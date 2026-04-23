Why Reba McEntire & Rex Linn Haven't Made It Down The Aisle Yet
Reba McEntire and her longtime partner, Rex Linn, have shared several milestones, but there's one they appear to be dragging their feet around — the institution of marriage. When McEntire and Linn confirmed their engagement in 2025, it felt like their romance had taken a secure path forward. However, nearly a year later, there's been no forward movement regarding a date, guest list, or reception. Though the relationship between Linn and McEntire is full of green flags, their avoidance of walking down the aisle could raise some eyebrows, but the couple continues to insist they're quite fond of each other.
In an April 22 interview with "Extra," Linn admitted the couple has yet to set a date for the wedding, but they're "just enjoying our engagement right now." Linn divulged, "I'm having a blast," when it comes to simply living in the moment with McEntire. He also pointed toward the fact that McEntire might have a reason to not rush down the aisle — she was never the same after her divorce from Narvel Blackstock. Though Linn has never been married himself, he asserted, "I don't care," when asked about waiting to set a date.
It seems that Linn is just happy to be in a stable relationship with McEntire, no matter the status of their tax filings. However, Linn did let it slip that some semblance of wedding planning has taken place, as he dropped the location of their future nuptials.
Rex Linn and Reba McEntire want a down home wedding
While talking to "Extra," Rex Linn asserted that he and Reba McEntire have plans to eventually walk down the aisle at home. "We've got a great ranch in Tennessee," he said, referring to the ranch where Linn popped the question to McEntire on Christmas Eve 2024. According to People, the couple kept their engagement under wraps out of respect for those dealing with the wildfires in Los Angeles shortly thereafter. However, even with the location picked out, it seems the couple still has quite a bit of planning to do.
"We might have a small wedding, and then possibly have a big party," Linn continued. "We haven't figured that out yet." It seems that taking a laid-back approach to their nuptials has been the couple's plan from the start. McEntire stated (via People) that she "totally was thrilled" when Linn proposed and that she immediately asked, "When do you want to do this?" Apparently, Linn has been the one wanting to savor the engagement; McEntire recalled that his response was, "Let's have fun with the engagement time."
Considering all the wonderful things McEntire has to say about Linn, it seems that the duo is truly enjoying each other's company and not looking to rush to the altar, even if friends are trying to help plan the wedding. According to People, "Reba" actor Melissa Peterman has offered to make their "banana pudding, Nilla Wafer" wedding cake. Now all the couple has to do is set a date.