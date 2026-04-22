Unflattering Photos Jeanine Pirro Probably Doesn't Want You To See

Jeanine Pirro has had a long and storied career. She has been an assistant district attorney, a district attorney, a judge, a TV star, and, now, the United States attorney for the District of Columbia, serving under Donald Trump. And, based on the former Fox News host's muscular body, it's clear that she works just as hard to look as tough as she acts. Despite her efforts to put her best foot forward in public appearances, there are some images of Pirro that she likely wouldn't want anyone to see.

With decades of being in front of the camera, there is no shortage of unflattering pics of Pirro, and the internet has only made them easier to find and share. These shots paint a picture of Pirro that goes against her carefully created image of being a strong prosecutor, making her look like someone who, at best, is out of touch with reality and, at worst, struggles to keep her cool. Whatever the case, Pirro may want to do all she can to make these images vanish.