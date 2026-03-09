Usha Vance's Transformation Has Heads Turning

Usha Vance can seem like something of a dark horse — even to those who know her well. The second lady of the United States has long fostered an air of mystery around her politics. Even her former classmates at Yale Law School were shocked when she supported her husband, JD Vance, in his decision to join Donald Trump's presidential campaign in 2024. One of her former friends told The Cut that Usha's apparently right-leaning politics were hard to believe. "Initially, I thought, 'Surely she can't be okay with this, and she's going to divorce him in time,'" they said. "Then I saw her at the Republican National Convention and thought, 'Could she actually be on board?'" Speaking to the Washington Post, another friend expressed similar shock about seeing Usha at the convention. "It was surreal to see her sitting next to him last night," they admitted.

For many political watchers, it's hard to accept Usha as a willing player in the Trump administration, but Usha's shift toward conservative politics can be explained by her evolution from a top student to a high-powered lawyer to the second lady of the United States. Usha Vance doesn't conform to the Trump women's style world and their pageant-like fashion. She doesn't submit to the stereotypes attributed to conservatives, and she used to be a registered Democrat. However, despite rumors that Usha Vance snapped at JD Vance in public, the couple seems united in their vision for the country. Below is a more in-depth look at said transformation.