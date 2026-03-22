Mark Ruffalo's Most Brutal Takedowns Of Donald Trump

If we had a dollar for every time celebs went on unfiltered rants about President Donald Trump, we'd be living pretty lucrative lives. It's become very common for Hollywood to speak out against the divisive politician, and no one has been more vocal than Marvel star Mark Ruffalo. He's been pretty open about the fact that he doesn't like Trump, nor does he approve of the way in which he's running the country. The star has ruffled the president's (and his staff's) feathers repeatedly, and he's showing no signs of letting up.

The "Avengers" actor is a staunch supporter of taxing the rich, despite Mark Ruffalo having an impressive net worth as a Marvel star. The reason he's so willing to pay his dues is because he knows what it's like to count your pennies. He grew up in an ordinary middle-class household, and his success did not come easy. He had a humble beginning in Los Angeles as a bartender and had to weather 800 auditions before he finally made it. In February 2026, he took to Instagram to call on New Yorkers to support a plea to Governor Kathy Hochul to start taxing the rich. "Trump's policies keep making billionaires richer while working families endure cuts to essential services," Ruffalo argued.

Aside from knowing what it's like to be in the trenches, Mark Ruffalo has also dealt with tragic health issues — a brain tumor threatened to derail his career just as he managed to find his feet in Hollywood in the early 2000s. After dealing with partial paralysis after surgery, he saw the world with new eyes and had a newfound appreciation for individuals who face challenges and struggles every day. Needless to say, the actor is the polar opposite of Trump, and he's not been afraid to voice his opinions.