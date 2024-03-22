The Stunning Transformation Of Annie Murphy

Actor Annie Murphy became a household name thanks to her portrayal of shallow rich girl-turned-small town darling Alexis Rose on the hit series "Schitt's Creek." However, if there's one detail Annie Murphy fans know about the TV star, it's that she is not even close to a little bit Alexis in real life.

While she's played socialites on "Schitt's Creek" and "Praise Petey," Murphy's a down-to-earth, chill person. As she told Parade in 2023, she doesn't necessarily worry about being an "it girl." "I would just like to be perceived as a cool dude," she said. "I just like to be perceived as someone who is, you know, trying to be as comfortable in her own skin as possible and as kind and good to the people around her as possible."

As of this writing, the "Black Mirror" actor has 30 credits to her name, and her filmography is only continuing to grow. Whether she likes it or not, she's a Hollywood "it girl" in the making. From her humble beginnings in Canada to the star-making role that brought oodles of award nominations and beyond, this is the stunning transformation of Annie Murphy.