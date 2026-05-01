Justin Trudeau Has Seriously Transformed Over The Years

For a man who has lived his entire life in the spotlight, there's a lot that people don't know about Justin Trudeau and his relationships. Trudeau, for instance, is a very distant cousin of a slew of famous Canadians, including Justin Bieber, Alanis Morissette, and Celine Dion (not to mention equally famous Americans like Madonna and Hilary Clinton).

He was also a schoolmate of the late "Friends" actor Matthew Perry. When Perry died in 2023, Trudeau wrote his condolences on X, "Matthew Perry's passing is shocking and saddening. I'll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play ..." Interestingly, Perry admitted to Jimmy Kimmel in 2017 that he beat Trudeau in the fifth grade due to jealousy over Trudeau's sportsmanship and expressed his regret.

All that to say, the former prime minister has fascinating connections in his very interesting life. Between growing up with a good number of people knowing of his existence to being the subject of wild rumors, Trudeau's transformation from childhood to adulthood has been one for the books, both personally and, later, professionally.