Before & After Photos Of Celebs Whose Faces Were Completely Changed By Nose Jobs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to celebrities and their general love of plastic surgery, one of the most common procedures seems to be the tried and true rhinoplasty — most commonly known as a nose job. Nose jobs can get pricey, but they're popular for a reason: If done correctly, they can relieve physical issues and/or boost confidence. Done wrong, however, and they can cause unintended, long-lasting side effects.

Either way, while some nose jobs look so natural that they're easy to miss, many transform a face so much that it no longer looks the same. Before-and-after photos of several celebrities aren't just interesting; they can seem relatively shocking. As the central feature of one's face, a nose that gets a tweak from the plastic surgeon is one thing that can cause someone's money-maker — whether on camera or through the press — to do an entire 180.