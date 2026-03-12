Gavin Newsom's Air Force One Story Says It All About Donald & Melania Trump's Sham Marriage
Gavin Newsom can't resist an opportunity to antagonize Donald Trump. Newsom seems to have an instinct for hitting Donald where it hurts most, whether he's hilariously trolling Donald's MRI results or deflating Donald's ego by brutally dismissing his Davos speech. Beyond assigning his staff to needle Donald via the Governor Newsom Press Office social media account, Newsom took matters more personally into his own hands in his memoir, "Young Man in a Hurry."
In the book, Newsom recounted how Donald gave a 2018 tour inside Air Force One's most private digs, including the bedroom she shared with his wife, Melania Trump. "A room with two beds, I could see, separated by more than a few feet," Newsom noted in the book (via The Daily Beast). According to the governor, Donald wasn't content to let the décor speak for itself and felt compelled to ramble. "Melania wanted one bed," Newsom recalled Donald explaining. "But two beds, you know, two beds next to each other," Donald apparently added, as if this arrangement was superior.
Donald's need to divulge details seems suspicious. To make matters worse, the contrast between Newsom's account of Air Force One's separate beds and Kristi Noem's luxury jet with its queen-size bed raises even more questions about the Trumps' marriage. However, these in-air accommodations are reportedly a lot closer than the Trumps' White House arrangement. According to Kate Bennett's book "Free, Melania," the couple were a whole floor apart during Donald's first presidential term.
Melania may be at the center of Donald and Newsom's friction
There's a shady theory that Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump's feud involves Melania Trump. By including this tale in his book, Newsom's certainly not helping to refute this idea. In addition, seven years after this incident, Air Force One touched down in California with both Trumps on board. After Donald chatted with the governor, Newsom and Melania shook hands and exchanged kisses on the cheek. What made the gesture particularly surprising was that days before, Melania had seemingly dodged Donald's attempt to kiss her at his inauguration.
On another occasion, however, the president tried using Melania's name to bolster his self-esteem. As Newsom revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Donald claimed Melania was distressed by Newsom's criticisms of her husband. Kimmel was incredulous and jokingly responded: "There's no way Melania was upset. She probably wrote that stuff, right?"
Certainly, there are plenty of weird things about Donald and Melania's marriage. Even so, the Trumps' sleeping arrangements don't provide much insight, since opinions are divided as to whether separate bedrooms are a pro or a con for a marriage. What might be more telling are the activities they're involved with when they're awake. "There is little interaction between them, just what is expected," one insider confided to People. "Then they go back to doing their own thing." This admission might be more damaging to the public image of Donald and Melania's marriage than Newsom's memoir.