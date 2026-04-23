Why Reba McEntire & Rex Linn Haven't Made It Down The Aisle Yet

Reba McEntire and her longtime partner, Rex Linn, have shared several milestones, but there's one they appear to be dragging their feet around — the institution of marriage. When McEntire and Linn confirmed their engagement in 2025, it felt like their romance had taken a secure path forward. However, nearly a year later, there's been no forward movement regarding a date, guest list, or reception. Though the relationship between Linn and McEntire is full of green flags, their avoidance of walking down the aisle could raise some eyebrows, but the couple continues to insist they're quite fond of each other.

In an April 22 interview with "Extra," Linn admitted the couple has yet to set a date for the wedding, but they're "just enjoying our engagement right now." Linn divulged, "I'm having a blast," when it comes to simply living in the moment with McEntire. He also pointed toward the fact that McEntire might have a reason to not rush down the aisle — she was never the same after her divorce from Narvel Blackstock. Though Linn has never been married himself, he asserted, "I don't care," when asked about waiting to set a date.

It seems that Linn is just happy to be in a stable relationship with McEntire, no matter the status of their tax filings. However, Linn did let it slip that some semblance of wedding planning has taken place, as he dropped the location of their future nuptials.