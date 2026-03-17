Celebs Who Have Drama With Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen is not scared to say whatever is on his mind. The writer-director-actor-producer has opined on all things Hollywood on talk shows like "The Howard Stern Show," pop culture websites like Vulture, and his personal social media account. Because of Rogen's penchant to tell it how he sees it, the "Pineapple Express" star has landed in quite a few celebrity beefs. While some public figures keep their opinions to themselves, Rogen seems to embrace his role as a funnyman agitator.
So, why does Rogen wind up in so many feuds? First off, he has a comedy mind that is used to roast culture, delivering jabs in the not-so-veiled guise of comedic quips. Additionally, there are few filmmakers and actors as successful as Rogen. The Canadian has been in the Hollywood game since he was 17 years old. He and his creative partner, Evan Goldberg, call the shots.
Despite a handful of public feuds, Rogen appears to be well-liked in Hollywood by most; if not, then he wouldn't be so successful, perhaps even at his career peak in 2026 with the massive success of "The Studio." However, for those who celebrate him, there are also celebs who have stepped into the media battlefield with the star.
Justin Bieber
Seth Rogen, who is one of the many celebrities who proudly said no to having kids, has been a repeat guest on "The Howard Stern Show." During a 2014 interview with Stern, Rogen said that he met Justin Bieber and came away less than impressed. He explained that the pop star was "a good example of someone, who you meet, who you think you are going to hate and then you get to hate him ... You meet him and he lives up to every one of your expectations" (via ABC News).
The stunning transformation of Justin Bieber was just getting started when he was 20 years old at the time of the dig and opted to take the war of words to Twitter. "Seth Rogan sorry I didnt bow down when I asked 2 meet u was probably a bit shy and didn't want to be over the top but still. love ur movies," Bieber tweeted.
On "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" a year later, the battling duo was able to publicly iron out their beef. The pop star had been stationed all week at the afternoon talk show to promote his new album "Purpose." Ellen interviewed Rogen, who had clearly regretted what he said about the singer and felt that he was being mean. "It's all my fault," admitted Rogen. He added that the pair saw each other earlier in the day and made amends. Bieber later came out, and the pair shared a bro-hug to a round of audience applause, and all seemed to be forgiven.
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson has had to live with the pain and embarrassment of her leaked sex tape with then-husband Tommy Lee for decades. In 1995, the tape was stolen from the couple's home by electrician Rand Gauthier. The explicit tape wound up spreading like viral wildfire on a new invention called the internet.
Unfortunately for Anderson, nearly three decades later, she had to once again deal with the anguish of having her personal life used for mass entertainment. In 2022, Hulu released the limited series "Pam & Tommy," an eight-episode take on the tumultuous relationship between the "Baywatch" star and the Mötley Crüe drummer. A big part of the series centers around the couple's stolen sex tape scandal.
In a 2023 interview with Variety, Anderson said that she was not involved with the Hulu series. She called the people behind the show, "a**holes." She added, "Salt on the wound ... You still owe me a public apology." Seth Rogen played the thieving electrician Gauthier and served as an executive producer. During a 2025 interview with Andy Cohen, Anderson said, "It felt a little yucky" being close to Rogen during the 2026 Golden Globe Awards. She added, "Seth Rogen ... he did 'Pam & Tommy' without talking to me. I just felt like, ugh. How can someone make a TV series out of difficult times in your life?" (via TMZ). Despite all the setbacks, the 2020s have been good for Anderson's career. She's a survivor, and Pamela Anderson isn't looking back after her bold career change.
Nicolas Cage
In a 2021 interview with Howard Stern, Seth Rogen told him about the wild times he and creative partner Evan Goldberg had during meetings with Nicolas Cage. The meetings were set up to discuss Cage possibly playing the Russian crime boss villain in their upcoming superhero movie "The Green Hornet." Cage brought all kinds of fantastical ideas to the table. However, one of them was an especially bizarre take.
Rogen told Stern that Sony Pictures head Amy Pascal invited Cage, Rogen, and Goldberg to her house to discuss the character. The writer-director said that Cage wanted to play what the "Superbad" star called, "like a white Jamaican guy ..." Cage then proceeded to act out the role. "Within 60 seconds we're all like seated in the living room as he stands in front of us, reciting like a monologue in a Jamaican accent," Rogen added. "A monologue, I should add, that is not in the script" (via howardstern.com).
Rogen said that Cage's pitch made everyone in the room feel uncomfortable. It's no surprise that Rogen and Goldberg went in a different direction and hired Christoph Waltz for the role instead. However, the story doesn't end there. When Rogen and Cage spoke again some time later, the "Leaving Las Vegas" star pressed him about whether or not frequent-Rogen collaborator James Franco stole his far-out Rastafarian idea for his 2012 movie "Spring Breakers." Rogen told Cage that it was based on a Florida rapper, but Cage did not seem to believe him.
Katherine Heigl
Katherine Heigl was one of the biggest stars in the mid-2000s. She was the breakout actor on the new hit show "Grey's Anatomy" and starred in successful movies like "27 Dresses" and "Knocked Up." Then, the star became a public relations nightmare, conducting brutal interviews that soured Katherine Heigl's reputation in Hollywood. After a falling out with "Grey's" creator Shonda Rhimes, the actor also got into hot water with "Knocked Up" co-star Seth Rogen. Heigl called out the movie's misogyny in a 2008 interview with Vanity Fair. "It was a little sexist," said Heigl. "It paints the women as shrews, as humorless and uptight, and it paints the men as lovable, goofy, fun-loving guys." The backlash was immediate.
In 2016, Rogen went on "The Howard Stern Show," and the "Knocked Up" drama came up again because Heigl had publicly said she was sorry about her prior comments. "The Studio" actor told Stern that he never received an apology. "I respect the fact that maybe that perhaps she realizes it has hurt her career," Rogen said (via SiriusXM). "I don't want that to have happened to her at all because I've said a thousand stupid things, and I really like her."
The filmmaker went on to talk about how much he thought the pair got along while filming "Knocked Up," and said that he was hurt by her 2008 comments. "As we were making the movie, honestly, I was like, 'I would make a dozen movies with her,'" added Rogen.
James Franco
The truth about Seth Rogen and James Franco's relationship is complex. Rogen and Franco's bromance began in 1999 when they co-starred in the TV cult classic "Freaks and Geeks." The pair went on to appear in several successful projects together, including "Pineapple Express," "This Is the End," and "The Interview." However, they haven't worked together since 2017's "The Disaster Artist." When Seth Rogen and James Franco's decades-long friendship fell apart, it had nothing to do with their work on-screen.
In 2018, multiple women accused Franco of sexual misconduct, including four former acting students. In 2021, Franco agreed to a class-action settlement of $2.2 million for sexual misconduct. But time and space have not been able to heal Franco's friendship with Rogen. "I haven't talked to Seth. I love Seth, we had 20 great years together, but I guess it's over," Franco told Variety in 2025. "And not for lack of trying. I've told him how much he's meant to me."
In an interview in 2021 with The Times, Rogen said, "And I also look back to that interview in 2018 where I comment that I would keep working with James, and the truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now." Rogen said that the allegations against Franco have also affected their personal relationship. "It has changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic," added Rogen. "But not as painful and difficult as it is for a lot of other people involved. I have no pity for myself in this situation."
Ted Cruz
Modern-day warriors no longer clash on the battlefield, unless one considers the World Wide Web a new-age octagon. Many social media wars between celebrities have erupted over Twitter, now known as X. Where else can a comedy legend and a United States Senator trade middle-school-like jabs for the entire world to see?
In 2021, generations of lookey-loos tuned into Twitter to watch the feud between Seth Rogen and Senator Ted Cruz erupt. It all started when Cruz took aim at then-President Biden's declaration to rejoin the Paris Agreement. Rogen responded via Twitter with a succinct but effective, "F*** off you fascist."
Cruz retorted on Twitter, "Charming, civil, educated response. If you're a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today's Dems are the party for you.If you're blue-collar, if you're a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing...not so much." The jabs went back and forth. Some of the other standout Twitter remarks included Rogen's, "Your lies got people killed. You have blood on your hands." Then, there was Cruz's Twitter retort, "All jokes aside, @Sethrogen is a moron. It's your party that believes in govt power: to shut your business, to oppress your faith & to censor your speech." And finally, Rogen's Twitter retaliation, "All jokes aside, @tedcruz is a fascist piece of s***." The back and forth lasted a few entertaining days before dying down.
Doug Ellin
From 2004 to 2011, HBO's bro hit "Entourage" was one of the coolest hangs on TV. Seth Rogen was not a fan. The "Pineapple Express" star cast the first stone in a 2008 GQ profile where he asked, "Our HBO pilot isn't funny, but 'Entourage' is?" "Entourage" creator Doug Ellin heard the dis loud and clear. The writer responded during a 2009 "Entourage" episode where Turtle comments that someone who looks like Rogen could never woo Katherine Heigl, like in the movie "Knocked Up," adding that his "ugliness is oddly fascinating."
Rogen claimed that he didn't watch the HBO phenomenon. However, now that he was in a war with Ellin, he took the beef to Vulture. "Yeah, those guys are a**holes," said Rogen. "I actually ran into Matt ... Kevin Dillon in a Starbucks. And he's like 'You know, I've got to kind of apologize because apparently the guy who created our show doesn't like you so much.' And I said 'Well, I have reason to believe because I think Doug Ellin is a moron from all I can understand so it makes sense he doesn't like me.'"
Furthermore, Rogen's meta-showbiz satire "The Studio" has been compared to "Entourage." Over 15 years later, Rogen throws what could be a blanketed dig at "Entourage" in a Season 1 episode of "The Studio." Someone asks his main character, Matt Remick, if his life is like "Entourage." Remick responds, "'Entourage' was a show beloved by millions of people."