The Most Inappropriate Outfits Kaitlan Collins Has Ever Worn

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins is most often known for her diligent reporting, playful sparring with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and a typically robust professional wardrobe. Though Collins has gone toe to toe with several members of President Donald Trump's administration and seemingly come out on top, there have been times when the reporter wasn't putting her best foot forward. In fact, some outfits Collins has worn on-air would land her on a worst-dressed list. But even behind the scenes, it seems that "The Source" host has a penchant for grabbing an inappropriate garment from time to time.

There's much to be said about trying to appear approachable and laid back, but sometimes Collins has found herself inappropriately underdressed for the occasion. Though she can rock a red carpet look, as evidenced by Collins glamorous night out at the 2026 Oscars, there have been a handful of fumbles. It seems that finding the sweet spot for Collins might be more difficult than she lets on. From moments where Collins should have covered up for the circumstances, to daring dresses with short hemlines, there are plenty of times where Collins wore outfits that didn't meet the moment.