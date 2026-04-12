Before & After Photos Of Celebs Whose Faces Were Completely Changed By Nose Jobs
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When it comes to celebrities and their general love of plastic surgery, one of the most common procedures seems to be the tried and true rhinoplasty — most commonly known as a nose job. Nose jobs can get pricey, but they're popular for a reason: If done correctly, they can relieve physical issues and/or boost confidence. Done wrong, however, and they can cause unintended, long-lasting side effects.
Either way, while some nose jobs look so natural that they're easy to miss, many transform a face so much that it no longer looks the same. Before-and-after photos of several celebrities aren't just interesting; they can seem relatively shocking. As the central feature of one's face, a nose that gets a tweak from the plastic surgeon is one thing that can cause someone's money-maker — whether on camera or through the press — to do an entire 180.
Jennifer Grey
When it comes to life-changing nose jobs, Jennifer Grey is usually one of the first examples. Grey got two nose jobs in the 1990s that didn't just alter her appearance, but her entire career; according to Grey, the second nose job was done to correct an issue with the first. Things snowballed from there. In her 2022 memoir, "Out of the Corner," Grey wrote about how her unrecognizable appearance affected her ability to work. "Overnight, I [lost] my identity and my career," Grey penned, also telling The New York Times in her promotional interview for the book: "Being misunderstood on a global stage was very painful."
Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks revealed in her 2018 memoir, "Perfect Is Boring," that she got a nose job during the early days of her career, before Victoria's Secret and "America's Next Top Model." "I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching," Banks wrote (via People). "I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose." Shortly before the memoir's release, Banks talked to People about her stance on natural beauty versus cosmetic enhancements, admitting, "I get really uncomfortable when women who are these natural beauties judge anybody who does anything to themselves."
Michael Jackson
The wild events that reportedly launched Michael Jackson's plastic surgery journey have been extensively covered over the years. Things seemed to have started for the King of Pop when he broke his nose in the late 1970s. From there, Jackson's proboscis went from naturally wide to completely shaved down and, visually, on the verge of collapse. Jackson admitted to two nose jobs during his life. After his death in 2009, plastic surgeon Dr. Wallace Goodstein alleged to People, "[Jackson] had multiple nose jobs, cheek implants, and he had a cleft put in his chin. He had eyelid surgery ... You name it, he had it."
Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson's younger sister, has undergone her own plastic surgery transformation over the years. In 2006, Jackson stated during an interview with Extra (via YouTube), "It's no secret that when I was like 16, I changed my nose ... would I do it again? I don't know." Since then, Jackson's nose has appeared to narrow even more, although she hasn't confirmed any additional nose jobs to date. "It appears that there is some nasal collapse and some retraction of the nostrils," plastic surgeon Dr. Matthew Schulman described to Page Six in 2017. "This may be the result of multiple previous surgical procedures."
Cardi B
Cardi B's stunning transformation has been an open-book one, with the rapper known for being extremely outspoken about her personal life. In an episode of "The Jason Lee Show" in 2023, Cardi B discussed her experience with plastic surgery and how a bad batch of fillers led her to get a nose job.
"I always felt like I had a big nose," Cardi B, who received plastic surgeon recommendations from Kim Kardashian, told Lee. "Fillers just made my nose longer, and it got wider ... that s**t f****d my nose up." Cardi B went under the knife in 2020 to correct the unexpected issues.
Khloé Kardashian
While all of the KarJenners have altered their natural features with plastic surgery or other enhancements, Khloé Kardashian's transformation has been one of the more jarring ones. In a 2025 Instagram comment, Kardashian revealed all the work she had gotten done up until that point. The first thing Kardashian recognized was her nose job; she tagged the plastic surgeon who performed it, Dr. Raj Kanodia. Years prior, in 2013, Kardashian mentioned to Cosmopolitan that when she was a child, she overheard her momager, Kris Jenner, tell someone that a nose job was in order. "I was shocked; I hadn't even thought about it," she said.
Mickey Rourke
Boxer-turned-actor Mickey Rourke is one of many male celebrities who look unrecognizable after plastic surgery. Rourke has gotten multiple nose jobs over the years, primarily due to injuries sustained in boxing matches. "I had my nose broken twice. I had five operations on my nose and one on a smashed cheekbone," Rourke told the Daily Mail in 2009. In 2017, Rourke underwent another nose procedure, which he documented on Instagram. "Now [I] am ['pretty again']," Rourke wrote. "I don't know what day it is ... don't even realize operation is over."
Courtney Love
Courtney Love got her nose done in the 1980s, something she opened up about in 2014 on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Love explained that she got a nose job because she thought the original feature was too big, which, in turn, seemed to affect her transition from music to acting. "That schnoz was not taking me anywhere but radio," she said. "In six months, the whole world changed ... It just happened ... I was 20 when I did it," Love said. Although she did lose out on some movie roles, Love quickly confirmed that she did not regret the procedure.
Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow got a nose job when she was 16 years old, something she opened up about to The Saturday Evening Post in 2013. Kudrow explained to the magazine (via ABC News) that she had a hard time making and then maintaining friendships while at school. "All of junior high felt upside down to me," she said. "It was the meanest people who were popular." For Kudrow, things immediately turned around once she got her nose done during a summer break. "I went from, in my mind, hideous, to not hideous," she stated. "That was a good, good, good change."
Scarlett Johansson
There's no doubt that Scarlett Johansson's face has changed over time, especially since she's been acting since childhood. Looking at older photos of Johansson and comparing them to recent ones, it's easy to see that her nose has become narrower and more pointed. In past photos, the tip of her nose was rounder and slightly wider. In 2007, Johansson's alleged nose job led to threats of legal action. When US Weekly heavily implied that Johansson went under the knife, she issued a swift denial and stated, in part (via Page Six): " I feel compelled to take immediate legal action."
Heidi Montag
Heidi Montag dramatically changed her face after her reality TV career took off. To date, Montag has gone under the nose job knife twice. Montag got her nose done for the first time in 2007 to try to alleviate her feelings of insecurity. The second time occurred in 2009, when she was 23 years old; Montag had nine other cosmetic procedures performed on the same day. Although she was happy with the results at first, she later came to regret her shocking transformation. "I was way too young to make such a life-changing decision," Montag told Cosmopolitan in 2019 (via Today).
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid, an American model of Dutch-Palestinian descent, revealed in 2022 that she got a nose job when she was just 14 years old. "I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors," Hadid told Vogue. "I think I would have grown into it." Hadid's modeling career took off two years later in 2012, when she was 16. In the interview, Hadid denied getting any other plastic surgeries. "I have never used filler ... I have no issue with it, but it's not for me. Whoever thinks I've gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it's called—it's face tape! she said.
Tori Spelling
The complete evolution of Tori Spelling is an extensive one. In 2023, Spelling confirmed in a lengthy Instagram post that she got a nose job after she was cast as Donna Martin on "Beverly Hills, 90210." "I was 15 in this pic, before nose job, bleach, and knowing how to pose," Spelling wrote. "Here's what I would say to that 15-year-old girl in that photo. You ARE worth something." Spelling has been accused of getting another nose job, although she's denied additional plastic surgery procedures. "Every photo I put up, people say, 'Stop with the filler,'" Spelling said on a March 2026 episode of her "MisSpelling" podcast. "I'm like, 'I'm not!'"
Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea, who retired from music in 2024, has been open about her plastic surgery journey for years. Azalea first talked about her nose job in August 2015 for a Seventeen Magazine cover story. "I'm not denying it. Denying it is lame," she said. "I read a lot about nose jobs online ... Plastic surgery is an emotional journey." The plastic surgeon who performed Azalea's nose job, Dr. Ashkan Ghavami, told People in 2016 that the former rapper had a deviated septum that was also corrected. "Her nose had a really weird shape to it," he said. "She ... had blockage for breathing, so we really killed four birds with one stone."
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz got a nose job in 2006, a decision that not only changed her appearance but also her overall well-being. An avid surfer, Diaz broke her nose four times before she finally decided to go under the knife for corrective surgery. Diaz told W Magazine at the time, "I'm getting it fixed. I can't take it. I cannot breathe at all. One side of my nose is totally shattered. My septum is basically like a train derailed." Diaz finished with the pointed statement, "It's amazing how much a lack of oxygen can affect you, all across the board."
Dianna Agron
Dianna Agron admitted to two nose jobs during a 2011 appearance on "The Late Show with David Letterman." Agron said that she got the surgeries after two separate accidents, the first occurring in high school. "I didn't go to the doctor ... because I didn't want to tell my mum what had happened, and she would never let me out of the house," Agron explained (via Cosmopolitan). The second time Agron broke her nose was during the "Glee" concert tour in 2010, colliding with a friend while dancing on her off day. "But it's fixed now!" she stated.
Cher
Cher has always looked incredible, especially with her stunning hair transformation over the years. When it comes to her face, Cher has openly admitted to a nose job several times. In 1988, Cher told Paris Match (via NewBeauty): "I've been upfront about saying that I had my nose done, my breasts done, and had braces on my teeth." Cher, who also got a facelift, reiterated this in a 2002 ABC "Primetime" interview. "When I got my nose and my teeth done, I said it because it didn't occur to me that that would be anything that anybody would even care about," she stated.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra got a nose job after she won Miss World 2000, something that she soon came to regret. The surgery changed Chopra's face so much that she lost out on several movie roles, and caused the star to spiral. "It was a dark phase," Chopra said in 2023 on "The Howard Stern Show." "This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression." Chopra went under the knife for a second time to try to fix the first nose job. Chopra credited her father and Bollywood director Anil Sharma for helping her regain confidence.
Blake Lively
Blake Lively is no stranger to controversial moments or plastic surgery speculation. After Lively was accused of making fun of "It Ends With Us" director Justin Baldoni's nose in early 2025, social media began to examine her own facial features. Before and after photos show that in the early stages of her career, Lively's nose was wider and rounder. Nowadays, Lively's nose is pointy and narrow. In 2024, social media creator Dana Omari alleged on Instagram, "A little birdie told me Blake Lively's gorgeous rhinoplasty was performed by Dr. Thomas Romo in NYC (who graduated from Baylor Medical in Houston)."
John Stamos
In 2023, John Stamos published a memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me." In the book, Stamos confirmed that he got two nose jobs in the 1980s, which were performed by Michael Jackson's plastic surgeon, Dr. Steven Hoefflin. "When I see it on TV for the first time, it's all I can look at," Stamos wrote (via E! News). "Fixating on my nose is beginning to detract from my performance." Like Jennifer Grey, Stamos was not happy with the first nose job's results, hence the second. "My nose looks kind of pushed up like Peter Pan or something," he continued. "Let's call it what it was—vanity."
Farrah Abraham
"Teen Mom" alum Farrah Abraham has received a number of plastic surgeries over the years, including at least one nose job, several rounds of breast augmentation, and a chin implant. Abraham has also received plenty of fillers and Botox, which have led to multiple allergic reactions. Abraham got her nose job and chin implant done at the same time in 2014, something she exclusively revealed to In Touch Weekly. "I've hated my nose since I was 13," Abraham said at the time. "I don't have to hate anything on my face ever again." The double-procedure cost the reality star $21,000.
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco, who has undergone a stunning transformation, casually mentioned that she got a nose job and had breast augmentation done during a 2016 interview with Women's Health. Calling it "the best thing [she] ever did," Cuoco also revealed, "Recently I had a filler in a line in my neck I've had since I was 12." She doesn't judge anyone who opts for a cosmetic procedure, adding, "I don't think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that's amazing."
Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale had a life-changing nose job in 2007 to correct a deviated septum; at the time, she told People it severely affected her breathing. In 2021, Tisdale talked about the procedure and its unintended effects on her website, Frenshe. "After several doctor's visits about my health issues, they also suggested shaving my 'bump' down. I was young and didn't put much thought into it, so I decided, why not?" Tisdale wrote. Unfortunately, while the nose job fixed her septum, it led to a public media storm and intense criticism. "If anything, I was insecure after the procedure," she confessed.
NeNe Leakes
NeNe Leakes, a real housewife who changed her face with plastic surgery, has undergone two nose jobs to date. The first, in 2010, was documented on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 3. Leakes confirmed the second nose job in 2016 on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live." "When I did the first time, I only had my nostrils taken in on the side the very first time, and then this time, I had more cartilage moved around in my nose," Leakes detailed (via Bravo). She also mentioned, "I got my nose done, first of all, because I can and I will and I will get it done again if I want to, OK?"
Megan Fox
In 2024, Megan Fox told Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that she got a nose job in her early 20s. "That's something I've literally been accused of, having like six, seven, eight rhinoplasty surgeries ... Your nose would get necrosis and fall off," Fox said. The actor, who also spoke about her experience with Botox and other plastic surgery endeavors, mentioned that she prefers her nose to look as small as possible with the help of makeup. "I like to contour it down until it's just nostrils, like Voldemort. No nose, just two holes. No bridge," she joked.