laid eyes on Usha, he knew that she was the sort of person he wanted to be with. "She seemed some sort of genetic anomaly, a combination of every positive quality a human being should have: Bright, hardworking, tall, and beautiful," he recalled in his memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy."
As for Usha, she didn't really notice JD until they joined the same reading group. At that point, she began to develop a friendship with her future husband. "We were just friends ... and I liked that he was very diligent and would show up for these 9 a.m. appointments that I set for us to start working on the brief together," Usha told NBC News in 2017. After finishing their project, JD took Usha on a date — but he made a serious faux pas. "After a few weeks of flirtations and a single date, I told her that I was in love with her," JD wrote in his memoir. Clearly, it didn't scare her off.
Usha Vance made some enemies at Yale
Even as Usha Vance was busy falling in love at law school, she also created an enemy or two. Whereas many university students are outspoken about their political views, Usha remained outwardly neutral. As her former classmate, Elliot Forhan, told Business Insider, "I don't remember ever having a political conversation with Usha. She just didn't really show her cards with respect to the political stuff." While this may have helped Usha create friendships across a wider political circle, it also landed her in some sticky situations with classmates — some of whom assumed that she leaned one way or the other.
Such was the case with Christopher Lapinig, a fellow Yale Law student who identified with progressive ideas. He considered himself a close friend of Usha's and spoke with her considerably about his concerns on campus — including the panel of exclusively white and male officers who were running to lead the prestigious "Yale Law Journal" the following year. When Usha ultimately voted for that very panel of all-white officers, Lapinig was caught totally off guard.
Speaking to The Cut, Lapinig said that Usha tried to salvage the friendship without ever addressing what had occurred. As he reflected in the interview: "Usha nevertheless pretended like nothing had happened between us — that she had not supported something that so deeply offended me — and very intentionally tried to keep interacting with me."
Usha Vance clerked for Judge Brett Kavanaugh
Usha Vance's perceived political neutrality didn't always play well socially, but it certainly helped her professionally. Over the course of her career, Usha worked for individuals and establishments across the political divide. Although she famously worked for the progressive law firm Munger, Tolles, & Olson, Usha also collaborated with conservatives. After graduating from Yale Law School, Usha clerked for the future Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justice, Brett Kavanaugh. Four years following Usha's clerkship, a Stanford University professor named Dr. Christine Blasey Ford came out and accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Kavanaugh would deny all charges.
Interestingly, Usha was vocal when Blasey Ford's accusations surfaced, speaking out against rumors that Kavanaugh only hired female clerks who were attractive. In an email to her colleagues from Yale, Usha wrote, "I hope that none of you, in commenting on the need for candor in the hiring process or voicing your views on Judge Kavanaugh's nomination, will choose to demean the women who clerked for him by endorsing the narrative that our appearance won us our jobs." This message — which was later published in The Cut – seemed to reflect Usha's concern that her clerkship would come across as less prestigious in light of the allegations that had been made about Kavanaugh. To some, this seemed self-serving. Others, however, viewed the email as Usha's way of defending women in the legal field.
Usha Vance and JD Vance got married and had children
While Usha Vance's career was evolving, her relationship with JD Vance did, too. The couple tied the knot in 2014 — twice. Because Usha and JD were stepping into an interfaith marriage, they wanted to enjoy a Christian ceremony as well as a Hindu one. Moving forward in their relationship, Usha and JD tried to be open with each other about their religious differences. As Usha told Fox News, "There are a lot of things that we just agree on, I think, especially when it comes to family life, how to raise our kids. So I think the answer really is that we just talk a lot."
One of the things that Usha and JD agreed on was that they wanted a big family. In 2017, they welcomed a son whom they named Ewan. A second boy, Vivek, joined their brood three years later. Their third child, a girl named Mirabel, was born in 2021. In January 2026, the couple announced that they were expecting a fourth child via a joint post on Instagram. "We're very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy," the statement read. "Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July."
Usha Vance privately expressed her distaste for President Trump
Although Usha Vance has never been particularly vocal about her political views, the attorney has been occasionally known to share an opinion or two among close friends. When President Donald Trump first ran for office in 2016, Usha purportedly told her social circle that she just couldn't get behind him. That dislike apparently only intensified after the January 6 insurrection. As a friend of Usha's told the Washington Post, "Usha found the incursion on the Capitol and Trump's role in it to be deeply disturbing. She was generally appalled by Trump, from the moment of his first election."
Fascinatingly, Usha was not the only member of the Vance household to feel that way. Usha's husband, JD Vance, also harbored strong reservations about Trump — however, he was characteristically more vocal. In a 2016 piece he penned for the Atlantic, JD compared Trumpism to addiction. Considering that JD's own mother experienced drug addiction, this was not a comparison that he made lightly. Referring to the president as "the opioid of the masses," JD wrote, "Trump's promises are the needle in America's collective vein." He went on to suggest that the president's policy solutions don't actually solve any of the U.S.'s major problems. "He makes some [Americans] feel better for a bit. But he cannot fix what ails them, and one day they'll realize it," JD added. Usha and JD were very much on the same page politically — a trend that continued.
Usha Vance's political views began to shift further right
Usha Vance and JD Vance may not have always supported President Donald Trump, but their posture changed over time. Usha, who was once a registered Democrat, began to demonstrate a greater interest in the Republican Party. In the 2022 elections, she donated to Blake Masters' campaign. Masters was a far-right Republican candidate who was hoping to cinch the Senate seat in the state of Arizona at the time. Although he was backed by large conservative players like Peter Thiel, Masters did not ultimately win the race. Usha's donation now stands as an indication of what her politics were leading up to the 2024 presidential elections.
While Usha supported Masters' Senate run from afar, she was much more hands-on when it came to JD's political aspirations. In the same election cycle, JD ran for the Senate seat in Ohio. Usha played a key role in her husband's eventual win. As JD's campaign strategist, Jai Chabria, told the Washington Post, "She doesn't crave the political spotlight, but she was very much a part of the campaign." This idea of Usha aiding JD from behind the scenes fits with the vice president's own characterizations of his wife as his "spirit guide." As JD wrote in his memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," Usha taught him to survive in elite circles. "It's not just that I've learned to control myself but that Usha has learned how to manage me," he wrote.
Usha Vance supported JD Vance's vice-presidential run
As Usha Vance and JD Vance's politics shifted further right, they became increasingly interested in President Donald Trump and his campaign. Trump and JD had an interesting connection in that their campaigns were both backed by conservative Christian donor Peter Thiel. It is believed that Thiel played a major role in getting Trump to choose JD as his running mate in the 2024 elections. Of course, when JD eventually accepted his place in the Trump campaign, he went on the record to retract his negative statements about Trump. "When you screw up, when you misspeak, when you get something wrong and you change your mind, you ought to be honest with the American people about it," JD said.
As for Usha, she seemed totally supportive of JD's career move. Speaking to ABC News (via The Hill), JD described how Usha and President Trump interact. "Donald Trump's spent a lot of quality time with my wife," he said. "Every time he sees her, he gives her a hug, tells us she's beautiful, and jokes around with her a little bit." Beyond just getting along with Trump, though, Usha is said to have played an active role in JD's vice presidential campaign. As the family's political strategist, Jai Chabria, told the Washington Post in a pre-prepared statement, "Usha has had a similar shift in views and fully supports Donald Trump and her husband." Her days as his spirit guide did not end there.
Usha Vance stepped into her role as SLOTUS
After Donald Trump won the 2024 elections, JD Vance was sworn in as vice president of the United States — and Usha Vance, in turn, became the second lady. At first, this transition was hard. Life in the public eye was not natural for Usha, who was used to being out of the spotlight leading up to JD's inauguration ceremony. "One of the things that's kind of difficult about this life is that you're constantly set apart," she even admitted to Meghan McCain on the "Citizen McCain" podcast.
But, if the spotlight has led to plenty of awkward Usha Vance moments, it has also paved the way for some pretty big opportunities. In 2025, she promoted literacy via a summer reading challenge that encouraged elementary and middle school students to read 12 books during their summer vacation. She also held an event at Camp Pendleton where she read aloud to kids from military families.
As for her marriage, Usha seems happy traveling with JD all over the world. During her tenure as second lady, she has visited the Vatican, France, and Greenland. She has also welcomed some of the world's most important leaders to the vice presidential residence at Number One Observatory Circle. Has Usha Vance had some outdated fashion slip-ups? Sure. But, impressing the tabloids has never been her motivation. As Usha told USA Today, " ... there's a kind of an industry building stories about everything that they can imagine."