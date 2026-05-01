Justin Trudeau Has Seriously Transformed Over The Years
For a man who has lived his entire life in the spotlight, there's a lot that people don't know about Justin Trudeau and his relationships. Trudeau, for instance, is a very distant cousin of a slew of famous Canadians, including Justin Bieber, Alanis Morissette, and Celine Dion (not to mention equally famous Americans like Madonna and Hilary Clinton).
He was also a schoolmate of the late "Friends" actor Matthew Perry. When Perry died in 2023, Trudeau wrote his condolences on X, "Matthew Perry's passing is shocking and saddening. I'll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play ..." Interestingly, Perry admitted to Jimmy Kimmel in 2017 that he beat Trudeau in the fifth grade due to jealousy over Trudeau's sportsmanship and expressed his regret.
All that to say, the former prime minister has fascinating connections in his very interesting life. Between growing up with a good number of people knowing of his existence to being the subject of wild rumors, Trudeau's transformation from childhood to adulthood has been one for the books, both personally and, later, professionally.
Justin Trudeau was born into Canadian wealth and politics
Justin Trudeau has been a well-known figure in Canada since birth, as his arrival was highly anticipated. When he was born on Christmas Day 1971, his father, Pierre Trudeau, was several years into his first term as the Prime Minister of Canada and would become one of the longest-serving prime ministers in Canadian history. Pierre and his then-wife, Margaret Trudeau, welcomed two more sons, Alexandre (also known as Sacha, coincidentally born on Christmas Day 1973), and Michel (born in October 1975).
While his father may have been a generally popular politician in his heyday, Trudeau certainly hit the jackpot by being born into an established family tree. A deep dive into Trudeau's extended ancestry (via Perche-Quebec) shows that he comes from multiple generations of wealth. Trudeau's grandfathers, for instance, were both respected businessman; his extended great-grandfather, William Farquhar, was a famous British officer.
Considering his family lineage and father's legacy, it should come as no surprise that Trudeau eventually followed Pierre's footsteps. In fact, Trudeau's own political career was all but set in stone from the time he could roll over. In April 1972, American President Richard Nixon and First Lady Pat Nixon visited Canada. During a hosted gala, Nixon made this full-circle prediction (via The Bryan Times): "I'd like to toast the future prime minister of Canada—to Justin Pierre Trudeau." Talk about having big shoes to fill.
He attended public school and got his first job as a camp counselor
For being born with a silver spoon in his mouth, Justin Trudeau's childhood was normal in some respects. Although he hung around Canada's parliament buildings and never had to particularly want for anything, he enjoyed popular boyhood activities like tag, hiking, and swimming. In 2016, Trudeau reflected on his childhood and how he grew up exploring outside in an interview with Take Me Outside. "I was raised by a father very connected to the outdoors. The idea of video games or too much TV was something we were simply not exposed to."
Trudeau wasn't just exposed to the outdoors as a child, but also to another area of life that children of celebrities and other rich people skip more often than not: public school. In 1976, Trudeau was enrolled at Rockcliffe Park Public School in Ottawa, Ontario; he was educated in the French immersion program, hence his being bilingual in English and French today. "[Trudeau and his brothers] are just normal little kids doing all the fun things of elementary years," Margaret Trudeau told the Ottawa Citizen in 1983.
Shortly after Margaret's interview, in 1984, Trudeau was pulled out of public school and enrolled at the private school his father attended in Montreal, Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf. He ultimately graduated from the institution with an IB diploma. As a teenager, Trudeau secured his first job as a summer camp counselor at Ontario's Camp Ahmek. "It was one of the best jobs I've ever had," Trudeau later remarked in 2017, per Tri-County Vanguard.
He worked his way through college with a variety of odd jobs
After high school, Justin Trudeau enrolled atMcGill University, one of the largest and top-rated universities in Montreal. Considering what he's best known for now, it may come as a surprise that Trudeau had a wild career path before he became a politician. As a teenager into his late 20s, Trudeau worked as a snowboard instructor, bungee jumping instructor, radio announcer, and a nightclub bouncer, although it's his snowboard instructor career that arguably received the most traction. In 2023, Trudeau returned to his roots as he taught "This Hour Has 22 Minutes" star Mark Critch how to hit the slopes.
On top of all that, Trudeau has an IMDb with a couple of acting credits under his belt, although they accumulated years after his university days. In 2007, Trudeau portrayed Talbot Papineau in the TV docuseries "The Great War." Fun fact of the day: Trudeau is Papineau's fifth cousin, twice removed. Over a decade later, in 2019, Trudeau voiced a fictionalized version of himself in an episode of "Corner Gas Animated."
He obtained two Bachelor's degrees and became a teacher in Vancouver
Justin Trudeau graduated from McGill University in 1994 with a Bachelor of Arts in Literature. From there, he enrolled at the University of British Columbia (UBC), another large and well-respected Canadian institution. After Trudeau graduated from UBC with a Bachelor's in Education in 1998, he worked as a full-time teacher for several years. Trudeau first taught at West Point Gray Academy, a private school. From there, he moved into the public school system and taught students at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary.
During his stint in education, Trudeau taught multiple subjects, including math, French, and drama. In 2015, some Reddit users, who claimed to be former students of Trudeau's, took a moment to reminisce on their early school days. "What I remember most about him was the day 9/11 occurred," one Reddit user wrote in r/vancouver. "He wanted to talk about the global ramifications from that event and had an open discussion as to how we thought and felt about the whole situation."
Interestingly, Trudeau reportedly started two other college degrees in his younger years, although they were never completed. He studied engineering at the University of Montreal in the early 2000s, although he jumped ship in 2004 for undisclosed reasons. Trudeau also returned to McGill University to obtain a degree in environmental geography, but he dropped out in 2007.
He was profoundly impacted by his younger brother's tragic death
Out of all the known tragic details about Justin Trudeau, Michel Trudeau's unexpected death in 1998 remains at the top of the list. That November, 23-year-old Michel took a trip with friends to Kokanee Glacier National Park within British Columbia's Selkirk Mountains. When an avalanche struck the area, Michel and another friend were swept into Kokanee Lake. While his friend survived, it's presumed that Michel drowned; his body was never recovered.
Trudeau has reflected on Michel's life and how severely his death impacted him and their family, both personally and professionally. At Michel's service, Trudeau thought about his brother (via CBC), "With a smile on his face and a dangerous mischievous glint in his eye that meant anything could happen and probably would." Trudeau has continued to honor his brother's birthday on social media over the years. In 2020, for instance, he wrote on Facebook, "You would have been 45 today, little brother. We think about you every day – we miss you and love you lots."
Trudeau has brought up Michel's death from a political perspective several times, generally in the face of other tragedies. At the memorial service for one of the 2018 Toronto mass shooting victims, for example, Trudeau told reporters, "On a personal level, it was 20 years ago, this year, that we had a memorial service for my little brother ... still today, people come up to me who went to camp with my little brother" (via The Canadian Press).
He married Sophie Grégoire in 2005 and became a father of three
Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire, went to school with him. Although they knew each other as children, Trudeau and Grégoire didn't officially form a connection until they were adults. The duo crossed paths when they co-hosted the 2003 Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix ball; things developed from there, although it took a few months. "We laughed, we joked and there was a definite chemistry between us," Trudeau told Maclean's in 2005. "I sort of realized, okay, this is someone I have to take seriously."
Trudeau proposed to Grégoire roughly one year after they started dating, on October 18, 2004; Pierre Trudeau, who died in 2000, would've turned 85 years old that day. They tied the knot on May 28, 2005, which was celebrated lavishly. Approximately 180 guests attended their nuptials, which occurred at the Sainte-Madeleine d'Outremont church in Montreal. Photos published by PopSugar show Trudeau at the wheel of not just any car, but Pierre Trudeau's vintage 1960 Mercedes-Benz 300SL.
Trudeau and Grégoire went on to have three children: Xavier, born in 2007; Ella-Grace, born in 2009; and Hadrien, born in 2014. By all accounts, Trudeau's relationship with his kids has always been close. Trudeau has also made it a point to raise his children with open, respectful, and inclusive minds. In 2017, for instance, Trudeau wrote an essay about feminism for Marie Claire. "Our sons have the power and the responsibility to change our culture of sexism, and I want Xavier and Hadrien—when he's a little older—to understand that deeply," Trudeau wrote in part.
He officially entered the world of politics in 2008
Justin Trudeau was always involved in politics in some way because of his father, but he didn't become a full-fledged politician and run for a particular position until 2007. Between 2006 and 2008, elections for Canada's 39th parliament were held across the country. In April 2007, Trudeau won the Liberal Party's nomination as the prospective MP of Papineau, one of Montreal's federal electoral districts. Trudeau won the seat in 2008; he was reelected in 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2021.
"I've never been in the caucus discussions and backroom dealings that may be in my near and immediate future. I'll figure it out as I go along," Trudeau told CBC after his 2008 MP victory. Five years later, in 2013, Trudeau was elected leader of the Liberal Party in a landslide vote; he received approximately 80% of the votes against Joyce Murray and Martha Hall Findlay. "Thank you. All of you. For your trust. For your hope. For choosing to be part of this movement we're building," Trudeau said in his victory speech (via Liberal). "A better Canada is always possible. Together, we will build it."
He was elected the 23rd Prime Minister of Canada in 2015
Now to the part of Justin Trudeau's transformation that most people know above everything else already mentioned: His ascension to Canada's 23rd prime minister. The idea of Trudeau eventually becoming the leader of Canada was something, as highlighted by Richard Nixon back in 1972, that had always been floated around due to his father. Trudeau officially announced his prime ministerial interests while he was campaigning to lead the Liberal Party in 2012. Once he secured that victory in 2013, things progressed rapidly from there.
Unlike in the United States, where election cycles last years, Canada's election cycles are extremely short in comparison: roughly 45 days. In the 2015 federal election, Trudeau and the Liberal Party came out on top and won with approximately 40% of the popular vote; they also won 184 seats in Canada's government, a massive and, at the time, surprising outcome. Trudeau was sworn in as prime minister on November 4, 2015. He and his party were reelected in 2019 and 2021, although they did not secure the same majority as before.
Justin Trudeau frequently clashed with Donald Trump during his time in office
As respective leaders of Canada and the United States, Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump have crossed paths plenty of times over the years. While there have been times that they've acted cordially in front of the cameras, it's hard to find any political figures who have thrown shady digs toward one another like Trudeau and Trump.
Although Trump's unfiltered confidence was nothing new by 2019, Trudeau proved he gossiped like everyone else when his true thoughts were accidentally captured in a hot-mic NATO moment (with other political leaders like French president Emmanuel Macron, no less). "[Trump] was late because he [takes] a 40-minute press conference off the top ... you just watched his team's jaws drop to the floor," Trudeau was caught telling the group (via Global News).
Unsurprisingly, Trump called Trudeau two-faced in response. Personal opinions aside, Trudeau and Trump have clashed on several diplomatic matters while holding firm to their respective positions. In 2025, Trudeau was caught in another hot-mic moment. Per the CBC, Trudeau reportedly said that Trump wanted to annex Canada as the 51st state because, "They're very aware of our resources, of what we have, and they very much want to be able to benefit from those."
He and Sophie Grégoire announced their separation in 2023
Despite how affectionate this couple looked on camera, Justin Trudeau's relationship with Sophie Grégoire was full of unspecified hardships behind the scenes. In 2014, for instance, Trudeau told CBC: "Our marriage isn't perfect, and we have had difficult ups and downs, yet Sophie remains my best friend, my partner, my love." When asked if "ups and downs" meant cheating, Trudeau said "no." When it was brought up again in 2015, Grégoire told Global News, "Ask if whatever happened in our lives – I'm not saying it did or didn't – as if we would answer that."
In August 2023, the former couple announced that they were no longer together on their respective social media accounts. Trudeau's short-and-sweet message (via Instagram) stated, "... after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate. As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and continue to build."
Trudeau and Grégoire did not provide a reason for their split, although Grégoire has been accused of Infidelity several times over the years. The cheating rumors in Trudeau and Grégoire's marriage include Grégoire's alleged tryst with English actor Idris Elba, which began to circulate after they both contracted COVID-19 in 2020. It's also been alleged that Grégoire began seeing her current partner, Dr. Marcos Bettolli, before she ended things with Trudeau.
He resigned as the Prime Minister of Canada in 2025
Justin Trudeau's time as Canada's prime minister was polarizing; ask two people what they think of Trudeau's tenure, and there's a 95% chance you'll get two completely different answers. Between 2015 and late 2024, public opinion largely flipped on Trudeau for three major reasons. First, Trudeau failed to deliver on some promises he made while campaigning, such as evolving Canada's voting system. Second, old photos of Trudeau in blackface emerged in 2019.
Then, there's the third, and arguably most damning: Members of the Liberal Party refused to support him anymore and openly called for his resignation in late 2024, like then-New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh. Trudeau confirmed that his time as Canada's prime minister was up in January 2025. "I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader," Trudeau announced (via CityNews). "I have always been driven by my love for Canada...Canadians deserve a real choice in the next election."
Trudeau's last day as prime minister was March 13, 2025. Since then, he's attempted to go back to living a relatively normal life, although, understandably, there's no chance that that'll ever happen. Trudeau's first publicly documented outing, as revealed on Instagram, was a visit to Canadian Tire. Throughout the summer of 2025, Trudeau went on multiple trips with his children, including going to Switzerland and Italy, as well as embarking on a road trip across Canada.
He and Katy Perry confirmed their relationship less than a year later
Justin Trudeau has never been particularly open about his love life, with his public separation from Sophie Grégoire being one of the only times he's given attention to it. Fast-forward to July 2025, when another famous duo, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, confirmed their split after nine years and one child. Shortly after, TMZ published photos of Trudeau and Perry together in Montreal. It took roughly half a year of speculation, but they finally confirmed their relationship in December 2025.
Although Trudeau and Perry have a bigger age gap than one might realize, there's no doubt that they've been living quite a lavish Hollywood lifestyle together. In October 2025, speculation about Trudeau and Perry ramped up considerably when they were spotted kissing on a yacht.
The couple also attended Coachella 2026. Perry shared several photos of her and Trudeau living their best lives on Instagram, including one shot of them eating takeout on a curb, red solo cups and all. For a man who led an entire country for roughly 10 years, Trudeau's most recent transformation is definitely a political first.