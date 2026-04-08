Melania Trump's Lavish Life Gets Even More Luxurious Thanks To Kristi Noem's Total Humiliation

Kristi Noem, the one-time Secretary of Homeland Security, has been having a tough year — and it isn't getting any easier. Things started to go downhill when she was called before the Senate Judiciary Committee in March, where, among other things, Noem refused to directly deny allegations of an affair with Corey Lewandowski. Not long after that hearing, Noem was fired from her position. Then, just before the end of the month, her husband, Bryan Noem, had his own sexual predilections revealed. Now, she has to find another way to get around and do her job as the special envoy for the Shield of the Americas while Melania Trump takes over the luxurious Boeing 737 MAX 8 Noem personally requested.

First reported by The Wall Street Journal, Noem's fancy plane will now be used by members of Donald Trump's administration — most notably his wife. The jet, with a decked-out bedroom that includes a queen-sized mattress, a bar, and multiple showers, was supposedly leased with the plan to purchase it so it could be used to deport people, though, during the March hearing, Noem failed to explain why such amenities would be needed for someone being removed from the country. Now, it will be used by the first lady and other cabinet members as, per the WSJ, they campaign for GOP politicians during the midterms.