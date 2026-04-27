Kaitlin Olson Has Undergone A Stunning Transformation

In the sitcom realm, the only female member of the main cast of "Seinfeld," Julia Louis-Dreyfus, walked so that Kaitlin Olson could run — straight into a car door after trying to shoplift a pair of shoes. Sure, Elaine Benes wasn't Manhattan's most upstanding citizen, but she didn't fake a baby's funeral, trick a stripper into giving his own daughter a lap dance, or dig up her mother's corpse. These are all storylines Olson was tasked with making funny as Deandra "Sweet Dee" Reynolds on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" — and she met the challenge.

Olson's portrayal of one of the worst people on television earned her bragging rights as one of the stars of the longest-running live-action sitcom. On "It's Always Sunny," Dee and her partners in crime — Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton) Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), and Ronald "Mac" McDonald (Rob McElhenney) — spend a lot of time cooking up schemes within the confines of their Philly dive bar, Paddy's Pub, but Olson grew up surrounded by wide open spaces on her family's farm in Oregon. "I started doing summer camp stuff in elementary school and loved doing the plays," she told BuzzFeed. "I liked making people laugh."

Olson couldn't have dreamed just how many people she'd be making laugh someday. And after years of establishing herself as a comic actor on her irreverent sitcom, she took her talents somewhere unexpected: to a police procedural. The success of her ABC series "High Potential" has made her one of TV's hottest actors, but growing up, Olson wasn't always so popular.