The Shadiest Things Prince Harry's Exes Have Said About Him

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became inseparable after the two first met on a blind date in 2016, and ultimately tied the knot in a beautiful 2018 ceremony. Obviously, a lot has happened since then — such as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex very publicly exiting the working royal family in early 2020. Through it all, though, Harry and Meghan's relationship has endured, and they're not afraid to show it, either. In fact, the pair's willingness to defy royal norms by engaging in frequent acts of PDA has even resulted in people making some shady comments about the more reserved Prince William and Kate Middleton, who very rarely display affection in a public setting. However, that's not to say Harry hasn't had some shade thrown his way, as well.

After all, while he's since followed in his older brother William's footsteps by settling into family life, Harry was once one of the most eligible bachelors in Great Britain — if not the entire world. Unsurprisingly, Harry had quite an extensive dating history before getting serious with Meghan, from long-term girlfriends to short flings. So, even though Harry is among the royals who tend to stay on good terms with their exes, you can bet that a number of them have some stories to tell. With that in mind, here are some of the shadiest things Harry's exes have said about him.