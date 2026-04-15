The Stunning Transformation Of Tiger Woods' Daughter Sam

From musicians and actors to sports stars and television personalities, a profession in the spotlight can mean an often unwanted spotlight that shines not only on the celebrity, but on their closest family and friends as well. Having a parent who is a household name and a world sports champion can be a lot for any child to deal with, especially when that fame means the parent has to be away from their family for extended periods of time.

Tiger Woods' only daughter and oldest child, Sam Alexis Woods, is one such celebrity's child. Born on June 18, 2007 in Orlando, Florida, Sam is the sister of golfer Charlie Axel Woods and one of two children Tiger shares with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren. While her dad was busy winning world championships and dealing with several controversies, the famous golfer's daughter has grown up to be a source of pride and joy for her family.

The world has watched her since she was a child, and now Tiger Woods' daughter Sam has grown up to be gorgeous. From her days as a baby on the green who couldn't hold a golf club to caddying for her dad as a teenager, here are all the details on Sam Alexis Woods.