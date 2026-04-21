The Best And Worst Dressed Stars At Coachella 2026

Since the mid-2010s, Coachella has doubled as a de facto extension of the various worldwide fashion weeks. Or, in this case, weekends. In lieu of runways, the festival, which takes place in Indio, California, provides artists with elaborate stages and influencers with perfect natural lighting to showcase their style. So, what is it about dust, the desert, and caviar chicken nuggets (yes, really) that makes the great and the good of pop music go all out with their outfits?

Well, it's been going on since the festival first pitched up at the Empire Polo Club, when celebs like Johnny Deep and Paris Hilton got dolled up and photographed by the paparazzi. But once Instagram and TikTok became fixtures on our phones, everyone attending could curate their own Coachella catwalks. "[Coachella is] such a big commercial opportunity for brands and influencers," fashion editor Ebony-Renee Baker told The Guardian in 2022. "[I]t's just gotten so huge now and is observed all over the world".

Indeed, millions of people watch around the world via YouTube, and the social media engagement only continues to grow. In that case, it's no surprise that artists and attendees want to look their best. So, let's take a look at this year's chicest celebs and concertgoers (plus the fashion flops).