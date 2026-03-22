Mark Ruffalo's Most Brutal Takedowns Of Donald Trump
If we had a dollar for every time celebs went on unfiltered rants about President Donald Trump, we'd be living pretty lucrative lives. It's become very common for Hollywood to speak out against the divisive politician, and no one has been more vocal than Marvel star Mark Ruffalo. He's been pretty open about the fact that he doesn't like Trump, nor does he approve of the way in which he's running the country. The star has ruffled the president's (and his staff's) feathers repeatedly, and he's showing no signs of letting up.
The "Avengers" actor is a staunch supporter of taxing the rich, despite Mark Ruffalo having an impressive net worth as a Marvel star. The reason he's so willing to pay his dues is because he knows what it's like to count your pennies. He grew up in an ordinary middle-class household, and his success did not come easy. He had a humble beginning in Los Angeles as a bartender and had to weather 800 auditions before he finally made it. In February 2026, he took to Instagram to call on New Yorkers to support a plea to Governor Kathy Hochul to start taxing the rich. "Trump's policies keep making billionaires richer while working families endure cuts to essential services," Ruffalo argued.
Aside from knowing what it's like to be in the trenches, Mark Ruffalo has also dealt with tragic health issues — a brain tumor threatened to derail his career just as he managed to find his feet in Hollywood in the early 2000s. After dealing with partial paralysis after surgery, he saw the world with new eyes and had a newfound appreciation for individuals who face challenges and struggles every day. Needless to say, the actor is the polar opposite of Trump, and he's not been afraid to voice his opinions.
Ruffalo called Trump public enemy No. 1 in 2020
What is something Mark Ruffalo and Donald Trump fundamentally disagree on? Climate change. The president insists it is a hoax, but Ruffalo knows better. While discussing how crucial it is for humanity to start taking climate change seriously during a 2020 interview, Ruffalo took a jab at Trump, who has called climate change "a scam," per PBS. As Ruffalo addressed the growing threat of climate change, he told Sky News, "I think the world should consider my president as public enemy No. 1 at this point." The actor added that it will come down to everyday people to bring about change — and to demand that big corporations do their part too.
Ruffalo wasn't far off in his assertion that Trump has presented a bit of an obstacle where progress to slow climate change is concerned. The president has repeatedly dismissed scientific findings that show global warming is a real threat to humanity. He's referred to people like Ruffalo as "alarmists" who are simply trying to exercise control over their fellow human beings, calling the phenomenon "nonexistent," "an expensive hoax" and "mythical" (via BBC). He notably posted a tweet in 2013 that read, "It's freezing in New York — where the hell is global warming?" It would appear that Trump's education on the matter is lacking. Ruffalo's comments, while blunt, weren't far off.
Ruffalo called out Trump for labeling COVID-19 as the Chinese virus
Donald Trump's COVID-19 comments had many doctors furious — and Mark Ruffalo, too. Trump took to calling COVID-19 the "Chinese virus" and the "China virus," which led to plenty of vitriol being directed at people of Asian descent, especially on social media. Many people voiced criticism of the president's conduct, including Ruffalo. In a March 2020 tweet, the actor directly addressed Trump, calling him out on the damage he was causing by carelessly throwing around terms like the "Chinese virus" when referring to COVID-19. "Dear @realdonaldtrump, when you blame a virus on an entire race of people, you turn people against them," Ruffalo penned. "When you make these unscientific political statements, some of your followers begin to act violently and in exclusionary, xenophobic ways against these people. Do better."
Despite the widespread criticism these terms evoked, Trump continued to use them. When a journalist questioned him about this conduct during a March 2020 press briefing, the president argued that he had every right to use these terms, because the virus had, after all, originated in China. "It's not racist at all. Not at all," he said, per CNBC. "It comes from China, that's why. I want to be accurate."
Ruffalo accused Trump of having no regard for his fellow Americans
When Donald Trump confirmed his positive Coronavirus test in a stunning announcement in October of 2020, few were surprised that he'd contracted the virus. The president had, after all, disregarded his own administration's guidelines to mask up in an effort to curb the spread. "This is voluntary. I don't think I'm going to be doing it," he told reporters in April 2020, per The Guardian. "I just don't want to wear one myself ... I'm feeling good," he later said when pressed on the issue.
Mark Ruffalo had plenty to say about the president's ignorance after he tested positive for COVID. It turned out that he went on campaigning in Ohio even though he knew he'd been in contact with infected people. Ruffalo took to social media to express his disgust at Trump's apparent disregard for his fellow humans. "I want to live in an America where our president is responsible and care[s] enough about other people to help STOP the spread of COVID-19, not be a SUPER-SPREADER. #WithBidenWeCan," he wrote on X.
Ruffalo labeled Trump an enemy of America and a scam artist in 2023
In 2023, Donald Trump became the first president to be indicted on criminal charges. In September of that year, a judge ruled that the divisive politician had engaged in widespread fraud during his time as a real estate mogul. Mark Ruffalo took to X to share this news, penning, "Another reminder that this man, in totality, is a fraud. He is a scam artist." Ruffalo cited the illicit dealings of Trump University, as well as all the people who used to work for Trump and never received their paychecks, noting that, if there's one thing you can be certain of when dealing with Trump, it's that you'll walk away financially wounded. "If you have any sense at all, you will beware Donald Trump. You mean only to him what he can take you for," Ruffalo warned.
In October that same year, the actor again took to X to share an Opinion Shorts audio clip from The New York Times that discussed Trump's use of violent language and how it impacts his constituents, noting that, while the president had always been someone who speaks off the cuff, his rhetoric had grown increasingly more inflammatory in recent years. This was especially concerning in light of Trump announcing his 2024 election bid. "F***ing finally," Ruffalo penned in response to the opinion piece. "Media starts to wake up ... Presidential contender is calling for Americans to kill and harm Americans. Let that sink in. Enemy of America from within."
Ruffalo has bluntly said Trump and his billionaire friends are the country's biggest problem
In June 2025, Mark Ruffalo took to Instagram to share a lengthy post in which he analyzed the Trump Administration's stance toward immigrants, and how so many Americans were seemingly happy to have them carted off without considering who their real enemy is. According to Ruffalo, people are focusing on the wrong things and not seeing the real problem, which he deems is Trump shamelessly profiting off the presidency while lining the pockets of his billionaire friends. "The billionaire up at the top is stealing you blind and you are worried about the poorest of the poor ruining your life? You are pointing your guns in the wrong direction," Ruffalo wrote, adding, "The president is a grifter, his family is raking it in with their bit coin con."
The post sparked plenty of headlines and a lengthy discussion on Reddit. "So glad he is one of the few to speak up!!" one user penned. Another noted, "Mark Ruffalo actually does want the rich taxed and is one of the few celebrities who I can confidently say has always walked the walk when it comes down to it." Ruffalo has continued to advocate for immigrants while demanding that the rich pay higher taxes. On the other hand, some critics challenged the actor to put his money where his mouth is. "Waiting for him to step up," one X user wrote. Others noted it was ironic that Ruffalo, a millionaire, is going after billionaires like Trump and his friends.
Ruffalo criticized Trump during a speech at the #NoKings protest
In June 2025, widespread protests occurred across the United States, dubbed the #NoKings protests. These demonstrations were held to voice opposition to the high cost of living and the Trump administration's conduct. Mark Ruffalo joined in, making made his voice heard during the protests in a speech. Let's just say that he didn't pull punches when it came to criticizing Donald Trump.
Ruffalo asserted that the founding fathers of the country, regardless of their mistakes, envisioned a world where all people would be equal and live in unity, regardless of their race or beliefs, and that this is what has always made America appealing to immigrants. "We didn't want to be ruled by a king or a monarch or a dictator or a supreme leader or some crappy a** CEO," he said, referring to Trump, (via Global News). He criticized the president's military parade, which coincided with the protest, as well as his spending of taxpayer dollars.
During an interview at the protest with the New York Immigration Coalition, Ruffalo said the Trump administration's attack on immigrants was misguided and that billionaires are largely responsible for the American people's suffering. He pointed out that the current hardships Americans are facing allows them "to see who the true villains are. We get to see who's really making our lives unbearable and who's making us so desperate. It's not the immigrants, it's the billionaires."
Ruffalo didn't hold back when Trump tried to oust Jimmy Kimmel from the air
In September 2025, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel criticized the manner in which Republicans were handling the death of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk on his show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Kimmel accused the far right of trying to use Kirk's death to further the MAGA movement. The TV host also took a jab at Donald Trump for telling reporters that he was doing "very good" in the aftermath of Kirk's death, whom the president has described as his friend (via YouTube). Kimmel's show was subsequently pulled from the air indefinitely by ABC, a move many saw as proof that the network was bowing down to the White House. Mark Ruffalo emerged as one of the most vocal critics of ABC's decision, deeming it an attack on the First Amendment.
At the second #NoKings protest in October 2025, Ruffalo addressed ABC's decision to suspend Kimmel from the air. "This cancellation is the U.S. government coming and taking your voice away from you," he warned, per Free Speech TV. "And that's where we all have to come together, because authoritarian regimes, fascist regimes have to degrade our freedoms more and more over time until we're living the smallest, the most frightened, the most secretive lives. Think of yourselves living under the Taliban, because that's where we're headed." Ruffalo also touched on the cancellation of Stephen Colbert's show earlier that same year, which was met with plenty of celebration from Trump. "I think it's a shocking moment for us," Ruffalo said, adding that it has become normal for Americans to be bombarded with disturbing news on a daily basis and that the country's democracy is hanging by a thread.
Ruffalo called Trump the worst human being at the 2026 Golden Globes
All the worst-dressed stars at the 2026 Golden Globes couldn't distract from Mark Ruffalo's scathing speech. The actor got political on the red carpet as he spoke to reporters. He condemned the Trump administration's handling of the death of Renée Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis, and he didn't hesitate to tear into Donald Trump directly. Ruffalo slammed the president for his attack on Venezuela before asserting, "The guy is a convicted felon, or convicted rapist. He's a pedophile. He's the worst human being. If we're relying on this guy's morality for the most powerful country in the world, then we're all in a lot of trouble," he said (via USA Today Entertainment).
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung didn't take kindly to Ruffalo's red carpet barbs. He took to X in an attempt to cut the actor down to size in Trump's stead. "Poor thing Mark Ruffalo, star of She-Hulk, is one of the worst actors in the business," Cheung started. "More impressively, he's an even worse human being by spewing outright lies because deep down inside, he hates himself for knowingly subjecting the public to his god-awful performance." Ruffalo did not respond to Cheung's post, but it might be safe to say that pushback from White House officials won't stop the Marvel star from speaking his mind. Clearly, he's hitting a nerve.