The 11 Most Out-Of-Touch Hollywood Stars
The following article references domestic violence, sexual assault, self-harm, suicide, and drugs.
Celebrities gravitate in an elite bubble and lead a wealthy life, relying on their staff to fulfill their every desire and need. Although they generally mean well, they sometimes don't seem to understand the daily hardships of us regular people, be they financial, psychological, medical, or political. Try as they may, entertainment and reality stars, in particular, can be perceived as disconnected, entitled, inconsiderate, ignorant, or even insensitive. Because they're under constant scrutiny, a single shocking statement or action is enough to land them in hot water and dominate the news.
Perhaps such behavior is just part of the job description for ultra-famous singers, actors, and TV personalities. Still, do they really need to flaunt their extravagant purchases and lavish parties and trips on social media in difficult periods, such as a global pandemic with devastating consequences or in the aftermath of a crime? Shouldn't their managers and public relations representatives coach them better on how and when to read the room? Is risking online outrage (or worse, souring their reputation beyond repair) worth it just to go viral and remain relevant? In this uncertain economic and political climate, even these stars' fans are tired of seeing them overreact to the slightest inconvenience and demand to be treated according to their status. From the stunning Kim Kardashian to Dwayne Johnson and Blake Lively, the following divas have proven to be tone-deaf and out of touch with reality, and not just once. So, let's revisit some of their most controversial moments.
Kim Kardashian wants you to work harder
Many of the Kardashian-Jenner clan's most iconic moments on reality TV have been turned into memes. One of Kourtney Kardashian's most memorable lines, for instance, dates back to August 2011. The family was vacationing in Bora Bora, and Kim Kardashian had a meltdown after losing her $75,000 earring in the ocean. Kris Jenner then nonchalantly tried to calm her down with, "That's why we have insurance, honey" (via YouTube). As for Kourtney, she bluntly reminded her that there more serious issues in the world. "Kim, there's people that are dying!" she reproached her. In short, Kim was ridiculed because she shouldn't have worn valuable jewelry in this context (maybe vanity got the best of her, or she was just careless). Plus, given her immense wealth, it was, indeed, a trivial matter.
Another instance where Kim faced widespread backlash was when she stated to Variety in March 2022, "I have the best advice for women in business: Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days!" Outraged, people pointed out that, unlike her, they had a limited income and no connections whatsoever and were raising their children without any help. One person wrote on X: "Everything is easier when you have millions of dollars and an army of people working for you." Another tweeted, "I love when people who were born to obscenely rich, highly networked and well connected parents pontificate about importance of work."
Jessica Chastain demanded a larger refund than others
The two most devastating and costliest single events of 2024 were Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which occurred on September 26 and October 9, respectively. They ravaged regions in Cuba and Mexico, but especially Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. With so many people losing their lands, homes, businesses, and lives, celebrity drama was the last thing on anyone's mind. Yet, it was precisely on October 9 that Jessica Chastain made a mountain out of a molehill. She took to X to complain about her recent experience on a JetBlue flight, which involved a faulty entertainment system. She made it clear that she was owed better compensation. "My flight was $1,500 and the credit is 1/100 of the money I paid you," the actor wrote (via the New York Post). "Strange that I paid that for your flight entertainment system that didn't work for the duration of my 6-hr flight, but I guess it was worth it for this $15 credit."
The airline apologized but explained that every passenger was issued the same amount. Chastain then doubled down with this tweet, "I understand, but I spent $1,500 on the flight, and so did my husband. There should be some flight credit or something since I have a TrueBlue account and have been a loyal customer." While some netizens commended the actor for calling out the airline, many pointed out that her reaction (and timing) made her seem "tone-deaf" and "embarrassing."
Katy Perry is now an astronaut with much love to give
Beyond allegations of sexual abuse, Katy Perry has been slammed for her frivolous actions, including her criticized journey to suborbital space aboard Blue Origin's women-only mission on April 14, 2025. Why was she, an artist, part of that team? Because she could afford the millions needed for the ticket. Yet, she was ridiculed for kissing the ground upon landing and accepting the "astronaut" label from reporters. As she told the press (via Space), "I feel super connected to love ... You never know how much love is inside of you, like how much love you have to give and how loved you are until the day you launch." An appalled Redditor wrote, "She acted like it was life-changing experience for everyone else rather than for herself." Another user called her "self-absorbed," comparing her to "Star Trek" alum William Shatner, who seemed more grateful after a similar mission in 2021.
Fast-forward to April 19, 2026, when Perry posted a carousel on Instagram highlighting her visit to the Trevi Fountain in Rome. When she realized she didn't have any change to throw into the water for good luck (as tradition dictates), she shouted, "Someone give me a penny!" and then proceeded to dip her credit card instead. Snarky comments flooded CNN's Facebook page, including, "Astronauts do strange things," "Some of us would be fighting the urge to jump in and collect some change," "Low class," and "She's the least relatable person."
Justin Timberlake couldn't handle one child in lockdown
The COVID-19 pandemic was a challenging period with devastating consequences on a global scale. It claimed millions of lives and jobs, forcing loved ones to quarantine together as a precautionary measure. Regardless of their social status, parents around the world kept a close watch on their children, overseeing their remote learning and keeping them entertained in the confines of home. It was particularly challenging for large families with limited budgets and modest lodgings, but that completely escaped Justin Timberlake's notice.
In April 2020, the artist was quarantining with his wife, Jessica Biel, and their then-5-year-old son, Silas Randall, at their luxury home in Big Sky, Montana. During a remote interview for "The Morning Mash Up," he joked (via People), "We're doing good. We're mostly commiserating over the fact that ... 24-hour parenting is just not human," before adding that they really needed "a commercial break." His tone-deaf statement didn't sit well with netizens, with one person tweeting, "While I'm working as a nurse, trying to spend time with my kids but hoping I don't contract this awful virus to spread to my family; you enjoy your life of leisure." Another post on X read, " ... He's 'stuck' in a large-a** house in Montana with only ONE child and money to survive?"
Jennifer Lopez is from the block but refuses eye contact
Jennifer Lopez's staggering downfall from fame is largely caused by her own behavior and remarks. Online platforms are flooded with stories of disappointing encounters with the iconic diva, describing her as inauthentic, untalented, moody, controlling, rude, and stingy, to name a few. Driven by either arrogance or social anxiety, she's also been enforcing a strict "no eye contact" policy for many years.
The singer, actor, and entrepreneur is famous in every corner of the globe and boasts a net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Despite her incredibly lavish lifestyle, she still spins the humble "Jenny from the Block" narrative in her interviews. Yet, whenever J.Lo visits her old neighborhood, people fail to recognize her. This has prompted some netizens to poke fun at Lopez. In the comments section of one TikTok video, someone wrote, "The block deserves royalties at this point," while another joked, "Jenny, it's been 84 years" (in reference to the movie "Titanic").
In an X post on January 23, 2021, the pop star tried to create a viral challenge for her 2001 hit "Love Don't Cost a Thing." In her video, she is seen discarding her luxurious clothes, jewelry, and sunglasses on the beach. Naturally, people refused to heed the call, with one commenter writing, "Please stop, just be rich in private and leave us regular people ALONE." Another said, "makes sense in a moment in culture where everyone is suffering financially to encourage people to discard valuable things to emulate a women w/ endless millions of dollars. read the room @JLo."
Dwayne Johnson can be oblivious to budgets and schedules
From August 8 through August 10, 2023, the Hawaiian island of Maui, especially the historic town of Lahaina, witnessed a major natural disaster. Fueled by high winds, wildfires destroyed over 2,200 structures and claimed over 100 lives. The damages were valued at a whopping $5.5 billion, and many residents were displaced. In an effort to relieve the latter, Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson launched the People's Fund of Maui, pledging millions of dollars. However, given the economic climate, they probably shouldn't have urged their own fans to donate as well. Seeing the public's angry reactions, Johnson apologized on Instagram, saying, "The last thing you want to hear when you are living from paycheck to paycheck is someone asking you for money, especially when the person asking you for money already has a lot of money."
The actor also has a reputation for arriving late on set, disregarding the schedules and well-being of crew and cast members. His frequent tardiness during the production of the Amazon MGM film "Red One," for example, resulted in shooting delays and increased costs. To make matters worse, he also reportedly urinated in water bottles on set in between takes.
Chrissy Teigen has made insensitive comments
The stunning Chrissy Teigen isn't known for her diplomacy. So, she has deactivated her X account instead of constantly apologizing to those she's offended with her remarks. As a celebrity and a mom, she should know better than to cyberbully others. For instance, in 2011 and 2012, she targeted model Courtney Stodden and actor-singer Lindsay Lohan, tweeting about drug abuse, suicide, and self-harm. In a cruel jab against Stodden, Teigen told them to "go to sleep forever," according to TMZ. Her later joke about Lohan adding "a few more slits to her wrists when she sees Emma Stone" (via Page Six) was in similar poor taste. It may have also affected fans struggling with mental health and substance abuse.
Teigen doesn't mind flaunting her wealth, either. In 2019, she tweeted (via Us Weekly), "My mom treats her AirPods like they're disposable. Buys a few a month. She says they would be easier to not lose if they had....a cord." Netizens were appalled by the careless handling of that gadget, writing, "I can't afford to see the heart specialist," and "Your family needs higher taxes." Even in the pandemic, despite warnings against nonessential travel to St. Barts, she posted about her vacation there with her husband, John Legend. Plus, she hosted a Squid Games party back in November 2024, sparking comments from Instagrammers like, "That's why nobody likes you," "Pretending to fight your way out of poverty and debt," and "Rich people getting their entertainment at the expense of the poor, how very on theme."
Leonardo DiCaprio isn't quite the environmentalist you think he is
In 2014, Leonardo DiCaprio was appointed a United Nations Messenger of Peace, and he has been widely advocating against climate change ever since. As a globetrotting jetsetter and Hollywood A-lister, the "Catch Me If You Can" star has been labeled a hypocrite for seemingly ignoring his own high-carbon footprint, though. Perhaps he didn't see the irony of flying in a private jet from Cannes to NYC (and back) to accept a green award in May 2016.
Along with his girlfriend, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, he escaped the devastating Los Angeles wildfires the same way in January 2025. To make matters worse, his jet landed in Cabo San Lucas, a luxury vacation spot in Mexico. Naturally, these actions sparked outrage back then, especially that so many people (including celebrities like Anthony Hopkins) lost their homes in the disaster.
Then, in November 2025, DiCaprio shared a video pleading with world leaders meeting in Brazil to save the endangered rainforests. That would have been considered a commendable effort had he picked a better timing. Unfortunately for his reputation, he posted his appeal weeks after partaking in a lavish Mediterranean cruise aboard Jeff Bezos' superyacht.
Beyoncé still wears real fur and leather
Beyoncé is a cultural icon with a whopping net worth of $1 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Thanks to her numerous chart-topping hits, she has amassed several Grammy Awards as well as 307 million followers on Instagram. Still, despite her worldwide success and fame, the artist has maintained a somewhat mysterious image, seldom granting interviews. It's not her rare statements that have sparked outrage, though, but her controversial wardrobe.
The "Crazy in Love" singer is particularly fond of natural animal materials, drawing backlash from activists and fans alike on multiple occasions. In April 2004, back when she was still a member of Destiny's Child, she was put on blast by PETA for wearing real fur. Similarly, she was called out in 2013 for wearing a mink coat at Barack Obama's presidential inauguration and a costume made of cowhide, python, and iguana at the Super Bowl. Her personalized Rubin Singer cobra jumpsuit was even detained by customs in 2014.
During the "Cowboy Carter" tour in 2025, Beyoncé performed in a coat made of fox fur, but she was even more criticized for wearing a questionable Buffalo Soldiers T-shirt. While the shirt's front honored the all-Black regimes formed in 1866, the back was deemed offensive. It read (via Bored Panda), "The antagonists were the enemies of peace, order, and settlement: warring Indians, bandits, cattle thieves, murderous gunmen, bootleggers, trespassers, and Mexican revolutionaries."
Gwyneth Paltrow thinks moms with regular jobs have it easier
Gwyneth Paltrow has had some sketchy moments, like claiming she was behind the popularization of yoga or getting fined for advising women to use crystal vaginal eggs. She's dared to compare dealing with online haters to war-related trauma: As if comments from netizens were like losing one's home in a conflict zone.
Paltrow has also repeatedly stated that her family deserved better than cheap, processed food, dismissing the limitations of low-income communities. In her 2005 appearance on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," she said (via Marie Claire), "I would rather die than let my kid eat Cup-a-Soup." The actor also told Jonathan Ross at the iTunes Festival in 2011 (via the Mirror), "I'd rather smoke crack than eat cheese from a can."
Plus, she suggested that moms with ordinary jobs had it easier than actors with long shooting schedules. As she stated to E! News in 2014, "I think it's different when you have an office job, because it's routine and, you know, you can do all the stuff in the morning, and then you come home in the evening." Parents didn't appreciate that remark, and one of them published a sardonic "Working Mom's Open Letter to Gwyneth" in the New York Post. "'Thank God I don't make millions filming one movie per year' is what I say to myself pretty much every morning as I wait on a windy Metro-North platform, about to begin my 45-minute commute into the city," she wrote.
Blake Lively piggybacked on a movie about domestic violence
Blake Lively's downfall from fame is largely self-inflicted, and her legal battle with Justin Baldoni certainly hasn't helped her image. Time and time again, she's been called out for her massive ego and callousness. Her critics remember all too well that on September 9, 2012, she married Ryan Reynolds at a former plantation equipped with nine slave cabins. She also didn't hesitate to mock a digitally manipulated photo of Catherine, Princess of Wales, whose conspicuous absence was due to cancer. In fairness, though, she couldn't have predicted the latter reason, and she did apologize.
Lively was especially put on blast during the press tour for the movie "It Ends with Us," which tackled domestic violence and toxic relationships. Many people disapproved of her promoting her new haircare brand, Blake Brown, on this occasion. Plus, when Jake Hamilton asked her how fans should approach her with their own abuse stories, she replied, "Maybe asking for, like, my address, or my phone number, or location share?" The stunned journalist later told Us Weekly, "If you're doing an interview for a movie about domestic violence, you shouldn't be looking for that fun, funny viral moment. You gotta have a real honest conversation because it is something that affects people every single day."