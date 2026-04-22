Unflattering Photos Jeanine Pirro Probably Doesn't Want You To See
Jeanine Pirro has had a long and storied career. She has been an assistant district attorney, a district attorney, a judge, a TV star, and, now, the United States attorney for the District of Columbia, serving under Donald Trump. And, based on the former Fox News host's muscular body, it's clear that she works just as hard to look as tough as she acts. Despite her efforts to put her best foot forward in public appearances, there are some images of Pirro that she likely wouldn't want anyone to see.
With decades of being in front of the camera, there is no shortage of unflattering pics of Pirro, and the internet has only made them easier to find and share. These shots paint a picture of Pirro that goes against her carefully created image of being a strong prosecutor, making her look like someone who, at best, is out of touch with reality and, at worst, struggles to keep her cool. Whatever the case, Pirro may want to do all she can to make these images vanish.
Jeanine Pirro appeared to be in a horror movie
This unsettling black and white photo, taken at the Mar-a-Lago 2025 New Year's Eve party, features Jeanine Pirro with Stephen Miller and Dan Scavino. All three figures look like they could be stepping out of one of James Wan's horror movies.
Dan Scavino's wide-eyed gaze would even scare "The Shining" twins. And there's a reason Gavin Newsom keeps comparing Miller to Voldemort. Maybe Pirro is hoping the group photo will get all three of them cast in a remake of "The Munsters," but chances are it will just give children nightmares.
Jeanine Pirro seemed out of it on her show
On March 28, 2020, Jeanine Pirro showed up 15 minutes late for her Fox News show, "Justice with Judge Jeanine." When she did finally appear, viewers quickly noticed something was off. Pirro's speech was slower than usual, and she was noticeably out of sorts. Online, people began to wonder if the judge had been drinking.
Judge Jeanine missed the first segment of her show tonight because of "technical difficulties" and then hosted the rest of it in this condition pic.twitter.com/KxGGBXUkly
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 29, 2020
Pirro's purported drinking had already become a topic of conversation, with Cecily Strong playing the host on "Saturday Night Live," and this moment only fueled the rumors. An insider refuted the claims that Pirro was inebriated, and Fox News explained that the issues stemmed from format changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic (via The Wrap).
Jeanine Pirro's press conference meltdown
The Trump administration had a tough start to 2026. Things kicked into gear in February when the Department of Homeland Security was partially shut down. The pressure continued to grow in March, when Kristi Noem was kicked to the curb after her disastrous Congress hearings. Not long after that, Jeanine Pirro lost her cool in front of the press.
Pirro became enraged, yelling that her time as the US attorney for the District of Columbia had seen many more prosecutions than her predecessor. Her aggravated response was not what most would expect from an experienced prosecutor.
Jeanine Pirro may not have read The Great Gatsby
Suggesting that no one in Donald Trump's administration paid attention in their high school literature class, the president held a "The Great Gatsby" themed party at Mar-a-Lago on Halloween, and Jeanine Pirro was dressed to the nines. Here, Pirro posed with Marco Rubio and his wife Jeanette while Trump seemed dazed in the background.
Not only was the whole party blasted for being out-of-touch, Pirro's look wasn't her best. Her red lipstick was much too bright for the 'fit and appeared to be applied sloppily. Additionally, her gravity-defying hairdo wasn't evoking the Roaring '20s, but a wind tunnel.
Was Jeanine Pirro wearing football pads under her blazer?
Looking at this photo, it would be easy to believe that Jeanine Pirro is hiding football pads under her blazer in case she needs to tackle anyone who gets too close. Or maybe Pirro is doing too many shoulder presses during her regular workouts.
It doesn't help that the blazer isn't working with the rest of her outfit. The big gold buttons make it look like the kind of jacket a fancy restaurant keeps in the back and forces a patron to wear if they don't meet the dress code.
Did Donald Trump use his Sharpie on Jeanine Pirro's suit?
Jeanine Pirro took to Instagram in August 2025 to discuss a man throwing a sandwich at a federal officer on the streets of Washington, D.C. In the video, Pirro excitedly discusses the decision to charge the sandwich tosser with assaulting a police officer, but another mystery was created: who threw ink all over Pirro's suit?
It could be that Donald Trump, who really loves Sharpies, decided to spruce up Pirro's outfit with some ink blots. Or, considering JD Vance's rumored encounter with a couch, perhaps the VP selected this outfit for Pirro, as it somewhat resembles the pattern of a sofa.