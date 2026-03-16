Nancy Guthrie's Son-In-Law Tommaso Reaches A Breaking Point With Media Outside His Home

Savannah Guthrie's brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, is sick of the media and influencers camping out in front of his home in Tucson, Arizona, amid the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case, and he's letting them know it. An account on X (formerly Twitter) posted video footage of Cioni telling a content creator to stop filming him and his house. His words aren't audible in the video, but Cioni is clearly visible in a zoomed video in the X thread.

"Just filming the road," someone says in the 25-second clip, filming across the street from the home of Cioni and his wife, Annie Guthrie, which is about 10 minutes away from the home Nancy was abducted from. "That was Tommaso," the person exclaims at the end of the video, adding, "Holy s***, that's the first time I've seen Tommaso..." Nancy was reported missing on February 1, 2026. Although internet sleuths were naming Annie, Tommaso, and people connected to them as potential suspects in her disappearance, Pima County police never named any of them and cleared family members of involvement in the crime.

Tommaso tells YouTuber Mark the Shark to stop filming in front of his house. Where is Nancy Guthrie? pic.twitter.com/bTUDx5F6qj — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) March 15, 2026

On February 16, Sheriff Chris Nanos released a statement on X about the case, announcing, "The Guthrie family — to include all siblings and spouses — has been cleared as possible suspects in this case. The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case." The sheriff continued by literally pleading for people to stop harassing and accusing the family members, stating, "The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple...please, I'm begging you the media to honor your profession and report with some sense of compassion and professionalism."