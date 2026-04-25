Big Name Celebs Who Turned On Donald Trump Once He Entered Politics

Before he became one of the most polarizing figures in modern politics, President Donald Trump was a familiar presence in celebrity social circles. A business mogul from New York whose enterprises covered everything from real estate to the media and everything in between, he was a fixture at high-profile events — from the Met Gala to Fashion Week shows to exclusive film premieres — and forged A-list friendships that seemed to have been built on shared power, glamour, and influence.

Politics, however, reshuffled some dynamics. When Trump's presidential ambitions took center stage in the 2010s and he began transitioning to his new life as a political lightning rod, many of the acquaintances he had accumulated during his years as a larger-than-life, multi-hyphenate businessman began coming apart at the seams. Some distanced themselves from the controversial politician discreetly, while others did it vociferously.

For most, this severance from the U.S. president happened along ideological lines. And it was all the more pronounced in an era where social media-driven optics can make or break a reputation. Big-league actors, music industry heavyweights, television icons, and other celebs who once rubbed shoulders with Trump rewrote the terms of their associations with him after he accelerated his bids for the presidency.

Rearranged though they might be today, those past friendships remain recorded in the pages and photos of Hollywood history. Here are some major celebs who turned on Trump after he entered politics.