The Most Extreme Photoshop Fails From The Ladies Of MAGA (So Far)

MAGA ladies are known the world over for their specific — and very niche — aesthetic. Lip filler, Botox, heavy eye makeup, and never dressing less than incredibly feminine are important parts of it, but perhaps even more important is how the ladies of MAGA present themselves to their Instagram followers.

Ivanka Trump, for example, has photoshopped herself so much that she made herself look like a silicone doll, which just made it more obvious that if you're a MAGA woman, you can never be feminine enough, young enough, or smooth enough. To them, it seems there's always new aesthetic heights to reach, and when you run out of ways to change your physical appearance, you might as well just apply a filter that makes you dewier than water itself. Of course, this leads to some fails, and over the years, the ladies of MAGA have had some extreme ones.