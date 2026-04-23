Watch Out, Meghan! Carrie Underwood May Be The Newest Celeb Lifestyle Guru
In the world of celebrity, maintaining relevance is a tricky path to navigate. Oftentimes it seems the best route is to pivot, like Meghan Markle di when she launched her As ever lifestyle brand. Although there were several red flags in the rollout of Meghan's new venture, she managed to secure a Netflix deal and consistently sells out of jam on her website. However, it seems another diva has taken note of Meghan's route and just might be walking the path. Country music star Carrie Underwood was caught teasing fans on Facebook about a big new release on April 22. Though many were under the impression that new music was on the way, Underwood appears to instead be joining the lifestyle brand brigade.
In an April 23 Instagram post, Underwood showed off her new face while discussing the importance of "balanced wellness." In the video she mentions how "making choices throughout your day" can offer working moms some semblance of self-care. Fitness brand Fit52 was tagged in the posts, hinting at a brand partnership between the "Before He Cheats" singer and the wellness app. However, fans have noticed that Underwood's rollout of her collaboration with Fit52 includes telltale signs of inching into lifestyle brand territory. One fan on X noted that the mood board Underwood was using felt like "more than just fitness, maybe a lifestyle brand."
Although the pivot into this space might feel like a natural one for the singer, it might not help her outrun the bad press Underwood has gotten for her diva behavior. If anything, this might only draw more comparisons between her and Meghan.
Carrie Underwood and Meghan Markle share numerous similarities
Perhaps the swing toward a fitness and wellness rebrand for Carrie Underwood felt safe. She has tried several things outside of simply having a music career, including launching her own activewear brand CALIA in 2015. But, by 2021, Underwood stepped away from the company she created and co-founded. However, ever since Underwood's 2025 Inauguration Day performance for President Donald Trump soured her reputation, she has been trying to find her footing.
Meghan Markle might know a thing or two about rebuilding an image. In the wake of the Megxit scandal, she and husband Prince Harry took some time away. Now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are staging their comeback, Meghan's As ever brand seems to be playing a major part in rehabilitating her public persona. Perhaps this is what drew Underwood toward starting something similar — but the comparisons don't end there.
Even in Underwood's own promo on Instagram, her focus on balance felt fairly familiar. If anything, it seemed to be the same sentiment Meghan made when she discussed the concept of embracing imperfection in a November 2025 interview with Harper's Bazaar. While the two seem to be tiptoeing around each other, they both appear to have some uphill battles ahead when reclaiming their reputations. Of course, Underwood would do well to avoid some of the mistakes Meghan has made, like selling branded bookmarks that cost more than a meal.