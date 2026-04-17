Kristi Noem Won't Give Up Her Dramatic Makeup Even On The Farm
Kristi Noem has finally broken her silence after Bryon Noem's scandal with a cryptic video on Instagram. The clip she shared showed her farm, suggesting that she may be hiding out at her family's ranch. Yet, despite the chaos in all areas of the former DHS Secretary's life these days, it seems that she hasn't totally lost sight of who she is. She followed up yesterday's Instagram story with another one today. And, this one showed that life on the farm hasn't affected her makeup routine at all.
"We might be a little excited to see each other," Kristi captioned a photo of her video calling with a baby, who appears to be her 1-year-old granddaughter. In the screen grab, Kristi and the baby are both rocking big, open-mouthed smiles. And, while only a zoomed-in shot of Kristi's face is visible, it's easy to see that she's still sporting her usual style. Long, wavy hair extensions underneath a baseball cap are part of the quintessential Kristi aesthetic that earned her the "ICE Barbie" nickname. And, the "Republican makeup" she never seems to take off was also still there in all its glory.
Kristi Noem is past due for a new look
It sure doesn't seem like caked-on makeup and massive falsies are the ideal look for enjoying nature out on the farm. Apparently, though, Kristi Noem just can't quit her cosmetics, even though her makeup routine got a major downgrade since her younger years. Yet, if anyone thought her life's recent tumultuousness would inspire her to go back to her roots with her beauty preferences, it's clearly time to think again. While the screenshot is a bit blurry, it's easy to see that she's wearing heavy foundation and dark, drawn-on brows. She's also rocking her usual smoky eye and thick, black eyeliner.
Kristi's rise and fall has been a wild ride, and over the course of the past month, everything has come to a head. Between Donald Trump kicking her to the curb in her DHS role, the bombshell report about Bryon Noem, and news that his obscene spending led the pair to rack up a ton of debt, it's safe to assume that Kristi is at rock bottom. For many people, this would mean it's time to turn over a new leaf. And, life on the farm may do just that. But, we think a new, lower-maintenance beauty routine to match might work more wonders than she thinks.