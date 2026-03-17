Celebs Who Have Drama With Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen is not scared to say whatever is on his mind. The writer-director-actor-producer has opined on all things Hollywood on talk shows like "The Howard Stern Show," pop culture websites like Vulture, and his personal social media account. Because of Rogen's penchant to tell it how he sees it, the "Pineapple Express" star has landed in quite a few celebrity beefs. While some public figures keep their opinions to themselves, Rogen seems to embrace his role as a funnyman agitator.

So, why does Rogen wind up in so many feuds? First off, he has a comedy mind that is used to roast culture, delivering jabs in the not-so-veiled guise of comedic quips. Additionally, there are few filmmakers and actors as successful as Rogen. The Canadian has been in the Hollywood game since he was 17 years old. He and his creative partner, Evan Goldberg, call the shots.

Despite a handful of public feuds, Rogen appears to be well-liked in Hollywood by most; if not, then he wouldn't be so successful, perhaps even at his career peak in 2026 with the massive success of "The Studio." However, for those who celebrate him, there are also celebs who have stepped into the media battlefield with the star.