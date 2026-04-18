Yellowstone Stars Whose Lives Have Been Filled With Tragedy

Known for playing Thomas Rainwater's stoic and unwaveringly loyal righthand man Mo, Mo Brings Plenty reprised the role for the spinoff series "Marshals." In 2024, Plenty's nephew and fellow "Yellowstone" franchise alum Cole Brings Plenty was found dead at 27 after going missing for five days. Amid his disappearance, Cole had been named as a suspect in a domestic violence case in Kansas and both his family, Plenty, and their castmates asked the public for help locating him.

Cole's body was tragically discovered in a rural Kansas area on April 5, 2024, and in a press release, Lawrence Police Department stated, "There is no indication of foul play." Two years after his untimely passing, Plenty has remained vocal about the lack of effort he believes the authorities have put into investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Plenty stated that he believed his nephew had been murdered and criticized the department's lack of effort.

"He was my nephew, but he was like a son to me. And for his murder to go uninvestigated, and for it to be written off as 'no foul play,' because they didn't want to invest anything into it? It's heartbreaking," he told the publication. "Because I saw his body, I saw the evidence that is there that someone caught him. So for them to say that there was nothing, I can't believe that. I still can't."