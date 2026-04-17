Kristi Noem Won't Give Up Her Dramatic Makeup Even On The Farm

Kristi Noem has finally broken her silence after Bryon Noem's scandal with a cryptic video on Instagram. The clip she shared showed her farm, suggesting that she may be hiding out at her family's ranch. Yet, despite the chaos in all areas of the former DHS Secretary's life these days, it seems that she hasn't totally lost sight of who she is. She followed up yesterday's Instagram story with another one today. And, this one showed that life on the farm hasn't affected her makeup routine at all.

Kristi Noem/Instagram

"We might be a little excited to see each other," Kristi captioned a photo of her video calling with a baby, who appears to be her 1-year-old granddaughter. In the screen grab, Kristi and the baby are both rocking big, open-mouthed smiles. And, while only a zoomed-in shot of Kristi's face is visible, it's easy to see that she's still sporting her usual style. Long, wavy hair extensions underneath a baseball cap are part of the quintessential Kristi aesthetic that earned her the "ICE Barbie" nickname. And, the "Republican makeup" she never seems to take off was also still there in all its glory.