Karoline Leavitt's Leggiest Looks Of 2025 Were All Ruined By The Same Thing

Though she has the honor of being the youngest White House press secretary to ever serve, Karoline Leavitt has a history of dressing significantly older than she really is. This often has her sporting an eerie aura of being straddled between two worlds, with her face full of potential filler and her closet trapped in the post-war era. It's possibly this incongruence that has many arguing that Leavitt's MAGA makeover has ruined her sense of style. However, there have been times when she's tried to spice up her looks, although their success rate is debatable.

There's room to argue that the press secretary has undergone quite the transformation. From sporty college student to being embedded within Donald Trump's second administration, she's had quite the trajectory. One that occasionally seems to have Leavitt want to let loose her killer legs. Unfortunately, her combative grandma sensibilities often stand in the way of her being able to pull off a bold, leggy look. From tweed nightmares to too many pockets, there's ample evidence to suggest that Leavitt's leggiest outfits have been marred by her outdated sense of style.