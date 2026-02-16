Heidi Klum's Absolute Worst-Dressed Moments At Award Shows
Supermodel, actor, and businesswoman Heidi Klum has been walking the runway and red carpets since the 90s. Although the Victoria's Secret angel might have had some heavenly highs in her career, nobody's life is without a few tragic lows. The same rings true for some of her fashion choices – as one of the most anticipated red carpet guests, the public has witnessed the good, the bad, and the gaudy.
The German TV host has also managed to make the red carpet her own, with her Halloween party being one of the most anticipated fashion events of the holiday. With a strict "no costume, no entry" rule, Klum is committed to pushing the limits of what it's even possible to wear (dressing up as a worm is a tough act to follow). No stranger to being strange, taking such a bold approach to the A-list life can be pretty hit or miss.
While Klum is never shy to show a little skin, less can sometimes be more when it comes to some of her worst dressed moments at events such as the Grammys, Cannes Film Festival, People's Choice Awards, and beyond. Hosting shows such as "Project Runway" and "Germany's Next Top Model", the fashion guru has demonstrated that not all her outfit choices would make the cut on her own shows. The "America's Got Talent" host has proved she's got the skill to earn the accolades, but there were definitely a few stand-out pieces that wouldn't have gotten her any flowers.
Heidi Klum's spikey yellow dress was looking less than sharp
While Heidi Klum is definitely never one to pick comfort over couture, the spiky yellow dress worn at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar viewing party in 2023 was more cutting than acute. The long, mesh train only added another layer of textile turmoil, with the top-heavy piece completely devouring the supermodel's figure.
Yellow already has a bad rep for clashing with numerous skin tones and hair colors, but color theory might not have been the actor's worst mistake with this look. It could have been beneficial for Klum to take Elton's advice on this piece and say "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road".
Heidi Klum might have gotten lost on her way from the Kids' Choice Awards
Heidi Klum appeared as though she had just gotten slimed while walking the indigo carpet at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The asymmetrical, white halter dress looked messier than the model might have hoped, featuring splotches of bright green paint. Paired with some thigh-high white sock-boots, Klum looked like she had just gotten slimed at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards as opposed to red-carpet ready. The star was all smiles despite this not being the people's first choice in outfit.
Heidi Klum broke out of the lab in her nude casted Grammys look
Heidi Klum seemed to be experimenting with latex for her look at the 2026 Grammy Awards, walking the red carpet in a glossy nude dress – seemingly cast and molded to her body. The unfinished hems along the top and bottom of the dress, unfortunately, leave a lot to be desired, with the outfit screaming "unfinished science fair project". While Klum's legs might be insured, the full body casing might be a little too clinical and overly cautious at such an opulent event. Without an accessory in sight, the plain piece is the only thing holding this look together.
Heidi Klum was channeling a magic pillowcase at Cannes Film Festival
The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious award events in the world of cinema, but Heidi Klum's dress looked closer to a bootleg than a ballgown during her 2025 appearance. Fit with iridescent sequins and mesh cutouts down the length of the bodice and legs, the piece was evocative of a TJ Maxx pillow, leaving fans to speculate what meme would be revealed after moving the sequins in the opposite direction. While there were a plethora of worst-dressed contenders at the 2025 Cannes red carpet, Klum's dress definitely took the cake for most likely to be resold on Temu.
Not even a great tan could save Heidi Klum's patchwork predicament
Heidi Klum might have been going for a more boho look at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, but, unfortunately, the only 'free spirit' present was a potential Anthropology clearance sale. Patch-worked over a mesh base, the hodgepodge of textiles and beading made the ensemble look like one of her and Seal's kids' old art projects.
Her killer tan only made the pinky nude patches look even more fleshy and frumpy, leaving a lot up to the imagination despite the peek-a-boo underboob. This Frankenstein piece wouldn't even made sense at her annual Halloween party.
Heidi Klum's canary yellow compromise should have never happened
When given the choice between a long-sleeved, ruffled mini wrap dress, an embroidered leafy body-con, and a floor-length mesh gown, Heidi Klum opted for all three. Walking the red carpet at the 2015 Emmy Awards, Klum looked like she was juggling a multitude of options before stepping out in the one-sleeved designer disaster.
Being a judge for talent competitions means Klum should be more adept at making tough choices — especially when it comes to fashion. Maybe in isolation, the pieces wouldn't have landed her on a worst-dressed list, but the simple act of doing too much left audiences to question what exactly the TV host was going for.
Heidi Klum's overstimulating Kid's Choice Awards outfit couldn't distract from co-star drama
There was a lot going on with Heidi Klum's 2021 Kids' Choice Award outfit. Her multicolor mohair turtleneck was embellished with gaudy silver sequins towards the bottom, and her leather pants were seemingly business from the front, and a leopard print party in the back.
While the outfit wasn't egregious enough to snub Klum and fellow "America's Got Talent" co-hosts, Terry Cruz and Sofia Vergara, from winning their blimp for favorite reality show, it might have been a desperate distraction from some competitive, catty beef between Klum and Vergara.