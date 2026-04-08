Melania Trump's Lavish Life Gets Even More Luxurious Thanks To Kristi Noem's Total Humiliation
Kristi Noem, the one-time Secretary of Homeland Security, has been having a tough year — and it isn't getting any easier. Things started to go downhill when she was called before the Senate Judiciary Committee in March, where, among other things, Noem refused to directly deny allegations of an affair with Corey Lewandowski. Not long after that hearing, Noem was fired from her position. Then, just before the end of the month, her husband, Bryan Noem, had his own sexual predilections revealed. Now, she has to find another way to get around and do her job as the special envoy for the Shield of the Americas while Melania Trump takes over the luxurious Boeing 737 MAX 8 Noem personally requested.
First reported by The Wall Street Journal, Noem's fancy plane will now be used by members of Donald Trump's administration — most notably his wife. The jet, with a decked-out bedroom that includes a queen-sized mattress, a bar, and multiple showers, was supposedly leased with the plan to purchase it so it could be used to deport people, though, during the March hearing, Noem failed to explain why such amenities would be needed for someone being removed from the country. Now, it will be used by the first lady and other cabinet members as, per the WSJ, they campaign for GOP politicians during the midterms.
Kristi Noem previously used the jet to curry favor from Melania Trump
While Kristi Noem's dream plane played a role in her downfall, she apparently tried to use it to stay in Donald Trump's good graces. According to Axios, Noem and Corey Lewandowski let Melania Trump use the opulent aircraft to travel between New York and Washington, D.C. on multiple occasions, with an insider telling them, "Because they flew the first lady on it, they think they're bulletproof." Considering both Noem and Lewandowski lost their positions in Homeland Security — as well as their plane — it appears their plan didn't work out.
And if being fired and finding out about her husband's online escapades weren't enough, Noem and her rumored extramarital sweetheart may have more pressing concerns. Before she got the axe, Noem and Lewandowski seemed to think they were untouchable, but with reports that what really upset Trump was the $220 million ad campaign that featured Noem as the star, that may not be the case. And while she was given a new position within the quickly created Shield of the Americas, it didn't go unnoticed that Noem was MIA at the 2026 White House Egg Roll. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal has reported that Noem is being investigated by the very government agency she was in charge of, which could signal that she is in for even more problems as the year goes on.