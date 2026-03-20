Barron Trump's Birthday Wish From Foreign Leader Leans On Only Thing Donald Knows About Him
March 20 is a special day in the White House, as Barron Trump turns 20. And yesterday, Sanae Takaichi, the Prime Minister of Japan, used the occasion to score some easy points with Donald Trump. Sometime after Donald Trump made a wildly rude joke about Pearl Harbor, Takaichi kept things civil, asking the president to tell his youngest that she hopes he has a good birthday, saying that Barron has "grown up into a very tall, good-looking gentleman. As I see you, Donald, it is very clear where he got it." Of course, the prime minister's message for Barron focuses on the one thing everyone definitely knows about him: he is very tall.
Japanese PM: Tomorrow is the birthday of your son, Mr. Barron Trump, and I know he has grown up so much into a very tall, good looking gentleman. As I see you, Donald, it is very clear where he got it. There's no doubt about it. pic.twitter.com/MwLX2GkAuZ
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 19, 2026
To be fair to the prime minister, Barron, who stands somewhere between 6'7" and 6'9", keeps his life private. There's actually very little people know about him, and that is just how his mom wants it. Melania Trump has worked to keep her son away from the eyes of the press, and for good reason. Barron isn't even old enough to legally drink yet, and his mom wants to keep him out of the family drama for as long as possible. But Melania may be doing too good a job hiding Barron away. In the clip, Donald seems a little surprised to hear that his son's birthday is fast approaching.
Barron Trump is computer savvy, according to his dad
There is one more thing about Barron Trump that the world knows: he knows how to turn a computer on. This skill impressed his father, the president of the United States, so much that Donald Trump trusted his youngest child to help craft the online messaging for his 2024 campaign. Barron has been linked to a number of right-wing influencers, including Andrew Tate, and was credited with helping decide which podcasts his dad should appear on during the election cycle. He even put Donald Trump in contact with his latest bromance, Jake Paul.
In 2025, Barron's computer expertise led to him becoming part of a trial in the United Kingdom. The youngest resident of the White House found himself calling the London police when a friend he was Facetiming with was reportedly attacked by her boyfriend. Barron acted quickly, contacting the authorities and telling them what he had seen. The woman, who told police that the man, her boyfriend, hit her multiple times, credited Barron with saving her life. When he isn't using his computer to save women, Barron is busy making millions in crypto. In 2025 alone, Barron made $40 million selling selling digital assets. With that kind of money, it may be hard for Melania Trump to get a birthday gift for her son that he doesn't already have.