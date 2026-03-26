Tragic Details About The Cast Of Schitt's Creek Are Heartbreaking

Born to a Jewish family in Ontario, Canada in 1946, Eugene Levy attended Westdale Secondary School, where he faced antisemitic bullying while running for student council president. His campaign posters were targeted by a vandal who crossed out his last name and instead wrote "Jew." The discriminatory act did not discourage Levy from running, as he bravely confronted the anonymous perpetrator in an address to the student body, during which he encouraged the vandal to take a cold, hard look in the mirror. Levy then defiantly announced his pride of being Jewish in his speech, and he ultimately went on to win the election and become president.

The celebrated comedian became an advocate for Hollywood's Creative Community for Peace (CCFP), a non-profit that provides antisemitic resources and support for the creative arts through the help and influence of prominent entertainers. Levy was honored by the organization in 2022 for his efforts to raise awareness and stop the spread of hate. Levy reflected upon the adversity he faced in his youth and the disheartening experience at the gathering. "What I took away from that as a 17-year old was, wow, if you can actually get people to a point of feeling shame for their own despicable thoughts and actions or for following the despicable thoughts and actions of others, then that can be a giant first step in turning heads and eventually eradicating hatred and bigotry," he said (via the Jewish Journal).