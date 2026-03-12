Gavin Newsom's Air Force One Story Says It All About Donald & Melania Trump's Sham Marriage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gavin Newsom can't resist an opportunity to antagonize Donald Trump. Newsom seems to have an instinct for hitting Donald where it hurts most, whether he's hilariously trolling Donald's MRI results or deflating Donald's ego by brutally dismissing his Davos speech. Beyond assigning his staff to needle Donald via the Governor Newsom Press Office social media account, Newsom took matters more personally into his own hands in his memoir, "Young Man in a Hurry."

In the book, Newsom recounted how Donald gave a 2018 tour inside Air Force One's most private digs, including the bedroom she shared with his wife, Melania Trump. "A room with two beds, I could see, separated by more than a few feet," Newsom noted in the book (via The Daily Beast). According to the governor, Donald wasn't content to let the décor speak for itself and felt compelled to ramble. "Melania wanted one bed," Newsom recalled Donald explaining. "But two beds, you know, two beds next to each other," Donald apparently added, as if this arrangement was superior.

Donald's need to divulge details seems suspicious. To make matters worse, the contrast between Newsom's account of Air Force One's separate beds and Kristi Noem's luxury jet with its queen-size bed raises even more questions about the Trumps' marriage. However, these in-air accommodations are reportedly a lot closer than the Trumps' White House arrangement. According to Kate Bennett's book "Free, Melania," the couple were a whole floor apart during Donald's first presidential term.