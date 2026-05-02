The Ups And Downs Of Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman Over The Years

The following article references addiction.

Elijah Blue Allman was born on July 10, 1976. He is the only child of pop diva Cher and rock god Gregg Allman. Cher married the southern rocker days after her divorce from Sonny Bono was finalized. "I didn't know whether my relationship with Gregory would last or not. I was living each day as it came," she wrote in her book "Cher: The Memoir, Part One." "Then I found out I was pregnant, and we decided to get married." The rocky relationship ended in 1979.

The world Elijah Blue Allman was born into was hardly a stable one. At the time, Cher was an established music star, and her movie career was about to take off. Following her marriage to Gregg Allman, Cher continued to date famous men, linking up with Hollywood A-listers like Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer. Meanwhile, Gregg, who died in 2017 of liver cancer, married four more times. He also continued to make music with the Allman Brothers and as a solo act, eventually finding sobriety after struggling with addiction for a significant portion of his life.

Though Elijah may have grown up in the shadow of two famous parents, he also carved out a niche for himself in the music industry. However, like his father, Elijah has also grappled with his own addiction issues. While being the kid of two music icons might sound like a dream on paper, Cher and Gregg Allman's son's story is full of tremendous ups and downs.