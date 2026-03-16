Karoline Leavitt Breaks Out The Bright Colors For Spring But They Can't Save Her Drab Wardrobe

Karoline Leavitt's been plagued by all kinds of fashion issues throughout her time as Donald Trump's Press Secretary, including her reliance on blinged-up schoolgirl style. Even though she's the youngest White House Press Secretary in history, Leavitt often dresses way older. While washed-out pastel shades are often to blame, highly saturated colors aren't foolproof either, as Leavitt recently demonstrated. She stepped out in a MAGA-red blazer and floral bow-tie blouse on March 16, 2026, and the effect was underwhelming.

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The blouse's loud print and floppy bow reek of the 1970s. On multiple occasions, Leavitt has sported oversized, outdated '70s sunglasses, and she just can't seem to quit her fandom for the decade. While the top half is vibrantly colored, Leavitt paired it with boring black pants and black pumps. It would have looked a lot more cohesive if she had worn matching red pants.

Then again, Leavitt's just a couple of months away from welcoming her second child, so she may not want to invest in more maternity wear. In that case, Leavitt could have kept the pants and worn red shoes to continue the color theme. Then again, since she was appearing on TV that day, Leavitt might not have invested extra energy into the bottom portion of her outfit, since she figured no one would see it on camera anyway.