The Most Extreme Photoshop Fails From The Ladies Of MAGA (So Far)
MAGA ladies are known the world over for their specific — and very niche — aesthetic. Lip filler, Botox, heavy eye makeup, and never dressing less than incredibly feminine are important parts of it, but perhaps even more important is how the ladies of MAGA present themselves to their Instagram followers.
Ivanka Trump, for example, has photoshopped herself so much that she made herself look like a silicone doll, which just made it more obvious that if you're a MAGA woman, you can never be feminine enough, young enough, or smooth enough. To them, it seems there's always new aesthetic heights to reach, and when you run out of ways to change your physical appearance, you might as well just apply a filter that makes you dewier than water itself. Of course, this leads to some fails, and over the years, the ladies of MAGA have had some extreme ones.
Kimberly Guilfoyle always looks way too smooth
She's one of the repeat offenders when it comes to overly Facetuning her selfies, but U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle has really proven her photoshopping knows no bounds with this one. In what should be a sweet post dedicated to her son for his 18th birthday, Guilfoyle took the decision to make her face look baby-smooth, and the result is that she looks about the same age as her newly adult son standing next to her. There's definitely a strong resemblance, but probably not quite as much as Guilfoyle would have her followers believe.
Laura Loomer made herself look like Cher
Another repeat offender when it comes to using massive amounts of Facetune on her selfies, controversial political activist Laura Loomer (who has some strange things in her relationship with Donald Trump we can't ignore) managed to make herself look far older than her 32 years of age with this selfie. Although she looks smooth and youthful skin-wise, it's the fact that she's made herself look so much like Cher that ends up aging her so badly. And the intent was definitely not to make herself look like the 79-year-old singer, even if she is still stunningly gorgeous. The thinning she's added to her face also doesn't help, and everything here just makes her look too high-contrast.
Lara Trump scrubs away all her pores
The ladies of MAGA apparently consider it a cardinal sin to even mildly approach looking like they have pores on their faces, and Lara Trump, who is known for her controversial fashion choices, removed every single one that should be viewable in this close-up selfie. Next to her husband, Eric Trump, the way she's smoothed herself out and turned up both the brightness and contrast has resulted in making her look like she's heavily blended herself out to get a more youthful appearance. But it really doesn't work well considering she forgot to smooth out all of her neck to match.
Ivanka Trump turns herself into a porcelain doll
Many politicians and political commentators made it a point to mark Lunar New Year this year, and Ivanka Trump was one of them. While talking about "gratitude and purpose" in a post on X, Ivanka also took the time to edit her selfie so that the end result makes her look like an expensive doll rather than an actual human being. The result is that she looks extremely uncanny and a bit frightening. Ivanka apparently didn't get the memo that the "Barbie" movie already came out because this picture looks like a lost audition to be part of it.
Laura Loomer accidentally removes her lip filler
No stranger to a good Photoshop session, Laura Loomer celebrated meeting KISS frontman Gene Simmons with a selfie, featuring her sticking her tongue out as far as it can go in an homage to one of the band's most iconic poses. However, in the process of making herself look as ghostly as possible, she blended the color of her lips in with the rest of her face and managed to remove all her lip filler. (It's one of the times Loomer's use of Photoshop was worse than Kimberly Guilfoyle's.) Her face is startlingly white compared with everything else in the image, but that could have been the point — she is next to a member of KISS, after all.
Kimberly Guilfoyle smoothed out the president
The risk of taking a picture with Kimberly Guilfoyle is that, when she inevitably touches up her photos, anyone posing with her is bound to get caught in the crossfire. While she tuned up her own image to avoid the appearance of any wrinkles, Guilfoyle also took the opportunity to shave a few years off President Donald Trump, resulting in him looking many years younger than his true age of 79. Of course, a man as vain as Trump definitely sees himself as smooth and youthful when he looks in the mirror, so it was probably self-preservation on Guilfoyle's part.
Baby faces run in the Trump family
While she's a bit more low-key and not as discussed as other members of her family, Tiffany Trump also takes part in the family activity of only putting out highly edited selfies. In a birthday tribute post to her mother, singer Marla Maples, Tiffany and her mom posed with one another in big hats to celebrate their close relationship. Clearly, a family that airbrushes together stays together because Tiffany gave both herself and her mother baby-smooth, perfect skin, which is probably a nice birthday gift if you need to fit in with the very narrow MAGA aesthetic.
Laura Loomer smooths out the president's mugshot
In a post, uh ... celebrating the two-year anniversary of Donald Trump getting his mugshot taken at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia, Laura Loomer shared a picture of herself next to a printout of the aforementioned photo. Of course, being a selfie posted to her Instagram account, Loomer took the chance to make herself look poreless and perfect — and clearly couldn't resist doing the same for the president because there's no way his skin would come out like that in a picture taken at a jail. It's especially ridiculous because it's such a famous image, and it doesn't take more than a minute to find the actual mugshot and compare the two.
Kimberly Guilfoyle makes her own life mask
Kimberly Guilfoyle has been accused more than once of trying to chase the fountain of youth, and in this picture with her then-partner, Donald Trump Jr., she has made herself look years younger with the help of Photoshop and a bright pink mini dress. The picture is fine if you only glance at it for a brief moment, but when you spend a bit longer looking at it, Guilfoyle's face begins to look more and more like a plaster mask that she's wearing rather than her actual skin and facial structure. It's pretty creepy.
Laura Loomer couldn't fix her lash even with Photoshop
There are basically no selfies that Laura Loomer posts of herself that haven't been through several sets of filters, tuning, or tweaking, but there's something very funny about trying to make herself look perfect while being totally unable to fix the actual issue of one of her false eyelashes partially hanging off. In this picture taken with former Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, Loomer is staring straight at the camera and, once again, has her usual super-pale-mistress-of-darkness look going on. The high contrast she's added to the selfie just makes the makeup issue even more obvious, though.
Kristi Noem filtered a baby
There's so much that's hilariously wrong about this photo. The first is that, apparently, Kristi Noem has never seen somebody else hold a baby in her life — a really incredible feat seeing as she has three kids of her own. The second is that nobody is safe from the MAGA ladies and their extensive use of filters and Facetune; even if you're a literal baby, you can't ever be smooth and baby-faced enough for them. It's slightly tragic in its hilarity and shows how truly obsessed with youth some MAGA members are.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's Olympic Torch Relay picture
It really feels like somebody should let Kimberly Guilfoyle know, at some point, that people can just search for images of what she looks like without filters. Because the more you see her tweaked selfies, the greater the dissonance between what she thinks she looks like and how everybody else sees her becomes. She couldn't even let a moment like taking part in the Olympic Torch Relay go unedited, despite that she didn't take the photo herself. Apparently, she doesn't know it's rude to edit someone else's work, but realistically, nobody can stop her.
Laura Loomer was apparently right about everything
Hustle culture is real if you're Laura Loomer, and in an effort to shill her new, red "Loomer Was Right About Everything" MAGA hats, she posted a picture of herself wearing one to get the word out to fans that the merch link is in her bio. However, the selfie has the unfortunate effect of being so brightened and filtered that she's made herself literally glow. Between that and her uncannily sharp cheekbones, she looks like either an alien or the moon. She definitely wouldn't be happy with either, as neither aliens nor the moon are Americans.
Kimberly Guilfoyle doesn't do low-key
Sometimes the Barbie treatment isn't enough, and any nearby men get the super-smooth Ken doll treatment. This is what happened here in what should be a casual picture Kimberly Guilfoyle posted with Donald Trump Jr., where the former couple spent the day fishing and enjoying nature. Of course, enjoying nature doesn't mean you have to look or be natural, and that's exactly the case with both Guilfoyle and Don Jr.'s faces after her customary tune-ups. It's not a surprise to see her look so airbrushed, but it is definitely weirder seeing her then-husband look like he just graduated high school.
Karoline Leavitt won't accept any tricks for Halloween
While she didn't go as far as Kristi Noem and end up filtering an actual baby, Karoline Leavitt wasn't taking any chances when it came to her Halloween family pictures. Ever aware of the big age gap between herself and her husband, she managed to get his face smoothed out for her carefully crafted trick-or-treating pictures. However, she made the same mistake as a lot of her MAGA ilk when it came to forgetting to de-age the hands after she sorted the faces. Between this and Leavitt's notorious fashion sense, you'd think she might consider an image overhaul.
Kimberly Guilfoyle looks younger than her son again
Once clearly wasn't enough for Kimberly Guilfoyle as, just like in her birthday post for her son, she's once again managed to tweak her appearance so much that she's even more wrinkle-free than her recently teenaged child. It's entirely possible that she thinks people might forget she's his mother instead of a young aunt, but she definitely went too far and actually managed to make herself even smoother than him. The effect is uncanny, and she also looks scarily bright and pale in comparison to everyone else around her.
Tiffany Trump gave herself a tiny alien head
Even within the realm of filters and effects, the goal of a good-looking selfie isn't usually to give yourself a literal pinhead. Tiffany Trump apparently didn't know this when she posted this birthday picture, because she's managed to give herself an unnaturally tiny head and face, as well as make her eyes disappear by turning the contrast all the way up and losing them against her thick, dark makeup. The rest of her body is a normal size in comparison, so in the end, she just looks like the tiny-headed alien from "Men in Black."
Kimberly Guilfoyle gets Donald Trump Jr. again
Not for the first time, Photoshop queen Kimberly Guilfoyle managed to tune up the looks of her then-partner, Donald Trump Jr., in a picture she posted from a pediatric charity fundraiser. She's got her usual mask-like appearance, which must be what her fans and followers truly think she looks like at this point, but Don Jr. looks overly plasticky in comparison, absolutely devoid of wrinkles and pores. He might be like his dad and see himself totally differently in the mirror than how others see him, but he isn't usually in the habit of tweaking his looks, so this edit was definitely a Guilfoyle venture.
Kristi Noem forgot to edit her hands
Facetune is one thing, but something the MAGA ladies could definitely make use of is handtune. In this photo posted on her X account, Kristi Noem celebrated signing contracts "for the purchase of steel for the wall" (you know the one) and did her usual tweaks and touch-ups to her face. Of course, making herself look youthful for one section of the photo is all well and good, but her hands really let her fantasy down when she forgot to smooth them out, too.
Congresswoman Kat Cammack also photoshopped the president
The club of people who've photoshopped the president is ever growing, and congresswoman Kat Cammack decided she'd join the list in her selfie with him. It's entirely possible there are rules and regulations when it comes to taking photos with Donald Trump, as the face-slimming and brightening filter she applied managed to get them both while she tweaked things for the internet. It's a shame she couldn't have edited out that odd, little smile the president is doing, but maybe the congresswoman had spent long enough on it and just needed to post.
Kimberly Guilfoyle can't post her real face, ever
Is there a single picture of herself out there that Kimberly Guilfoyle hasn't totally edited? At the GOP Victory Dinner in Florida, she donned a figure-hugging red dress and her best filters, once again proving that you don't need to be honest about your appearance to get ahead in politics. There's not a single wrinkle in sight on Guilfoyle's face, despite the fact that even with all the work she's had done, she absolutely still has them due to being human. Plus, the editing job was definitely made easier since her hands aren't visible.
Tiffany Trump repeats her alien head trick
Not content to just do it once, Tiffany Trump decided to give herself a tiny, pointy face a second time just in case anyone forgot she's doll-sized. There's something very alien about the look, and not even just because she's given herself roughly the visage of a stereotypical, green Martian character. She does get some points for consistency at least, having not only smoothed out the skin on her face, but also what's visible on her neck and chest. So, she is ahead of the curve when it comes to the holistic Facetune experience.
Lara Trump always airbrushes her selfies
Lara Trump seems to have borrowed some of Kimberly Guilfoyle's Photoshop skills, and it seems she's taken a leaf out of her father-in-law's book, too, when it comes to making herself orange — but only in the facial area. In this selfie, where she's wearing a "MAHA" necklace, what makes her edits so incredibly obvious (other than the smooth, poreless skin, of course) is the way her Facetune also smoothed out the white fabric of her t-shirt.
Tiffany Trump sparked surgery rumours
Sometimes, editing your photos goes so far that it sparks rumors, which is what happened to Tiffany Trump in this selfie she took while on a ski trip with her husband, Michael Boulos. Gone are the days of giving herself a tiny alien face, but she ended up going too far in making herself so baby-faced and pale that she managed to start speculation that she had undergone plastic surgery. That really takes quite some going, and it might seem like a sign that she's tweaking her photos a little too much. However, it'd be more than a shock if she ever actually stopped doing it.