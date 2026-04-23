Watch Out, Meghan! Carrie Underwood May Be The Newest Celeb Lifestyle Guru

In the world of celebrity, maintaining relevance is a tricky path to navigate. Oftentimes it seems the best route is to pivot, like Meghan Markle di when she launched her As ever lifestyle brand. Although there were several red flags in the rollout of Meghan's new venture, she managed to secure a Netflix deal and consistently sells out of jam on her website. However, it seems another diva has taken note of Meghan's route and just might be walking the path. Country music star Carrie Underwood was caught teasing fans on Facebook about a big new release on April 22. Though many were under the impression that new music was on the way, Underwood appears to instead be joining the lifestyle brand brigade.

In an April 23 Instagram post, Underwood showed off her new face while discussing the importance of "balanced wellness." In the video she mentions how "making choices throughout your day" can offer working moms some semblance of self-care. Fitness brand Fit52 was tagged in the posts, hinting at a brand partnership between the "Before He Cheats" singer and the wellness app. However, fans have noticed that Underwood's rollout of her collaboration with Fit52 includes telltale signs of inching into lifestyle brand territory. One fan on X noted that the mood board Underwood was using felt like "more than just fitness, maybe a lifestyle brand."

Although the pivot into this space might feel like a natural one for the singer, it might not help her outrun the bad press Underwood has gotten for her diva behavior. If anything, this might only draw more comparisons between her and Meghan.