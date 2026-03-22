The Most Inappropriate Outfits Kaitlan Collins Has Ever Worn
CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins is most often known for her diligent reporting, playful sparring with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and a typically robust professional wardrobe. Though Collins has gone toe to toe with several members of President Donald Trump's administration and seemingly come out on top, there have been times when the reporter wasn't putting her best foot forward. In fact, some outfits Collins has worn on-air would land her on a worst-dressed list. But even behind the scenes, it seems that "The Source" host has a penchant for grabbing an inappropriate garment from time to time.
There's much to be said about trying to appear approachable and laid back, but sometimes Collins has found herself inappropriately underdressed for the occasion. Though she can rock a red carpet look, as evidenced by Collins glamorous night out at the 2026 Oscars, there have been a handful of fumbles. It seems that finding the sweet spot for Collins might be more difficult than she lets on. From moments where Collins should have covered up for the circumstances, to daring dresses with short hemlines, there are plenty of times where Collins wore outfits that didn't meet the moment.
Kaitlan Collins had a barefoot broadcast
Though it was most likely a joke, Kaitlan Collins still went out of her way to post to Instagram in August 2019 a photo showing her prepping for a broadcast. The caption read, "Coming at you live from my sister's front yard, it's me, barefoot," and the image does, in fact, show Collins in a plain T-shirt, ripped jean shorts, and no shoes. Though she might have been wanting to reminisce on what life was like before Collins' CNN fame, and the more casual part of her 'fit likely wouldn't be on camera, here it reads just a little too laid back.
Kaitlan Collins underwhelmed for Taylor Swift
In August 2023, Kaitlan Collins posted a mirror selfie with a friend to Instagram bragging that she was going to see Taylor Swift "with 70,239 of my closest friends." While the sneakers, jeans, and black top might have felt functional for an arena event, they also underwhelm. Instead of coming off as effortless, Collins ultimately looks a bit underdressed for the occasion. If anything, the look is giving more mom-as-chaperone vibes. Had Collins accessorized with some bold jewelry or even thrown on a cowboy boot, the look could have been elevated instead of inappropriately boring.
Kaitlan Collins confused on the red carpet
In December 2024 Kaitlan Collins attended the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., joking on Instagram that she essentially saw "a Grateful Dead cover band." While Collins does have a penchant for spicy little black dresses, here her black and white ensemble failed to impress. The thin spaghetti straps don't feel refined enough for the event, and the cut of the skirt is a bit short for the occasion. Plus, the strange cape detail distracts instead of elevates the look, making the whole thing confusing.
Kaitlan Collins showed a little too much leg
While Kaitlan Collins has shown off her killer legs in the past, she pushed the limits of what's appropriate for television to promote her stint on "Who Wants to be a Millionaire." As seen in a September 2025 Instagram post, Collins sits next to fellow CNN reporter Jake Tapper as they prepare to put their knowledge to the test. However, Collins' outfit choice feels skimpy in comparison to Tapper's full suit. Though her blazer is lovely and fits well, it's paired with shorts or a skirt that leave her legs spicily on display.
Kaitlan Collins wore a low cut in London
In September 2025 Kaitlan Collins took a trip to London, England, as evidenced by her Instagram post captioned, "Big Ben and bigger hats." Though Collins ultimately dressed better than many others during Donald Trump's U.K. visit, she still managed to push the envelope. A notoriously buttoned-up society like the Brits might not fully appreciate just how low Collins' V-neck top was on her dress. Of course, the dress itself is a charming blue and white polka dot number, but having such a daring neckline was still an overly bold choice.
Kaitlan Collins refused to cover up in England
In another image from the carousel of photos Kaitlan Collins posted to Instagram from her 2025 trip to the U.K., she's once again spotted wearing a questionable dress. While the pink and silver dress looks chic and expensive, the spaghetti straps don't quite fit. Having such thin straps not only shows quite a bit of skin, but also cheapens the overall look of the dress. Had Collins opted for an off the shoulder look with thicker sleeves, she could have elevated this from casually inappropriate to refined and glamorous.