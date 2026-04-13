The Glaring Sign That David & Victoria Beckham Are The Problem In Feud With Son Brooklyn

While it's hard to believe, even nepo babies can struggle in life – just look at Brooklyn Beckham. In January 2026, Brooklyn lifted the veil on his feud with parents David and Victoria Beckham, airing all kinds of dirty laundry in the process. While some people think that Brooklyn is the problem in the family and should stop complaining, there are plenty of signs that point to David and Victoria as the catalysts for drama in their son's life. After all, Victoria allegedly stole the first dance with her son when Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz, and danced inappropriately with him at that. We now have more evidence in Brooklyn's favor, because one of his ex-girlfriends has spoken out.

Before Peltz and Brooklyn got married and built a lavish life together, Brooklyn dated Hana Cross, a model from the U.K. The two of them split in 2019 after having dated for nine months. She broke her silence about the relationship in an April 12 exclusive with Hello! and spilled the tea on what it was like to be with him and around his famous parents — and it wasn't great.

Cross seemed to believe all the bombshell accusations that Brooklyn leveled at his parents earlier in 2026. She agreed with Brooklyn, telling the outlet, "I guess it shocked his family, too... but it summed up a lot of my own experiences as well and the way that their family as a brand does act."

One of the things that Brooklyn included in his jaw-dropping Instagram Stories was that his family "values public promotion and endorsements above all else ... Brand Beckham comes first" (via People). For that to essentially be confirmed by Cross, who is no longer in a relationship with Brooklyn and who wouldn't seem to have a clear motive to lie for him, seems fairly damning for David and Victoria.