Barron Trump's Birthday Wish From Foreign Leader Leans On Only Thing Donald Knows About Him

March 20 is a special day in the White House, as Barron Trump turns 20. And yesterday, Sanae Takaichi, the Prime Minister of Japan, used the occasion to score some easy points with Donald Trump. Sometime after Donald Trump made a wildly rude joke about Pearl Harbor, Takaichi kept things civil, asking the president to tell his youngest that she hopes he has a good birthday, saying that Barron has "grown up into a very tall, good-looking gentleman. As I see you, Donald, it is very clear where he got it." Of course, the prime minister's message for Barron focuses on the one thing everyone definitely knows about him: he is very tall.

Japanese PM: Tomorrow is the birthday of your son, Mr. Barron Trump, and I know he has grown up so much into a very tall, good looking gentleman. As I see you, Donald, it is very clear where he got it. There's no doubt about it. pic.twitter.com/MwLX2GkAuZ — Acyn (@Acyn) March 19, 2026

To be fair to the prime minister, Barron, who stands somewhere between 6'7" and 6'9", keeps his life private. There's actually very little people know about him, and that is just how his mom wants it. Melania Trump has worked to keep her son away from the eyes of the press, and for good reason. Barron isn't even old enough to legally drink yet, and his mom wants to keep him out of the family drama for as long as possible. But Melania may be doing too good a job hiding Barron away. In the clip, Donald seems a little surprised to hear that his son's birthday is fast approaching.