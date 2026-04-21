The Best And Worst Dressed Stars At Coachella 2026
Since the mid-2010s, Coachella has doubled as a de facto extension of the various worldwide fashion weeks. Or, in this case, weekends. In lieu of runways, the festival, which takes place in Indio, California, provides artists with elaborate stages and influencers with perfect natural lighting to showcase their style. So, what is it about dust, the desert, and caviar chicken nuggets (yes, really) that makes the great and the good of pop music go all out with their outfits?
Well, it's been going on since the festival first pitched up at the Empire Polo Club, when celebs like Johnny Deep and Paris Hilton got dolled up and photographed by the paparazzi. But once Instagram and TikTok became fixtures on our phones, everyone attending could curate their own Coachella catwalks. "[Coachella is] such a big commercial opportunity for brands and influencers," fashion editor Ebony-Renee Baker told The Guardian in 2022. "[I]t's just gotten so huge now and is observed all over the world".
Indeed, millions of people watch around the world via YouTube, and the social media engagement only continues to grow. In that case, it's no surprise that artists and attendees want to look their best. So, let's take a look at this year's chicest celebs and concertgoers (plus the fashion flops).
Best: Sabrina Carpenter's '70s swag
Sabrina Carpenter's headline set turned Coachella into "Sabrinawood," and she certainly dressed the part. The "Short 'n' Sweet" singer wore a few stunning custom Dior looks, but this shimmering gold mini dress, with billowing wing-like sleeves, was the pièce de résistance of Dior don Jonathan Anderson's work.
It was perfect for Carpenter's retro brand of pop. The getup is Dolly Parton meets Cher meets Tina Turner. That is to say, it's a 'fit fit for a headliner.
Worst: Katseye's chaotic week one outfits
Coachella 2026 was Katseye's first time playing the festival and, if their outfits are anything to go by, they were determined to make a statement. The five-piece performed, sans their sixth member Manon Bannerman, in a heady mix of bright pink, purple, baby blue, and black.
The look is somewhere between lingerie and a Walmart pirate costume. If you've ever heard Katseye's music, whether it's the in-your-face beats of "Gnarly" or Eurodance-inspired "Pinky-Up," then you'll know it's pretty chaotic. So, at least there's some cohesion between the HYBE group's image and their songs.
Best: Fakemink's denim was to die for
At an event where so many artists and festival-goers are dressed to the nines, Fakemink dressed to the... ones or twos. But sometimes, less is more. The British rapper wore a plain white tee with glittering vintage Dior jeans, which originally hit the runway in 2006 when the fashion house was under the direction of Hedi Slimane.
Rather than have elaborate costume changes or a full custom designer look, Fakemink drew attention to one statement item. The devil is in the details with this look, and it's some pretty impressive detailing.
Worst: Julian Casablancas' crime tee
When the Strokes played Coachella's first weekend, frontman Julian Casablancas donned a black T-shirt with the Amazon Prime logo, but instead of the name of Jeff Bezos' company it read "Crime." It doesn't take a detective to work out what he was trying to say with that one.
It calls to mind the ironic logo parody tee trend — think Anne Hathaway in a "fed up" FedEx shirt — that seemed to be inescapable on college campuses some decades ago. For someone in their 40s playing one of the biggest corporate festivals in 2026, it hits a little differently.
Best: Lykke Li's muted monochrome
Lykke Li dressed somewhere between a Berghain bouncer and a B-movie bank robber. The Swedish songstress wore an oversized black leather hooded jacket and knee-high black boots. The minimal and muted look contrasted nicely with the kaleidoscopic colours and garish patterns you'd associate with Coachella.
The cherry on top was Li's Maison Margiela-esque face mask-slash-heist tights. The Parisian fashion house is known for anonymizing its models with masks to let the art speak for itself, and at a festival where people are so keen to be seen, the "I Follow Rivers" singer did the same.
Worst: Teddy Swims looked like he was swimming in his coat
"Lose Control" singer Teddy Swims has a more-is-more approach to fashion, but this is one look we'd like to see less and less of. His big red coat had it all: patchwork, typography, and some vaguely gothic embroidery.
But Swims didn't stop there. His ensemble also included a baby pink shirt, tie, and shorts combo, as well as a pair of pink-tinted sunnies. Well, he'll need said rose-colored glasses if he wants to look back on this outfit fondly. FYI, he's also one of our absolute worst-dressed celebs at the 2026 Grammys.
Best: Blackpink's Lisa looked angelic
Lisa's on-stage style at Coachella week two made her seem like she was from another realm. She not only surprised us by hitting the stage, but also with this jaw-dropping look. It's yet another stunning style transformation moment for Blackpink's Lisa.
The K-Pop turned "White Lotus" star cameo'd at Anyma's set wearing a blond wig and dress straight out of the video game "Final Fantasy" to perform the track "Bad Angel." There's a touch of Grimes' 2021 Met Gala outfit to this look, and we're here for it.
Worst: Central Cee's brand bonanza
During his performance at Coachella's first weekend, Central Cee looked like he'd just come from playing "Supermarket Sweep" at a high-end department store. The 'fit was all brands, brands, and more brands.
The "BAND4BAND" rapper donned a custom Gap hoodie, custom Union Jack denim shorts, Louis Vuitton accessories, Prada sneakers, and a Gucci beanie. But that's not all: Cee also wore a bejeweled necklace worth $400,000 in the shape of Queen Elizabeth II's face. At the very least, the ensemble wasn't boring.
Best: Kylie Jenner's Justin Bieber tank
The Kardashian-Jenners are often seen in fashion's most sought-after pieces and donning designer garments, so it was refreshing to see Kylie Jenner let her hair down literally and metaphorically with this dressed-down tank.
As Justin Bieber was set to take the Coachella, er, Bieberchella stage, Jenner wore a bucket hat and a green sleeveless top adorned with a photograph of the "Daisies" crooner wearing shades. The tank is from Bieber's brand Skylrk. Although it's hardly archive Ann Demeulemeester or custom Schiaparelli, Coachella's about having fun — isn't it? Perhaps this will even become another fashion trend started by the Kardashians.
Worst: Iggy Pop's Iggy Pop uniform
Iggy Pop is famed for wearing, well, nothing on his top half while performing. "That just looks about right, you know?" said he in a 2016 chat with the Red Bull Music Academy regarding his stage clothing choices, or lack thereof. "I don't know why. I feel lost in a shirt. I just get lost."
So no, it didn't exactly come as a surprise when the former Stooge took the Mojave stage in 2026 without a shirt. Alas, he rocked a black jeans and boot combo that, unfortunately, lacked pizzazz. Sure, it's classic Iggy Pop, but we would've loved a little more edge from the icon.
Best: Hailey Bieber looked pretty in pink and yellow
Hailey Bieber's most stunning post-pregnancy looks have us floored. At the first weekend of Coachella 2026, she added to that oeuvre. She was there to support her husband Justin Bieber, as well as man the pop-up for her brand Rhode, in a stunning pink and yellow Dior lace dress.
The dress, from John Galliano's Fall 1998 collection, was bright and fun, as was Hailey's time at Coachella. "[S]uch a special weekend," she wrote in an Instagram carousel. "[S]o grateful for this beautiful life."
Worst: Emma Roberts' outfit was only fit to take out the trash
Emma Roberts' Coachella outfit made it look like she'd just rolled out of bed and was forced to throw anything on in a rush after forgetting to take the trash out.
The "Scream Queens" star wore a Still Here New York black tracksuit jacket, with pajama-esque Love Stories collab with Rotate shorts peeking beneath it, black sunglasses, and motorcycle boots. Although breaking the perceived fashion rules can lead to innovative looks, this one from Roberts just looked chaotic, and not in a good way.
Best: PinkPantheress' great British outfit
PinkPantheress took to the Mojave tent on Coachella's first weekend wearing a smart-casual masterclass. She sported a royal blue blazer with a Victoria's Secret Pink bra, jeans, and a pair of red ballet flats from UGG.
The singer-slash-producer repped her homeland while across the pond in more ways than one. Not only was her outfit the colors of the Union Jack, but the ensemble also felt like something you'd see at an early '00s British club or in the TV show "Skins." It's a look so U.K. coded, she might as well have dressed as a Beefeater.
Worst: Paris Hilton's played-out pink
Throughout 2026, Karoline Leavitt's pink looks have screamed White House Barbie, and not in a good way. Enter the Queen of Pink, Paris Hilton. Could she breathe new life into the color at Coachella the same year?
Frankly, no. She wore a cowboy-inspired pink and red bralette, adorned with love hearts, and matching tights. In the 2020s, from 2022's Barbiecore to the dusty pink of 2025 runways, we've been fed enough pink celebrity outfits. The last thing we needed was another one from the Hilton hotel heiress.
Best: Rachel Zoe plus Coachella equals a great outfit
"I'm pretty festival all year," said the stylist and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Rachel Zoe when speaking to The Zoe Report in 2022. "I'm a bit more of a glam version of it. For as long as I can remember I have been wearing Coachella-style clothes."
So the patron saint of boho wasn't going to miss the mark at the festival. In 2026, she wore her signature massive sunglasses with a billowing white dress and platform heels to kick off the festivities. C'est chic!
Worst: Justin Trudeau isn't quite John F. Kennedy Jr.
Thanks to Ryan Murphy's "Love Story," 2026 fashion has been influenced by the timeless style of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in a major way. Whether he meant to or not, Justin Trudeau, Canada's former prime minister, went full JFK Jr. at Coachella in his backwards cap.
Alongside his new girlfriend, pop star Katy Perry, Trudeau wore a Montréal Alouettes dad cap turned 180 degrees. But the vibe here is less Kennedy and more Steve Buscemi's "How do you do, fellow kids?" meme from "30 Rock."
Best: Slayyyter's corset slayed
"I like being very hands on with my costume design," Slayyyter told Vogue in 2026 about her first week performance Coachella outfit. "[E]very time I make my own outfit, it just feels comfortable, I know what silhouettes and proportions I like on myself." Her effort definitely paid off.
On her top half, the "CRANK" singer donned a lace and chiffon corset, with a cap reading "Worst Girl at Coachella." She went all Kate Moss at Glastonbury with denim cut-offs and faux-muddied boots. She may call herself the worst girl in America, but this is one of the best Coachella outfits.
Worst: Katy Perry's plain tee plea
Despite twinning with her new man, the aforementioned Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry's look was a little blah. The "Roar" singer and part-time astronaut wore a slogan tee that read, "pls do not give me a rip off your vape no matter what I say."
Although the slogan tee returned in 2026, clothes should be funny or fabulous (or both). Unfortunately, this look had neither quality. On the flip side, Perry's playful Trudeau age gap joke aimed at haters and her ex landed better.
Best: Sombr's stylish Valentino two-piece rocked
There's been some chatter about whether or not Sombr's reheating Harry Styles' sartorial nachos. But the Valentino brand ambassador's look at Coachella weekend one was not only a great advert for the Italian fashion house, but gave the the New York pop star a chance to show off his own style.
He wore a studded leather jacket with the number 77 stitched into the back (a reference to his debut album), trousers, and a lace shirt. One might argue that it is more a rockstar look than a pop star one. So, keep on rockin', Sombr.
Worst: Justin Bieber's workoutwear wasn't right for the main stage
At Justin Bieber's headline show at the second weekend of the festival, it looked like he'd just come for a cardio session at the local gym. The "One Less Lonely Girl" singer and Twitch streamer wore a red sleeveless hoodie with a matching beanie and oversized shorts from his own clothing line, Skylrk.
It was giving boxer who needed to cut weight for his next fight, more than a much-anticipated festival headliner. Oh, well. As far as this ensemble is concerned, it's too late now for Bieber to say sorry.
Best: Ethel Cain came through looking sleek and stylish
Ethel Cain took a leaf out of Sabrina Carpenter's book by getting a Dior-designed look, and it worked a treat. She looked every bit the gothic star at Coachella 2026, in a dress befitting of a vampire that has a RealReal account.
"I was so tickled at seeing a [black silk headpiece] made especially to go with my dress," Cain said to Vogue in 2026. "I already loved the dress from the sketch alone, but the blossoms were what truly sealed the deal for me." Us too.
Worst: Holly Humberstone's gothic gear
Now for goth gone wrong. Holly Humberstone's white and black corset, with on-theme skirt and black lace-up boots at Coachella's second weekend was all a little too Wednesday Addams.
The look is basically a gothic take on the coquette core trend, with its ruffled fabrics, lace, and general old-timey-ness. It's an aesthetic that really hit fever pitch circa 2024'; the British singer-songwriter's ensemble looks a little passé in 2026. She's not alone: Kimberly Guilfoyle's attempt at the coquette trend for her son's prom was also a total disaster.
Best: Olivia Rodrigo's cute top and cool jeans
When Olivia Rodrigo joined Addison Rae during her second weekend Coachella set, she kept it cute. The "Drivers License" singer rocked a look that was very much her own thing that also totally complemented the "Aquamarine" singer's style.
At the first weekend, as she did the second, Rae wore a bralette. So, Rodrigo matched her energy in an R and M Leathers pink bra with a bow at its center, and paired the top with casual low-rise jeans.
Worst: Go on Clipse's monochrome looks, give us nothing
The rap duo consisting of brothers Pusha T and Malice could have taken a bigger sartorial swing at Coachella 2026. Notwithstanding Pusha T's Pavé diamond'd anchor necklace, their monochrome T-shirt and trousers were just... meh.
No, they didn't look bad, but the relatively simple black T-shirts were just that. A fairly underwhelming move for the two fashion icons, who happen to be long-time collaborators with Louis Vuitton's menswear creative director Pharrell Williams. Heck, Williams literally produced their 2025 album, and his French employers provided their stunning pink suits at the 2026 Grammys. Just make the call, guys.
Best: María Zardoya's wonderful white look
Say what you will about the music festival, but there sure were a lot of fashion highs this year. Not for Radio, the solo project of The Marías' María Zardoya, wore a wild white look that was over-the-top and operatic in the best way at Coachella 2026.
The McQueen design, custom-made for the singer, saw Zardoya, in the best way possible, look like a swan that had just turned human. It features large wing-like furry arms with a tight white corset and spiral-cut skirt beneath. The "No One Noticed" singer certainly made us notice with this look.