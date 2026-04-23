Business is booming at Fox News. Rupert Murdoch's right-leaning cable news net raked in $3.7 million in revenue during 2025 — in fact, that year's fourth quarter brought Fox News its highest ad revenues of any quarter in its history. It's fair to day that a big part of that success has been "The Five," the five-nights-a-week panel show in which five Fox personalities weigh in on the news of the day. That panel has featured various personalities over the years, but one constant has been Jessica Tarlov.

Tarlov began appearing on the network in 2017 as a contributor, before eventually joining Fox News on a full-time basis and becoming a regular on "The Five," the most popular show on television's highest-rated cable news network. As the show's viewers are well aware, Tarlov tends to stand out from her four co-hosts as the sole liberal on a panel of arch-conservatives. In addition to her role on "The Five," Tarlov also participates in other news coverage on Fox News, in addition to hosting her own podcast, "Raging Moderates," joined by co-host Scott Galloway.

Prior to coming to Fox News, though, Tarlov held some non-TV jobs. In addition to her previous role as a senior strategist with a consulting firm, she's also vice president of research and consumer insight for Bustle Digital Group, a gig she juggles with her Fox News duties. Meanwhile, viewers of "The Five" are likely unaware that she's technically Dr. Tarlov, having earned a PhD in government from the prestigious London School of Economics — just one of many fascinating facts about her that may not be commonly known. To correct that, read on to find out what you never knew about Fox News' Jessica Tarlov.