The 11 Most Out-Of-Touch Hollywood Stars

The following article references domestic violence, sexual assault, self-harm, suicide, and drugs.

Celebrities gravitate in an elite bubble and lead a wealthy life, relying on their staff to fulfill their every desire and need. Although they generally mean well, they sometimes don't seem to understand the daily hardships of us regular people, be they financial, psychological, medical, or political. Try as they may, entertainment and reality stars, in particular, can be perceived as disconnected, entitled, inconsiderate, ignorant, or even insensitive. Because they're under constant scrutiny, a single shocking statement or action is enough to land them in hot water and dominate the news.

Perhaps such behavior is just part of the job description for ultra-famous singers, actors, and TV personalities. Still, do they really need to flaunt their extravagant purchases and lavish parties and trips on social media in difficult periods, such as a global pandemic with devastating consequences or in the aftermath of a crime? Shouldn't their managers and public relations representatives coach them better on how and when to read the room? Is risking online outrage (or worse, souring their reputation beyond repair) worth it just to go viral and remain relevant? In this uncertain economic and political climate, even these stars' fans are tired of seeing them overreact to the slightest inconvenience and demand to be treated according to their status. From the stunning Kim Kardashian to Dwayne Johnson and Blake Lively, the following divas have proven to be tone-deaf and out of touch with reality, and not just once. So, let's revisit some of their most controversial moments.