The Stunning Transformation Of Tiger Woods' Daughter Sam
From musicians and actors to sports stars and television personalities, a profession in the spotlight can mean an often unwanted spotlight that shines not only on the celebrity, but on their closest family and friends as well. Having a parent who is a household name and a world sports champion can be a lot for any child to deal with, especially when that fame means the parent has to be away from their family for extended periods of time.
Tiger Woods' only daughter and oldest child, Sam Alexis Woods, is one such celebrity's child. Born on June 18, 2007 in Orlando, Florida, Sam is the sister of golfer Charlie Axel Woods and one of two children Tiger shares with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren. While her dad was busy winning world championships and dealing with several controversies, the famous golfer's daughter has grown up to be a source of pride and joy for her family.
The world has watched her since she was a child, and now Tiger Woods' daughter Sam has grown up to be gorgeous. From her days as a baby on the green who couldn't hold a golf club to caddying for her dad as a teenager, here are all the details on Sam Alexis Woods.
Sam Woods' first name has a special meaning
In many families, whether they are famous or not, names are often passed down to younger generations as a way to remember and honor the parents and grandparents that came before, and Tiger Woods' family is no exception. Tiger's daughter, Sam Woods, shares a special connection to her father and paternal grandfather through her first name. When Tiger's first and only daughter was born, she was given her first name because her grandfather always called her father by the nickname "Sam" instead of "Tiger."
"We wanted to have a name that would be meaningful to either side of the family, my side or Elin's side, because she was born [the day after] Father's Day," the golfer revealed (via People). "It [the name Sam] just happened to fit." Tiger proceeded to explain that for some reason, his dad almost always called him Sam ever since he was a baby. "He [Tiger's father] rarely ever called me Tiger. I would ask him, 'Why don't you ever call me Tiger?' He says, 'Well, you look more like a Sam.'" While the reasoning behind Tiger's father's nickname for him may not make a lot of sense to even Tiger himself, naming his daughter Sam was a way to honor his dad's legacy as well as his own. On "Today" in 2024, Tiger reflected on the connection. "I'm so happy ... that I get to pass on some of stuff that is in me [because] of him," Tiger said.
Sam Woods grew up a child of divorce
One of the tragic details about Tiger Woods' children is that their parents went through a very public and salacious divorce when the kids were young. Following the golfer's car crash in November 2009, reports of his infidelity came out, and it was revealed that the PGA champion famously cheated on his wife when Sam Woods was only a few years old. Multiple women alleged that while Tiger was married to the mother of his children, he had affairs with them. This ultimately led to a divorce between Sam's parents in 2010 after they had been married for almost six years.
Woods took responsibility for the illicit affairs and admitted he was at fault and therefore the reason the family no longer lived under the same roof. In an interview with Time in 2015, Tiger said, "I've taken the initiative with the kids, and told them up front, 'Guys, the reason why we're not in the same house, why we don't live under the same roof, Mommy and Daddy, is because Daddy made some mistakes.'" Because of the controversy surrounding her dad at the time, Sam was followed to school by paparazzi when she was only 2 years old, an invasion of privacy she would not have experienced otherwise. Tiger Woods and his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren's, blended family eventually learned to peacefully co-exist, and in his interview with Time, Tiger said, "She [Nordegren] is one of my best friends now, and it's all because of my kids."
Sam Woods helped her famous dad be more patient
Becoming a parent for the first time comes with numerous challenges and learning curves. While it's the parents' job to teach their children, often children unintentionally end up teaching their parents important traits and lessons as well. During "A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Playing Lessons" for Golf Digest in 2021, Tiger Woods shared a round of golf and conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith during which he revealed what he learned from his daughter, Sam Woods.
The PGA champion disclosed that he has a close relationship with his only daughter whom he learned from despite her being a child. Being a protective "girl dad" has taught Tiger Woods many parenting lessons, one of which he revealed to Pinkett Smith. When she asked Tiger what lesson his daughter taught him, he initially responded with a joke and answered, "I don't like boys." The professional golfer then grew serious and said that because of Sam, he learned how to be more patient as a parent and as a person overall.
Although Sam was 13 at the time of the interview, Tiger still referred to her as "Daddy's little girl" and admitted he did not want her to ever leave home. The world golf champion was admittedly protective of his oldest child, but the very next day after Tiger's interview, Sam would experience that feeling of protectiveness over her dad as well.
Tiger Woods' car crashes affected his daughter
The day after Tiger Woods filmed his interview on "A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Playing Lessons," tragedy struck for the golf champion. When Sam Woods was 13, her dad, who had previously been involved in a 2009 car crash, nearly died in another serious car accident on February 23, 2021. The rollover crash led to major injuries for Tiger who had to get several surgeries as a result.
Typically, it's the parents' job to worry about their children, but when a parent ends up in the hospital, the roles switch. Tiger's tragic incident understandably scared Sam and caused her to feel more protective over her father. About a year after his 2021 crash, Tiger's daughter opened up about the experience during a speech at the World Golf Hall of Fame and called it one of the scariest moment of his life as well as hers (via Hello!). "We didn't know if you'd come home with two legs or not," Tiger's daughter said. In March 2026, the PGA tour winner was involved in another car crash near his home in Florida, and was subsequently charged with a DUI.
Tiger Woods' daughter was not always a golf fan
Tiger Woods' son, Charlie Woods, eventually took up the sport of golf himself, but it took a while for both of Tiger's children to appreciate the game. Sam Woods' famous father first handed her a golf club when she was only a few weeks old, and some of her first public outings were at her dad's golf games. However, being so embedded in the sport from birth was not something Sam chose or necessarily wanted.
There is a sad reason Tiger Woods' daughter is not too fond of golf. From Sam's point of view, the fact that her father was a professional sports champion had a largely negative impact on her childhood. The frequent travel and time spent apart that was necessary for his career took time away from him being there for her as a parent while she was growing up. In his interview on "Today," Tiger explained why Sam felt the way she did about his profession. "She has ... a negative connotation to the game, because when she was growing up, golf took Daddy away from her," Tiger said. "I had to leave, and I'd be gone for weeks." Rather than connect over the sport that made her dad famous, the father-daughter duo bonded over different topics.
Tiger Woods' daughter gave his induction speech at the World Golf Hall of Fame
As part of the stunning transformation of Tiger Woods' only daughter, Sam Woods, she grew to be more comfortable in the spotlight. In March 2022, Sam was part of a momentous accomplishment in her dad's life and career. The world champion golfer's daughter gave an amusing and touching speech in his honor before his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame. Tiger Woods' daughter brought him to tears with her words, and was so moved by his daughter's speech that he shared a picture from the day to Instagram of him with his family. "Having Sam introduce me and my family there watching, it made it even that more special," the PGA champion captioned the post.
Although only a teenager at the time, Sam remained poised beyond her years while talking about her dad's previously mentioned accident in the speech. Sam discussed how proud she was of her father for getting back onto the green after sustaining serious injuries, calling him a "fighter" who defied the odds. "Dad, I inducted you into the Dad hall of fame a long time ago," Sam said before presenting him to be inducted at the World Golf Hall of Fame (via YouTube).
Sam Woods supported her dad during one of his golf championships
Another major part of Sam Woods' stunning transformation is how she dealt with an old wound from childhood. As mentioned, Sam held resentment toward the sport of golf for taking her father away from her as a child. While golf still may not be her favorite sport, in December 2023, the 16-year-old showed that she had come around to having a famous golfer as a dad. Tiger Woods participated in the PNC Championship's Pro-Am held in Orlando, Florida, that year, and Sam was there to support her dad, in more ways than one.
Tiger's daughter did more than just cheer her dad on from the sidelines; she caddied for her famous father during the championship for the first time, an indication that she had at least somewhat come around to her dad golfing regularly. Tiger's daughter held his golf clubs and drove the golf cart across the green during the championship game as he played alongside his son, Charlie Woods. While the championship game did not end in a golf win for Tiger, it certainly was a win for family time.
The year after the 2023 PNC Championship, it was tee time for Tiger again, and his two children joined him on the golf course once more for the annual tournament. Sam was her dad's caddy for the second time at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club where the family trio bonded over the game that made Tiger famous.
Sam Woods won a state title in soccer
There is no denying that Tiger Woods passed down the athletic gene to both of his children. Golf may be the chosen sport of Tiger and Charlie Woods, but Sam Woods took up a different sport altogether: soccer. Sharpening her athletic skills was a large part of the stunning transformation of Tiger's daughter in high school. Sam played on The Benjamin School varsity girls soccer team, and showed she had what it took to help the team achieve victory.
The teenager helped her team win the Florida 2A Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state title in girls soccer in March 2025, only a few months after she caddied for her dad. This time, the familial roles were reversed; Sam's famous father cheered her on like she previously did for him. The big game was held at the Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand, Florida, where Sam was also supported by her mom, Elin Nordegren, who was in the audience.
Sam played the central defender on her team, and the win was extra special since it was the first time her school had won the girls soccer state championship. Sam and her dad shared a hug in celebration after the historic win, and his pride was evident. When asked about his daughter's win after a tournament of his own, Tiger responded, "To be able to end her high school career like that and to go on as a state champion is pretty cool" (via EssentiallySports).
The soccer champion won a second state title
PGA winner Tiger Woods has passed the baton of championship down to his daughter. Tiger may still be the most famous athlete in the Woods family, but unlike him, his daughter, Sam Woods, is expertly skilled in more than just one sport. Not only did Sam demonstrate her incredible athletic ability and determination as a soccer star with impressive footwork, but she was a track star as well. On May 10, 2025, shortly before her high school graduation, Sam ended her time at school on a major high.
The golf champion's daughter showed off her athletic skills when she helped The Benjamin School's track and field team win the FHSAA team championship, the second state title she helped achieve for her high school. Tiger's only daughter carried the baton into track greatness, earning a total of 13 points for her team during the track meet, and contributed to winning the Class 1A state championship. In the 100-meter hurdles, Sam placed 18th and took 17th place in the 400-meter hurdles. The track star ran third in both the 4x800-meter and the 4x400-meter relay during the meet where she helped secure a win for the team.
Sam Woods enrolled at a prestigious university
Tiger Woods and his daughter, Sam Woods, have more in common than just athletic talent; the father-and-daughter sports champions are both intellectually gifted as well. Sam attended The Benjamin School in Palm Beach County, Florida, where she graduated in 2025. Part of her stunning transformation was her decision to further her education after high school and move out of state for college.
Like her father, Sam went on to study at Stanford University in California in the fall of 2025, to pursue psychology and biology. In the 1990s, her famous dad studied economics at the prestigious school, but left after only two years because his golf career took off. The elite West Coast college boasts both gifted academic programs as well as highly respected sports teams, the best of both worlds for Tiger's multi-talented daughter.