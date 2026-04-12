Maggie Gyllenhaal's Full Stunning Transformation

After Jake Gyllenhaal was tapped to play the titular character in the 2004 cult classic "Donnie Darko," director Richard Kelly and casting director Joseph Middleton thought Maggie Gyllenhaal would be perfect for the sister role. However, she wasn't on board initially. "I went and met with Maggie, and immediately, she was like, 'Richard, you're only offering this to me because I'm Jake's big sister,'" Kelly recalled on Vox's "I Think You're Interesting" podcast. "So she was already trying to talk me out of casting her, in a very selfless way."

Kelly was also drawn to how the sibling connection between Maggie and Jake reflected in their characters' dynamic, especially during the dinner scene in which an argument erupts after Maggie's character reveals that her brother hasn't been taking his medication. "I just knew that it was not a substantial role on the page, and the character is sort of tangentially involved in the plot in ways that you discover a little deeper if you look closer at the film," he said. "But her impact and her presence was so important in anchoring the sibling dynamic with Jake, which was significant."

As Jake's star continued to rise in the '00s, Maggie was all the more determined to pave her own path. "In the past, I've had to be separate from my family, from my brother. Like, cool, I've got my own thing going," she told The New York Times in 2026. Unlike some celebrity siblings who can't stand each other, Maggie and Jake are a different story. The two would only collaborate again more than 20 years later on "The Bride!" which was Maggie's second directorial feature.