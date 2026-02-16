Heidi Klum's Absolute Worst-Dressed Moments At Award Shows

Supermodel, actor, and businesswoman Heidi Klum has been walking the runway and red carpets since the 90s. Although the Victoria's Secret angel might have had some heavenly highs in her career, nobody's life is without a few tragic lows. The same rings true for some of her fashion choices – as one of the most anticipated red carpet guests, the public has witnessed the good, the bad, and the gaudy.

The German TV host has also managed to make the red carpet her own, with her Halloween party being one of the most anticipated fashion events of the holiday. With a strict "no costume, no entry" rule, Klum is committed to pushing the limits of what it's even possible to wear (dressing up as a worm is a tough act to follow). No stranger to being strange, taking such a bold approach to the A-list life can be pretty hit or miss.

While Klum is never shy to show a little skin, less can sometimes be more when it comes to some of her worst dressed moments at events such as the Grammys, Cannes Film Festival, People's Choice Awards, and beyond. Hosting shows such as "Project Runway" and "Germany's Next Top Model", the fashion guru has demonstrated that not all her outfit choices would make the cut on her own shows. The "America's Got Talent" host has proved she's got the skill to earn the accolades, but there were definitely a few stand-out pieces that wouldn't have gotten her any flowers.