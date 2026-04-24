Tragic, Real-Life Details About Ivanka Trump

Being Donald Trump's daughter comes with some serious perks: riches, fame, connections, and status, to name a few. But the downsides are just as many, if not more, than the upsides of carrying the Trump name. No one knows this better than Ivanka Trump. She's arguably one of the most talked about women in the world. Some can't stand her because of who her father is, while others adore her for the same reason.

Ivanka dipped her toes into the tumultuous political waters of Washington, D.C., during her father's first presidential term, serving as an unpaid advisor to the president during this time. She took a lot of heat for her role, and when Donald's term ended, so did the eldest Trump daughter's dalliance with politics. Ivanka Trump appeared to be distancing herself from her father, especially as it became clear he was going to take another go at the presidency after losing to former President Joe Biden in 2020. In a statement, she assured the public that her love for her father remained unchanged, but that she was done with politics.

Ivanka's life has never really been normal. In interviews, she's been candid about this, but she's always insisted that, even though her father was a workaholic when she was a kid, he was always there for her when she needed him. "He always made us [her and her two brothers] his top priority," Ivanka told CNN in 2016. "It didn't mean he was home every night for dinner. He wasn't," she admitted. During a 2026 interview on "The Diary Of A CEO" podcast, Ivanka reiterated that her father and mother were never "absent" parents when host Steven Bartlett suggested as much. Ivanka might have more money and fame than she knows what to do with, but her life has been anything but a fairytale.